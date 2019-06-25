avoid publishing secrets to git and npm
It's too easy to accidentally publish files like
.npmrc or
.env to a remote
git repo or the npm registry. It's even easier to make this mistake when your
project has both a
.gitignore file and a
.npmignore file.
If a
.npmignore file exists, npm will disregard the
.gitignore file. This
makes sense, but it is a subtle behavior that can have dangerous consequences:
Imagine that your project has a healthy
.gitignore with all of the secrets
ignored, then you later add a
.npmignore file to reduce the size of the
published module. Any patterns that you don't copy over from the
.gitignore
file will now be included when you publish the module.
To check your project for leaks before every
git push or
npm publish, run the following:
cd my-vulnerable-project
npm i -g npe
npm i -D check-for-leaks husky
npe scripts.prepack check-for-leaks
npe scripts.prepush check-for-leaks
npe is a CLI for editing package.json files. husky creates git hooks.
This package can be used from the command line or as a module.
Here's how the command line interface works:
check-for-leaks some/dir
You can also run it with no arguments and the current working directory will be checked by default:
cd some/dir && check-for-leaks
The module looks in the given directory recursively for files with these names:
.env - a conventional file for storing environment variables
.npmrc - npm configuration file that may include a secret token
If no dangerous files are found, the CLI exits quietly:
check-for-leaks some/safe/project
If dangerous files are present in the tree but not ignored by the local
.gitignore file, warnings are emitted and the CLI exits ungracefully:
check-for-leaks some/unsafe/project
warning: .env is not in your .gitignore file
warning: .npmrc is not in your .gitignore file
If the directory also has a
.npmignore file, it will be
checked too.
check-for-leaks some/project/with/npmignore/and/gitignore
'warning: .env is not in your .npmignore file'
MIT