Error comparison and information related utility for node and the browser.
Check-Error is a module which you can use to retrieve an Error's information such as its
message or
constructor name and also to check whether two Errors are compatible based on their messages, constructors or even instances.
check-error is available on npm. To install it, type:
$ npm install check-error
You can also use it within the browser; install via npm and use the
check-error.js file found within the download. For example:
<script src="./node_modules/check-error/check-error.js"></script>
The primary export of
check-error is an object which has the following methods:
compatibleInstance(err, errorLike) - Checks if an error is compatible with another
errorLike object. If
errorLike is an error instance we do a strict comparison, otherwise we return
false by default, because instances of objects can only be compatible if they're both error instances.
compatibleConstructor(err, errorLike) - Checks if an error's constructor is compatible with another
errorLike object. If
err has the same constructor as
errorLike or if
err is an instance of
errorLike.
compatibleMessage(err, errMatcher) - Checks if an error message is compatible with an
errMatcher RegExp or String (we check if the message contains the String).
getConstructorName(errorLike) - Retrieves the name of a constructor, an error's constructor or
errorLike itself if it's not an error instance or constructor.
getMessage(err) - Retrieves the message of an error or
err itself if it's a String. If
err or
err.message is undefined we return an empty String.
var checkError = require('check-error');
var funcThatThrows = function() { throw new TypeError('I am a TypeError') };
var caughtErr;
try {
funcThatThrows();
} catch(e) {
caughtErr = e;
}
var sameInstance = caughtErr;
checkError.compatibleInstance(caughtErr, sameInstance); // true
checkError.compatibleInstance(caughtErr, new TypeError('Another error')); // false
var checkError = require('check-error');
var funcThatThrows = function() { throw new TypeError('I am a TypeError') };
var caughtErr;
try {
funcThatThrows();
} catch(e) {
caughtErr = e;
}
checkError.compatibleConstructor(caughtErr, Error); // true
checkError.compatibleConstructor(caughtErr, TypeError); // true
checkError.compatibleConstructor(caughtErr, RangeError); // false
var checkError = require('check-error');
var funcThatThrows = function() { throw new TypeError('I am a TypeError') };
var caughtErr;
try {
funcThatThrows();
} catch(e) {
caughtErr = e;
}
var sameInstance = caughtErr;
checkError.compatibleMessage(caughtErr, /TypeError$/); // true
checkError.compatibleMessage(caughtErr, 'I am a'); // true
checkError.compatibleMessage(caughtErr, /unicorn/); // false
checkError.compatibleMessage(caughtErr, 'I do not exist'); // false
var checkError = require('check-error');
var funcThatThrows = function() { throw new TypeError('I am a TypeError') };
var caughtErr;
try {
funcThatThrows();
} catch(e) {
caughtErr = e;
}
var sameInstance = caughtErr;
checkError.getConstructorName(caughtErr) // 'TypeError'
var checkError = require('check-error');
var funcThatThrows = function() { throw new TypeError('I am a TypeError') };
var caughtErr;
try {
funcThatThrows();
} catch(e) {
caughtErr = e;
}
var sameInstance = caughtErr;
checkError.getMessage(caughtErr) // 'I am a TypeError'