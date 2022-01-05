Unit tests for
.d.ts TypeScript definitions in your JavaScript
open source library.
It is useful for non-TypeScript project, which wants to provide typing support for TypeScript users and autocompletion for IDE and text editors.
It becomes especially useful for complex types with generics, like we have in Nano Events or Storeon.
// Negative test: test/index.errors.ts
import lib = require('../')
interface Events {
'set': (a: string, b: number) => void
}
// THROWS Expected 3 arguments, but got 2
lib.on<Events>('set', 2)
// Positive test: test/index.types.ts
import lib = require('../')
interface Events {
'set': (a: string, b: number) => void
}
lib.on<Events>('set', 'prop', 1)
Add
.d.ts files with TypeScript definitions for your JS library.
You can check example in
Nano Events.
Install
check-dts:
npm install --save-dev check-dts
Create
test/index.types.ts for positive tests and write correct TypeScript.
You can test IDE autocompletion in this file.
Run
npx check-dts to test the new file.
Create
test/index.errors.ts for negative tests and add an incorrect usage
of your library recording to TypeScript. See the next section for details.
Run
npx check-dts to test both files.
Add
check-dts to
npm test to test types on CI:
"scripts": {
- "test": "jest && eslint ."
+ "test": "jest && eslint . && check-dts"
}
If your library requires an additional TypeScript option, you can define it
for tests in
tsconfig.json.
Add code where you expect TypeScript to report an error. Make sure to add a
line above the expected error like
// THROWS some error messages
import lib = require('../')
interface Events {
set: (a: string, b: number) => void
}
lib.on<Events>('set', 2)
In this case, we expect the error message
Expected 3 arguments, but got 2.
So we should add comments. You can put only part of the error message
to the
// THROWS comment.
import lib = require('../')
interface Events {
set: (a: string, b: number) => void
}
+ // THROWS Expected 3 arguments, but got 2
lib.on<Events>('set', 2)
If TypeScript does not report the error or reports a different error,
check-dts will fall with a description:
$ npx check-dts
✖ Check types
✖ test/index.errors.ts:7:23: Wrong error
Expected: Expected 0 arguments, but got 1
Got: Expected 3 arguments, but got 2.
Test all
.ts and
.js files in project and run
*.types.ts and
*.errors.ts
tests:
$ npx check-dts
You can test only specific files by:
$ npx check-dts **/*.tsx?
$ npx check-dts **/*.ts !**/index.ts