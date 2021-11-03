Check installed versions of node , npm , npx , yarn , and pnpm .

Install

npm: check-node-version

npm install check-node-version

Command Line Usage

SYNOPSIS check -node- version [ OPTIONS ] DESCRIPTION check -node- version will check if the current node, npm, npx, yarn and pnpm versions match the given semver version ranges. If the given version is not satisfied, information about installing the needed version is printed and the program exits with an error code. OPTIONS Check that the current node version matches the given semver version range. Check that the current npm version matches the given semver version range. Check that the current npx version matches the given semver version range. Check that the current yarn version matches the given semver version range. Check that the current pnpm version matches the given semver version range. Use the "engines" key in the current package.json for the semver version ranges. Use the versions pinned by Volta in the package.json -p, Print installed versions. -h, Print this message.

Examples

Check for node 6, failing

Check for node 6, but have 8.2.1 installed.

$ check-node-version --node 6 node: 8.2.1 Error: Wanted node version 6 (>=6.0.0 <7.0.0) To install node, run `nvm install 6` or see https://nodejs.org/ $ echo $? 1

Check for node 6, passing

If all versions match, there is no output:

$ check-node-version --node 6 $ echo $? 0

Check for multiple versions simultaneously

You can check versions of any combinations of node , npm , npx , yarn , and pnpm at one time.

$ check-node-version --node 4 --npm 2.14 --npx 6 --yarn 0.17.1 --pnpm 6.20.1

Check for volta pinned versions

You can check versions pinned by Volta:

$ check-node-version --volta

Print installed versions

Use the --print option to print currently installed versions. If given a tool to check, only that will be printed. Otherwise, all known tools will be printed. Notes a missing tool.

$ check-node-version -- print --node 11.12 node: 11.12.0 $ echo $? 0

$ check-node-version --print yarn: not found node: 11.12 . 0 npm: 6.9 . 0 npx: 10.2 . 0 $ $LASTEXITCODE 0

NOTE: Both preceding examples show that this works equally cross-platform, the first one being a *nix shell, the second one running on Windows.

NOTE: As per Issue 36, non-semver-compliant versions (looking at yarn here) will be handled similarly to missing tools, just with a different error message. At the time of writing, we think that all tools should always use semver exceptions are bound too be very rare preventing a crash is sufficient Consequently, we do not intend to support non-compliant versions to any further extent.

Use with a .nvmrc file

$ check-node-version --node $(cat .nvmrc) --npm 2.14

Use with npm test

{ "name" : "my-package" , "devDependencies" : { "check-node-version" : "^1.0.0" }, "scripts" : { "test" : "check-node-version --node '>= 4.2.3' && node my-tests.js" } }

API Usage

This module can also be used programmatically. Pass it an object with the required versions of node , npm , npx , yarn and/or pnpm followed by a results handler.

const check = require ( "check-node-version" ); check( { node : ">= 18.3" , }, (error, result) => { if (error) { console .error(error); return ; } if (result.isSatisfied) { console .log( "All is well." ); return ; } console .error( "Some package version(s) failed!" ); for ( const packageName of Object .keys(result.versions)) { if (!result.versions[packageName].isSatisfied) { console .error( `Missing ${packageName} .` ); } } } );