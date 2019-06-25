openbase logo
cfl

check-for-leaks

by Zeke Sikelianos
1.2.1 (see all)

a tool to help avoid publishing secrets to github and npm

Documentation
7.3K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

check-for-leaks

avoid publishing secrets to git and npm

Why?

It's too easy to accidentally publish files like .npmrc or .env to a remote git repo or the npm registry. It's even easier to make this mistake when your project has both a .gitignore file and a .npmignore file.

If a .npmignore file exists, npm will disregard the .gitignore file. This makes sense, but it is a subtle behavior that can have dangerous consequences: Imagine that your project has a healthy .gitignore with all of the secrets ignored, then you later add a .npmignore file to reduce the size of the published module. Any patterns that you don't copy over from the .gitignore file will now be included when you publish the module.

Usage (TLDR version)

To check your project for leaks before every git push or npm publish, run the following:

cd my-vulnerable-project
npm i -g npe
npm i -D check-for-leaks husky
npe scripts.prepack check-for-leaks
npe scripts.prepush check-for-leaks

npe is a CLI for editing package.json files. husky creates git hooks.

Usage (cool-story-bro version)

This package can be used from the command line or as a module.

Here's how the command line interface works:

check-for-leaks some/dir

You can also run it with no arguments and the current working directory will be checked by default:

cd some/dir && check-for-leaks

The module looks in the given directory recursively for files with these names:

If no dangerous files are found, the CLI exits quietly:

check-for-leaks some/safe/project

If dangerous files are present in the tree but not ignored by the local .gitignore file, warnings are emitted and the CLI exits ungracefully:

check-for-leaks some/unsafe/project

warning: .env is not in your .gitignore file
warning: .npmrc is not in your .gitignore file

If the directory also has a .npmignore file, it will be checked too.

check-for-leaks some/project/with/npmignore/and/gitignore

'warning: .env is not in your .npmignore file'

License

MIT

