Large collection of predicates, inspired by check-types.js

See Readable conditions for advice and examples.

Install

node: npm install check-more-types --save

var check = require( 'check-more-types' ); console. assert ( check .bit( 1 ), 'check.bit works' );

browser bower install check-more-types --save

< script src = "check-more-types.js" > </ script >

check.number is part of the check-types library, but as a note, it does not pass null , undefined or NaN values

check.number( null ); check.not.number( undefined ); check.number( NaN );

Really simple regex email check. Should not be relied to be robust.

check.email( 'me@foo.bar' ) check.email( 'me.foo.bar' )

Confirms that given file name has expected extension

check.extension( 'txt' , 'foo/bar.txt' )

It is curried, so you can create convenient methods

const isJs = check.extension( 'js' ) isJs( 'script.js' )

There are a couple of convenient shortcuts, like check.isJs , check.isJson , check.isJpg

check.odd and check.even

Check if a number odd or even

check.odd( 2 ) check.odd( 3 ) check.even( 2 )

Returns true if passed argument is positive number less or equal to largest allowed port number 65535

Returns true if passed argument is number between 0 and 1024

Returns true if passed argument is a port number and larger than 1024

Returns true if given argument is an instance of type Error

check.https (alias secure )

Returns true if the provided url starts with https:// . Alias secure .

Returns true if the provided url starts with http://

check.webUrl (alias url )

Returns true if the given string is http or https url.

Returns true if given array contains an item, or given string contains substring.

check.contains([ 'foo' , 42 ], 'foo' ); check.contains( 'apple' , 'pp' );

check .defined( 0 ); // true check .defined( 1 ); // true check .defined( true ); // true check .defined( false ); // true check .defined( null ); // true check .defined( '' ); // true check .defined(); // false check .defined(root.doesNotExist); // false check .defined({}.doesNotExist); // false

check .semver ( '1.0.2' ); check .semver ( '1.0.2-alpha' );

check.positive( 100 ); check.not.positive( -1 );

check.negative( -10 ); check.not.negativeNumber( 1 );

check . type ( 'string' , 'foo' ); // true check . type ( 'number' , 42 ); // true

check.type is curried.

check .bit( 0 ); // true check .bit( 1 ); // true check .bit( '1' ); // false check .bit( 2 ); // false check .bit( true ); // false

Returns true for primitive JavaScript types

check .primitive( 42 ); // true check .primitive( true ); // true check .primitive( 'foo' ); // true check .primitive([]); // false

Also returns true for Symbol ES6 syntax.

check .zero( 0 ); // true check .zero(); // false check .zero( null ); // false

check .git ( 'url string' );

var colors = [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ]; var color = 'green' ; check.oneOf(colors, color); check.oneOf(colors, 'brown' );

Function is curried

var foo = {} var bar = {} check .same(foo, foo); // true check .same(foo, bar); // false // primitives are compared by value check .same( 0 , 0 ); // true check .same( 'foo' , 'foo' ); // true

check.same should produce same result as === .

Confirms length of a string or an Array. The function is curried and can guess the argument order

check.length([ 1 , 2 ], 2 ); check.length( 'foo' , 3 ); check.length( 3 , 'foo' ); check.length( 'foo' )( 3 ); check.length( 3 )( 'foo' );

check .sameLength ([ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ]); check .sameLength ( 'ab' , 'cd' ); check .sameLength ([ 1 , 2 ], 'ab' );

var foo = {} var bar = {} check .allSame([foo, foo, foo]); // true check .allSame([foo, foo, bar]); // false // primitives are compared by value check .allSame([ 0 , 0 ]); // true check .allSame([ 'foo' , 'foo' , 'foo' ]); // true check .allSame([ false , 0 ]); // false

check .unit ( 0 ); check .unit ( 1 ); check .unit ( 0.1 ); check .unit ( 1.2 ); check .unit (- 0.1 );

check .hexRgb ( '#FF00FF' ); check .hexRgb ( '#000' ); check .hexRgb ( '#aaffed' ); check .hexRgb ( '#00aaffed' ); check .hexRgb ( 'aaffed' );

check .bool( true ); // true check .bool( false ); // true check .bool( 0 ); // false check .bool( 1 ); // false check .bool( '1' ); // false check .bool( 2 ); // false

check .emptyString ( '' ); check .emptyString ( ' ' ); check .emptyString ( 0 ); check .emptyString ([]);

check .empty ([]); check .empty ( '' ); check .empty ({}); check .empty ( 0 ); check .empty ([ 'foo' ]);

check .unempty ([]); check .unempty ( '' ); check .unempty ({}); check .unempty ( 0 ); check .unempty ([ 'foo' ]); check .unempty ( 'foo' );

check .unemptyArray (null); check .unemptyArray ( 1 ); check .unemptyArray ({}); check .unemptyArray ([]); check .unemptyArray (root.doesNotExist); check .unemptyArray ([ 1 ]); check .unemptyArray ([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]);

check.arrayOfStrings (alias strings )

// second argument is checkLowerCase check .arrayOfStrings([ 'foo' , 'Foo' ]); // true check .arrayOfStrings([ 'foo' , 'Foo' ], true ); // false check .arrayOfStrings([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], true ); // true check .arrayOfStrings([ 'FOO' , 'BAR' ], true ); // false

Returns true if all items in an array are numbers

check.arrayOf(check.unemptyString, [ 'foo' , '' ]); check.arrayOf(check.unemptyString, [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); var person = { first : check.unemptyString, last : check.unemptyString }; var isPerson = check.schema.bind( null , person); var arePeople = check.arrayOf.bind( null , isPerson); var people = [{ first : 'foo' , last : 'bar' }]; arePeople(people);

Why would you need check.arrayOf(predicate, x) and not simply use x.every(predicate) ? Because x might not be an Array.

Finds items that do not pass predicate

check.badItems(check.unemptyString, [ 'foo' , '' , 'bar' ]);

// second argument is checkLowerCase check .arrayOfArraysOfStrings([[ 'foo' ], [ 'bar' }}); // true check .arrayOfArraysOfStrings([[ 'foo' ], [ 'bar' }}, true ); // true check .arrayOfArraysOfStrings([[ 'foo' ], [ 'BAR' }}, true ); // false

check .lowerCase( 'foo bar' ); // true check .lowerCase( '*foo ^bar' ); // true check .lowerCase( 'fooBar' ); // false // non-strings return false check .lowerCase( 10 ); // false

var obj = { foo: 'foo' , bar: 0 } check .has(obj, 'foo' ); // true check .has(obj, 'bar' ); // true check .has(obj, 'baz' ); // false // non- object returns false check .has( 5 , 'foo' ); // false check .has( 'foo' , 'length' ); // true

var obj = { foo: 'foo' , bar: 'bar' , baz: 'baz' } var predicates = { foo: check .unemptyString, bar: function ( value ) { return value === 'bar' } } check . all (obj, predicates); // true

var obj = { foo: 'foo' , bar: 'bar' , baz: 'baz' } var schema = { foo: check .unemptyString, bar: function ( value ) { return value === 'bar' } } check . schema ( schema , obj); // true check . schema ( schema , {}); // false

check.spec is equivalent to check.all but with arguments reversed. This makes it very convenient to create new validator functions using partial argument application

The method is curried, thus you can easily create predicate function

var hasName = check.schema({ name : check.unemptyString }); hasName({ name : 'joe' });

check.schema bind

var personSchema = { name : check .unemptyString, age: check .positiveNumber } var isValidPerson = check . schema .bind( null , personSchema) var h1 = { name : 'joe' , age: 10 } var h2 = { name : 'ann' // missing age property } isValidPerson(h1); // true isValidPerson(h2); // false

If you want you can manually bind check.schema to first argument

var personSchema = { name : check .unemptyString, age: check .positiveNumber }; var isValidPerson = check . schema .bind( null , personSchema); var h1 = { name : 'joe' , age: 10 }; var h2 = { name : 'ann' // missing age property }; isValidPerson(h1); // true isValidPerson(h2); // false

You can use Function.prototype.bind or any partial application method, for example _.partial(check.schema, personSchema); . Because bound schema parameter generates a valid function, you can nest checks using schema composition. For example let us combine the reuse isValidPerson as part of another check

schema composition

var teamSchema = { manager: isValidPerson, members: check.unemptyArray } var team = { manager: { name: 'jim' , age: 20 }, members: ['joe', 'ann' ] } check.schema(teamSchema, team); // true

function foo ( ) { throw new Error ( 'foo' ) } function bar ( ) {} function isValidError ( err ) { return err.message === 'foo' } function isInvalid ( err ) { check.instance(err, Error ); return false } check.raises(foo); check.raises(bar); check.raises(foo, isValidError); check.raises(foo, isInvalid);

Modifiers

Every predicate function is also added to check.maybe object. The maybe predicate passes if the argument is null or undefined, or the predicate returns true.

check .maybe.bool(); // true check .maybe.bool( 'true' ); // false var empty check .maybe.lowerCase(empty); // true check .maybe.unemptyArray(); // true check .maybe.unemptyArray([]); // false check .maybe.unemptyArray([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); // true

Every function has a negated predicate in check.not object

check . not .bool( 4 ); // true check . not .bool( 'true' ); // true check . not .bool( true ); // false

Every predicate can also throw an exception if it fails

check .verify.arrayOfStrings([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) check .verify.bit( 1 ) function nonStrings() { check .verify.arrayOfStrings([ 'Foo' , 1 ]) } check .raises(nonStrings); // true function nonLowerCase() { check .verify.lowerCase( 'Foo' ) } check .raises(nonLowerCase); // true

Adding your own predicates

You can add new predicates to check , check.maybe , etc. by using check.mixin(predicate) method. If you do not pass a name, it will try using function's name.

function isBar(a) { return a === 'bar' } check .mixin(isBar, 'bar' ) check .bar( 'bar' ); // true check .bar( 'anything else' ); // false // supports modifiers check .maybe.bar(); // true check .maybe.bar( 'bar' ); // true check . not .bar( 'foo' ); // true check . not .bar( 'bar' ); // false

Mixin will not override existing functions

check.mixin does not override

function isFoo ( a ) { return a === 'foo' } function isBar ( a ) { return a === 'bar' } check.mixin(isFoo, 'isFoo' ) check.isFoo; check.mixin(isBar, 'isFoo' ) check.isFoo;

Defending a function

Using check-more-types you can separate the inner function logic from checking input arguments. Instead of this

function add ( a, b ) { la(check.number(a), 'first argument should be a number' , a); la(check.number(a), 'second argument should be a number' , b); return a + b; }

you can use check.defend function

function add (a, b) { return a + b } var safeAdd = check .defend( add , check .number, check .number) add ( 'foo' , 2 ); // 'foo2' // calling safeAdd( 'foo' , 2 ) raises an exception check .raises(safeAdd.bind( null , 'foo' , 2 )); // true

protects optional arguments

function add (a, b) { if (typeof b === 'undefined' ) { return 'foo' } return a + b } add ( 2 ); // 'foo' var safeAdd = check .defend( add , check .number, check .maybe.number) safeAdd( 2 , 3 ); // 5 safeAdd( 2 ); // 'foo'

You can add extra message after a predicate

check.defend with messages

function add ( a, b ) { return a + b } var safeAdd = check.defend(add, check.number, 'a should be a number' , check.string, 'b should be a string' ) safeAdd( 2 , 'foo' ); function addNumbers ( ) { return safeAdd( 2 , 3 ) } function checkException ( err ) { err.message; return true } check.raises(addNumbers, checkException);

This works great when combined with JavaScript module pattern as in this example

check.defend in module pattern

var add = ( function () { // inner private function without any argument checks function add (a, b) { return a + b } // return defended function return check .defend( add , check .number, check .number) }()) add ( 2 , 3 ); // 5 // trying to call with non-numbers raises an exception function callAddWithNonNumbers() { return add ( 'foo' , 'bar' ) } check .raises(callAddWithNonNumbers); // true

Safe callback execution

Sometimes we want to execute a function depending on the condition, but without throwing an exception. For these cases, there is check.then

function isSum10 ( a, b ) { return a + b === 10 } function sum ( a, b ) { return a + b } var onlyAddTo10 = check.then(isSum10, sum) onlyAddTo10( 3 , 7 ); onlyAddTo10( 1 , 2 );

Great for quickly checking string or array search results

check.found( 'foo' .indexOf( 'f' )); check.found( 'foo bar' .indexOf( 'bar' ));

Returns true if the passed value is a regular expression.

Returns true if given object has promise methods ( .then , etc)

Returns true if the given instance is a Date and is valid.

Curried shallow strict comparison

var foo = 'foo' ; check.equal(foo, 'foo' ); var isFoo = check.equal( 'foo' ); isFoo( 'foo' ); isFoo( 'bar' );

Combines multiple predicates into single one using OR logic

var predicate = check.or(check.bool, check.unemptyString); predicate( true ); predicate( 'foo' ); predicate( 42 );

It treats non-functions as boolean values

var predicate = check.or(check.unemptyString, 42 ); predicate( 'foo' ); predicate( false );

Note: if there are any exceptions inside the individual predicate functions, they are treated as false values.

Combines multiple predicates using AND. If the predicate is not a function, evaluates it as a boolean value.

function isFoo ( x ) { return x === 'foo' ; } check.and(check.unemptyString, isFoo);

Both check.or and check.and are very useful inside check.schema to create more powerful predicates on the fly.

var isFirstLastNames = check.schema.bind( null , { first : check.unemptyString, last : check.unemptyString }); var isValidPerson = check.schema.bind( null , { name : check.or(check.unemptyString, isFirstLastNames) }); isValidPerson({ name : 'foo' }); isValidPerson({ name : { first : 'foo' , last : 'bar' }});

Small print

Author: Kensho © 2014

Support: if you find any problems with this library, open issue on Github

This documentation was generated using grunt-xplain and grunt-readme.

