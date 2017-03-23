Large collection of predicates, inspired by check-types.js
See Readable conditions for advice and examples.
node:
npm install check-more-types --save
var check = require('check-more-types');
console.assert(check.bit(1), 'check.bit works');
browser
bower install check-more-types --save
<script src="check-more-types.js"></script>
check.ext)
secure)
url)
check.positive)
check.negative)
strings)
check.number is part of the
check-types library, but as a note, it does not pass
null,
undefined or
NaN values
check.number(null); // false
check.not.number(undefined); // true
check.number(NaN); // false
Really simple regex email check. Should not be relied to be robust.
check.email('me@foo.bar') // true
check.email('me.foo.bar') // false
check.ext)
Confirms that given file name has expected extension
check.extension('txt', 'foo/bar.txt') // true
It is curried, so you can create convenient methods
const isJs = check.extension('js')
isJs('script.js') // true
There are a couple of convenient shortcuts, like
check.isJs,
check.isJson,
check.isJpg
Check if a number odd or even
check.odd(2) // false
check.odd(3) // true
check.even(2) // true
Returns true if passed argument is positive number less or equal to largest allowed port number 65535
Returns true if passed argument is number between 0 and 1024
Returns true if passed argument is a port number and larger than 1024
Returns true if given argument is an instance of type
Error
secure)
Returns true if the provided url starts with
https://. Alias
secure.
Returns true if the provided url starts with
http://
url)
Returns true if the given string is http or https url.
Returns true if given array contains an item, or given string contains substring.
check.contains(['foo', 42], 'foo'); // true
check.contains('apple', 'pp'); // true
check.defined(0); // true
check.defined(1); // true
check.defined(true); // true
check.defined(false); // true
check.defined(null); // true
check.defined(''); // true
check.defined(); // false
check.defined(root.doesNotExist); // false
check.defined({}.doesNotExist); // false
check.semver('1.0.2'); // true
check.semver('1.0.2-alpha'); // false
check.positive)
check.positive(100); // true
check.not.positive(-1); // true
check.negative)
check.negative(-10); // true
check.not.negativeNumber(1); // true
check.type('string', 'foo'); // true
check.type('number', 42); // true
check.type is curried.
check.bit(0); // true
check.bit(1); // true
check.bit('1'); // false
check.bit(2); // false
check.bit(true); // false
Returns true for primitive JavaScript types
check.primitive(42); // true
check.primitive(true); // true
check.primitive('foo'); // true
check.primitive([]); // false
Also returns true for
Symbol ES6 syntax.
check.zero(0); // true
check.zero(); // false
check.zero(null); // false
check.git('url string');
var colors = ['red', 'green', 'blue'];
var color = 'green';
check.oneOf(colors, color); // true
check.oneOf(colors, 'brown'); // false
Function is curried
var foo = {}
var bar = {}
check.same(foo, foo); // true
check.same(foo, bar); // false
// primitives are compared by value
check.same(0, 0); // true
check.same('foo', 'foo'); // true
check.same should produce same result as
===.
Confirms length of a string or an Array. The function is curried and can guess the argument order
check.length([1, 2], 2); // true
check.length('foo', 3); // true
// argument order
check.length(3, 'foo'); // true
// curried call
check.length('foo')(3); // true
check.length(3)('foo'); // true
check.sameLength([1, 2], ['a', 'b']); // true
check.sameLength('ab', 'cd'); // true
// different types
check.sameLength([1, 2], 'ab'); // false
var foo = {}
var bar = {}
check.allSame([foo, foo, foo]); // true
check.allSame([foo, foo, bar]); // false
// primitives are compared by value
check.allSame([0, 0]); // true
check.allSame(['foo', 'foo', 'foo']); // true
check.allSame([false, 0]); // false
check.unit(0); // true
check.unit(1); // true
check.unit(0.1); // true
check.unit(1.2); // false
check.unit(-0.1); // false
check.hexRgb('#FF00FF'); // true
check.hexRgb('#000'); // true
check.hexRgb('#aaffed'); // true
check.hexRgb('#00aaffed'); // false
check.hexRgb('aaffed'); // false
check.bool(true); // true
check.bool(false); // true
check.bool(0); // false
check.bool(1); // false
check.bool('1'); // false
check.bool(2); // false
check.emptyString(''); // true
check.emptyString(' '); // false
check.emptyString(0); // false
check.emptyString([]); // false
check.empty([]); // true
check.empty(''); // true
check.empty({}); // true
check.empty(0); // false
check.empty(['foo']); // false
check.unempty([]); // false
check.unempty(''); // false
check.unempty({}); // false
check.unempty(0); // true
check.unempty(['foo']); // true
check.unempty('foo'); // true
check.unemptyArray(null); // false
check.unemptyArray(1); // false
check.unemptyArray({}); // false
check.unemptyArray([]); // false
check.unemptyArray(root.doesNotExist); // false
check.unemptyArray([1]); // true
check.unemptyArray(['foo', 'bar']); // true
strings)
// second argument is checkLowerCase
check.arrayOfStrings(['foo', 'Foo']); // true
check.arrayOfStrings(['foo', 'Foo'], true); // false
check.arrayOfStrings(['foo', 'bar'], true); // true
check.arrayOfStrings(['FOO', 'BAR'], true); // false
Returns true if all items in an array are numbers
check.arrayOf(check.unemptyString, ['foo', '']); // false
check.arrayOf(check.unemptyString, ['foo', 'bar']); // true
// can be partially applied and combined with check.schema
var person = {
first: check.unemptyString,
last: check.unemptyString
};
var isPerson = check.schema.bind(null, person);
var arePeople = check.arrayOf.bind(null, isPerson);
var people = [{
first: 'foo',
last: 'bar'
}];
arePeople(people); // true
Why would you need
check.arrayOf(predicate, x) and not simply use
x.every(predicate)?
Because
x might not be an Array.
Finds items that do not pass predicate
check.badItems(check.unemptyString, ['foo', '', 'bar']); // ['']
// second argument is checkLowerCase
check.arrayOfArraysOfStrings([['foo'], ['bar'}}); // true
check.arrayOfArraysOfStrings([['foo'], ['bar'}}, true); // true
check.arrayOfArraysOfStrings([['foo'], ['BAR'}}, true); // false
check.lowerCase('foo bar'); // true
check.lowerCase('*foo ^bar'); // true
check.lowerCase('fooBar'); // false
// non-strings return false
check.lowerCase(10); // false
var obj = {
foo: 'foo',
bar: 0
}
check.has(obj, 'foo'); // true
check.has(obj, 'bar'); // true
check.has(obj, 'baz'); // false
// non-object returns false
check.has(5, 'foo'); // false
check.has('foo', 'length'); // true
var obj = {
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar',
baz: 'baz'
}
var predicates = {
foo: check.unemptyString,
bar: function(value) {
return value === 'bar'
}
}
check.all(obj, predicates); // true
var obj = {
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar',
baz: 'baz'
}
var schema = {
foo: check.unemptyString,
bar: function(value) {
return value === 'bar'
}
}
check.schema(schema, obj); // true
check.schema(schema, {}); // false
check.spec is equivalent to
check.all but with arguments reversed.
This makes it very convenient to create new validator functions using partial
argument application
The method is curried, thus you can easily create predicate function
var hasName = check.schema({ name: check.unemptyString });
hasName({ name: 'joe' }); // true
var personSchema = {
name: check.unemptyString,
age: check.positiveNumber
}
var isValidPerson = check.schema.bind(null, personSchema)
var h1 = {
name: 'joe',
age: 10
}
var h2 = {
name: 'ann'
// missing age property
}
isValidPerson(h1); // true
isValidPerson(h2); // false
If you want you can manually bind
check.schema to first argument
var personSchema = {
name: check.unemptyString,
age: check.positiveNumber
};
var isValidPerson = check.schema.bind(null, personSchema);
var h1 = {
name: 'joe',
age: 10
};
var h2 = {
name: 'ann'
// missing age property
};
isValidPerson(h1); // true
isValidPerson(h2); // false
You can use
Function.prototype.bind or any partial application method, for example
_.partial(check.schema, personSchema);.
Because bound schema parameter generates a valid function, you can nest checks using
schema composition. For example let us combine the reuse
isValidPerson as part of
another check
var teamSchema = {
manager: isValidPerson,
members: check.unemptyArray
}
var team = {
manager: {
name: 'jim',
age: 20
},
members: ['joe', 'ann']
}
check.schema(teamSchema, team); // true
function foo() {
throw new Error('foo')
}
function bar() {}
function isValidError(err) {
return err.message === 'foo'
}
function isInvalid(err) {
check.instance(err, Error); // true
return false
}
check.raises(foo); // true
check.raises(bar); // false
check.raises(foo, isValidError); // true
check.raises(foo, isInvalid); // false
Every predicate function is also added to
check.maybe object.
The
maybe predicate passes if the argument is null or undefined,
or the predicate returns true.
check.maybe.bool(); // true
check.maybe.bool('true'); // false
var empty
check.maybe.lowerCase(empty); // true
check.maybe.unemptyArray(); // true
check.maybe.unemptyArray([]); // false
check.maybe.unemptyArray(['foo', 'bar']); // true
Every function has a negated predicate in
check.not object
check.not.bool(4); // true
check.not.bool('true'); // true
check.not.bool(true); // false
Every predicate can also throw an exception if it fails
check.verify.arrayOfStrings(['foo', 'bar'])
check.verify.bit(1)
function nonStrings() {
check.verify.arrayOfStrings(['Foo', 1])
}
check.raises(nonStrings); // true
function nonLowerCase() {
check.verify.lowerCase('Foo')
}
check.raises(nonLowerCase); // true
You can add new predicates to
check,
check.maybe, etc. by using
check.mixin(predicate)
method. If you do not pass a name, it will try using function's name.
function isBar(a) {
return a === 'bar'
}
check.mixin(isBar, 'bar')
check.bar('bar'); // true
check.bar('anything else'); // false
// supports modifiers
check.maybe.bar(); // true
check.maybe.bar('bar'); // true
check.not.bar('foo'); // true
check.not.bar('bar'); // false
Mixin will not override existing functions
function isFoo(a) {
return a === 'foo'
}
function isBar(a) {
return a === 'bar'
}
check.mixin(isFoo, 'isFoo')
check.isFoo; // isFoo
check.mixin(isBar, 'isFoo')
check.isFoo; // isFoo
Using check-more-types you can separate the inner function logic from checking input arguments. Instead of this
function add(a, b) {
la(check.number(a), 'first argument should be a number', a);
la(check.number(a), 'second argument should be a number', b);
return a + b;
}
you can use
check.defend function
function add(a, b) {
return a + b
}
var safeAdd = check.defend(add, check.number, check.number)
add('foo', 2); // 'foo2'
// calling safeAdd('foo', 2) raises an exception
check.raises(safeAdd.bind(null, 'foo', 2)); // true
function add(a, b) {
if (typeof b === 'undefined') {
return 'foo'
}
return a + b
}
add(2); // 'foo'
var safeAdd = check.defend(add, check.number, check.maybe.number)
safeAdd(2, 3); // 5
safeAdd(2); // 'foo'
You can add extra message after a predicate
function add(a, b) {
return a + b
}
var safeAdd = check.defend(add, check.number, 'a should be a number', check.string, 'b should be a string')
safeAdd(2, 'foo'); // '2foo'
function addNumbers() {
return safeAdd(2, 3)
}
function checkException(err) {
err.message; // 'Argument 2: 3 does not pass predicate: b should be a string'
return true
}
check.raises(addNumbers, checkException); // true
This works great when combined with JavaScript module pattern as in this example
var add = (function() {
// inner private function without any argument checks
function add(a, b) {
return a + b
}
// return defended function
return check.defend(add, check.number, check.number)
}())
add(2, 3); // 5
// trying to call with non-numbers raises an exception
function callAddWithNonNumbers() {
return add('foo', 'bar')
}
check.raises(callAddWithNonNumbers); // true
Sometimes we want to execute a function depending on the condition, but without throwing an
exception. For these cases, there is
check.then
function isSum10(a, b) {
return a + b === 10
}
function sum(a, b) {
return a + b
}
var onlyAddTo10 = check.then(isSum10, sum)
// isSum10 returns true for these arguments
// then sum is executed
onlyAddTo10(3, 7); // 10
onlyAddTo10(1, 2); // undefined
// sum is never called because isSum10 condition is false
Great for quickly checking string or array search results
check.found('foo'.indexOf('f')); // true
check.found('foo bar'.indexOf('bar')); // true
Returns true if the passed value is a regular expression.
Returns true if given object has promise methods (
.then, etc)
Returns true if the given instance is a Date and is valid.
Curried shallow strict comparison
var foo = 'foo';
check.equal(foo, 'foo'); // true
var isFoo = check.equal('foo');
isFoo('foo'); // true
isFoo('bar'); // false
Combines multiple predicates into single one using OR logic
var predicate = check.or(check.bool, check.unemptyString);
predicate(true); // true
predicate('foo'); // true
predicate(42); // false
It treats non-functions as boolean values
var predicate = check.or(check.unemptyString, 42);
// will always return true
predicate('foo'); // true, because it is unempty string
predicate(false); // true, because 42 is truthy
Note: if there are any exceptions inside the individual predicate functions, they are
treated as
false values.
Combines multiple predicates using AND. If the predicate is not a function, evaluates it as a boolean value.
function isFoo(x) { return x === 'foo'; }
check.and(check.unemptyString, isFoo); // only true for "foo"
Both
check.or and
check.and are very useful inside
check.schema to create
more powerful predicates on the fly.
var isFirstLastNames = check.schema.bind(null, {
first: check.unemptyString,
last: check.unemptyString
});
var isValidPerson = check.schema.bind(null, {
name: check.or(check.unemptyString, isFirstLastNames)
});
isValidPerson({ name: 'foo' }); // true
isValidPerson({ name: {
first: 'foo',
last: 'bar'
}}); // true
Author: Kensho © 2014
Support: if you find any problems with this library, open issue on Github
