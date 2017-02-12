openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ce

check-engines

by Kurt Ruppel
1.5.0 (see all)

Utility to verify that engine versions (node, npm, iojs, yarn) satisfy semver constraints specified in package.json.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

check-engines Build Status

Utility to verify that engine versions (node, npm, iojs, yarn) satisfy semver constraints specified in package.json.

Usage

CLI

⫸  check-engines
# Errors will return exit code 1, otherwise 0.

Programmatic

const checkEngines = require('check-engines');

checkEngines(err => {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  }
});

License

Copyright 2015-2017 Kurt Ruppel and contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License.

You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial