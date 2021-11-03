Check installed versions of
node,
npm,
npx,
yarn, and
pnpm.
npm install check-node-version
SYNOPSIS
check-node-version [OPTIONS]
DESCRIPTION
check-node-version will check if the current node, npm, npx, yarn and pnpm
versions match the given semver version ranges.
If the given version is not satisfied, information about
installing the needed version is printed and the program exits
with an error code.
OPTIONS
--node VERSION
Check that the current node version matches the given semver
version range.
--npm VERSION
Check that the current npm version matches the given semver
version range.
--npx VERSION
Check that the current npx version matches the given semver
version range.
--yarn VERSION
Check that the current yarn version matches the given semver
version range.
--pnpm VERSION
Check that the current pnpm version matches the given semver
version range.
--package
Use the "engines" key in the current package.json for the
semver version ranges.
--volta
Use the versions pinned by Volta in the package.json
-p, --print
Print installed versions.
-h, --help
Print this message.
Check for node 6, but have 8.2.1 installed.
$ check-node-version --node 6
node: 8.2.1
Error: Wanted node version 6 (>=6.0.0 <7.0.0)
To install node, run `nvm install 6` or see https://nodejs.org/
$ echo $?
1
If all versions match, there is no output:
$ check-node-version --node 6
$ echo $?
0
You can check versions of any combinations of
node,
npm,
npx,
yarn, and
pnpm
at one time.
$ check-node-version --node 4 --npm 2.14 --npx 6 --yarn 0.17.1 --pnpm 6.20.1
You can check versions pinned by Volta:
$ check-node-version --volta
Use the
$ check-node-version --print --node 11.12
node: 11.12.0
$ echo $?
0
$ check-node-version --print
yarn: not found
node: 11.12.0
npm: 6.9.0
npx: 10.2.0
$ $LASTEXITCODE
0
NOTE: Both preceding examples show that this works equally cross-platform, the first one being a *nix shell, the second one running on Windows.
NOTE: As per Issue 36, non-semver-compliant versions (looking at yarn here) will be handled similarly to missing tools, just with a different error message.
At the time of writing, we think that
- all tools should always use semver
- exceptions are bound too be very rare
- preventing a crash is sufficient
Consequently, we do not intend to support non-compliant versions to any further extent.
.nvmrc file
$ check-node-version --node $(cat .nvmrc) --npm 2.14
npm test
{
"name": "my-package",
"devDependencies": {
"check-node-version": "^1.0.0"
},
"scripts": {
"test": "check-node-version --node '>= 4.2.3' && node my-tests.js"
}
}
This module can also be used programmatically.
Pass it an object with the required versions of
node,
npm,
npx,
yarn and/or
pnpm followed by a results handler.
const check = require("check-node-version");
check(
{ node: ">= 18.3", },
(error, result) => {
if (error) {
console.error(error);
return;
}
if (result.isSatisfied) {
console.log("All is well.");
return;
}
console.error("Some package version(s) failed!");
for (const packageName of Object.keys(result.versions)) {
if (!result.versions[packageName].isSatisfied) {
console.error(`Missing ${packageName}.`);
}
}
}
);
See
index.d.ts for the full input and output type definitions.