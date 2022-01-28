Light-weight CLI tool to ensure that your dependencies are up-to-date, otherwise the process is terminated with status code 1.
This is an improved version of
npm outdated, which can be used in build-pipelines, pre-publish scripts (npm) or pre-commit hook (Git) to make sure all the used dependencies are up-to-date.
The benefit of using
npx is, that it ensures that always the latest version of
check-outdated is used. In addition, a download is only necessary in environments where it is needed - e.g. if
check-outdated is not needed on the build server, it does not have to be downloaded there, which may
speeds up the dependency installation slightly.
On command-line you can run the command like this:
npx check-outdated --ignore-pre-releases --ignore-dev-dependencies --ignore-packages package1,package2 --columns name,type,current,latest,changes
Or put it into your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"check-outdated": "npx --yes -- check-outdated --ignore-pre-releases --ignore-dev-dependencies --ignore-packages package1,package2 --columns name,type,current,latest,changes --types major,minor,patch,reverted",
"preversion": "npm run lint && npm run test && npm run check-outdated"
}
}
npm install check-outdated --save-dev
# or
yarn add check-outdated -D
After you've installed
check-outdated you can run the command like this:
node_modules/.bin/check-outdated --ignore-pre-releases --ignore-dev-dependencies --ignore-packages package1,package2 --columns name,type,current,latest,changes --types major,minor,patch,reverted
Or put it into your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"check-outdated": "check-outdated --ignore-pre-releases --ignore-dev-dependencies --ignore-packages package1,package2 --columns name,type,current,latest,changes --types major,minor,patch,reverted",
"preversion": "npm run lint && npm run test && npm run check-outdated"
}
}
|Argument
|Description
|Example
|--help, -h
|Show the help
--help
|--ignore-pre-releases
|Don't recommend to update to versions which contain a hyphen (e.g. "2.1.0-alpha", "2.1.0-beta", "2.1.0-rc.1")
--ignore-pre-releases
|--ignore-dev-dependencies
|Do not warn if devDependencies are outdated.
--ignore-dev-dependencies
|--ignore-packages \<comma-separated-list-of-package-names>
|Ignore the listed packages, even if they are outdated.
Using the
@ syntax (
<package>@<version>) you can also, only ignore a specific version of a package (e.g. if it's broken).
--ignore-packages typescript,terser-webpack-plugin@3.0.0
|--prefer-wanted
|Compare the
Current version to the
Wanted version, instead of the
Latest version.
|--columns \<comma-separated-list-of-columns>
|Defines which columns should be shown in which order. (See Available Columns below)
--columns name,current,latest,changes
|--types \<comma-separated-list-of-update-types>
|Restrict the update type (e.g. only show minor updates, or reverted versions) (See Available Types below)
--types minor,reverted
|--global
|Check packages in the global install prefix instead of in the current project (equal to the npm outdated-option)
--global
|--depth \<number>
|Max depth for checking dependency tree (equal to the npm outdated-option)
--depth 3
By default, the following columns are shown:
package,
current,
wanted,
latest,
reference,
changes,
location
You are able to overwrite the default by using the
--columns argument.
|Caption
|--columns value
|Description
|Example
|Package
package
|The name of the package.
Red means there's a newer version matching your semver requirements, so you should update now.
Yellow indicates that there's a newer version above your semver requirements (usually new major, or new 0.x minor) so proceed with caution.
|typescript
|Current
current
|The currently installed version of the package.
|3.7.2
|Wanted
wanted
|The maximum version of the package that satisfies the semver range specified in package.json. If there's no available semver range (i.e. you're using the
--global argument, or the package isn't included in package.json), then wanted shows the currently-installed version.
This column is always colored in green.
|3.7.2
|Latest
latest
|The version of the package tagged as latest in the npm registry.
This column is always colored in magenta.
|3.8.3
|Reference
reference
|Contains a link to the line and column of the dependency in the package.json.
By using a terminal which supports clicking on such links, you can navigate directly the the item.
|P:\my-project\package.json:47:3
|Changes
changes
|check-outdated tries to find a direct link to changelog of the package. The following places are considered in the given order:
|https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/releases
|Changes
changesPreferLocal
|Same as
changes, but first check for a CHANGELOG.md in the package folder.
Keep in mind, you'll only see the changelog of the currently installed version, not of the version which is recommended.
|node_modules/fs-extra/CHANGELOG.md
|Type
type
|Shows if the difference between Current and Latest is a
major,
minor,
patch,
prerelease,
build or
reverted update, in Semantic Versioning. For more details see Available Types below.
|minor
|Location
location
|Shows where in the dependency tree the package is located. Note that check-outdated defaults to a depth of 0, so unless you override that, you'll always be seeing only top-level dependencies that are outdated.
|node_modules/typescript
|Package Type
packageType
|Tells you whether this package is a
dependency or a
devDependency. Packages not included in package.json are always marked dependencies. If this column is not activated, the packages are grouped by their type, otherwise they are ordered by their name.
|devDependencies
|Homepage
homepage
|An URL with additional information to the package. The following places are considered in the given order:
|https://www.typescriptlang.org/
|npmjs.com
npmjs
|A link to the package on the npmjs.com website.
|https://www.npmjs.com/package/typescript
The type describes the difference between the Current version and Latest version, in Semantic Versioning. By default, all types are shown.
You are able to overwrite the default by using the
--types argument.
|--types value
|Description
|Example
major
|Backward-incompatible updates
1.2.3 ->
2.0.0
minor
|Backward-compatible features
1.2.3 ->
1.3.0
patch
|Backward-compatible bug fixes
1.2.3 ->
1.2.4
reverted
|Latest available version is lower than the installed version
1.2.3 ->
1.1.5
prerelease
|Only the pre-release version has been amended or added
1.2.3 ->
1.2.3-beta.1
build
|Only build metadata has been amended or added
1.2.3 ->
1.2.3+build.2