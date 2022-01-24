openbase logo
cds

check-disk-space

by Alexandre Demode
3.1.0 (see all)

Light multi-platform disk space checker without third-party for Node.js

Readme

Check disk space

Introduction

Light multi-platform disk space checker without third party for Node.js.

  • Works on Linux, macOS and Windows
  • Take care of mounting points on unix-like systems
  • No dependencies
  • TypeScript support

Install

npm install check-disk-space

Usage

// ES
import checkDiskSpace from 'check-disk-space'

// CommonJS
const checkDiskSpace = require('check-disk-space').default

// On Windows
checkDiskSpace('C:/blabla/bla').then((diskSpace) => {
    console.log(diskSpace)
    // {
    //     diskPath: 'C:',
    //     free: 12345678,
    //     size: 98756432
    // }
    // Note: `free` and `size` are in bytes
})

// On Linux or macOS
checkDiskSpace('/mnt/mygames').then((diskSpace) => {
    console.log(diskSpace)
    // {
    //     diskPath: '/',
    //     free: 12345678,
    //     size: 98756432
    // }
    // Note: `free` and `size` are in bytes
})

