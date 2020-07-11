Robustly checks an array of URLs for liveness.
For each URL, it first attempts an HTTP HEAD request, and if that fails it will attempt an HTTP GET request, retrying several times by default with exponential falloff.
This module handles concurrency and retry logic so you can check the status of thousands of links quickly and robustly.
This module requires
node >= 8.
npm install --save check-links
const checkLinks = require('check-links')
const results = await checkLinks([
'https://foo.com',
'https://404.com',
])
results['https://foo.com'] // { status: 'alive', statusCode: 200 }
results['https://404.com'] // { status: 'dead', statusCode: 404 }
// example using a custom timeout and retry count
const results2 = await checkLinks([
'https://foo.com',
'https://404.com',
], {
timeout: 30000,
retry: 1
})
user-agent.
Returns a
Map<String, LivenessResult> that maps each input URL to an object
containing
status and possibly
statusCode.
LivenessResult.status will be one of the following:
alive if the URL is reachable (2XX status code)
dead if the URL is not reachable
invalid if the URL was parsed as invalid or used an unsupported protocol
LivenessResult.statusCode will contain an integer HTTP status code if that URL resolved
properly.
Type:
function (urls, opts)
urls array<string> Array of urls to test
opts object? Optional configuration options (any extra options are passed to got)
opts.concurrency number Maximum number of urls to resolve concurrently (optional, default
8)
MIT © Travis Fischer