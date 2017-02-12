Utility to verify that engine versions (node, npm, iojs, yarn) satisfy semver constraints specified in package.json.

Usage

CLI

⫸ check-engines

Programmatic

const checkEngines = require ( 'check-engines' ); checkEngines( err => { if (err) { console .error(err); } });

License

Copyright 2015-2017 Kurt Ruppel and contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License.

You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.