Monorepo of typescript projects.

Packages

eslint-plugin-codegen - An eslint plugin for inline codegen, with presets for barrels, jsdoc to markdown and a monorepo workspace table of contents generator. Auto-fixes out of sync code.

expect-type - Compile-time tests for types. Useful to make sure types don't regress into being overly-permissive as changes go in over time.

fs-syncer - A helper to recursively read and write text files to a specified directory.

io-ts-extra - Adds pattern matching, optional properties, and several other helpers and types, to io-ts.

memorable-moniker - Name generator with some in-built dictionaries and presets.

Development

Packages are managed using rush. Make sure rush is installed:

npm install --global @microsoft/rush

Then install, build, lint and test with:

rush update rush build rush lint rush test

rush update should be run when updating the main branch too.

Add a dependency to a package (for example, adding lodash to fictional package in this monorepo some-pkg ):

cd packages/some-pkg rush add --package lodash rush add --package @types/lodash --dev

You can also manually edit package.json then run rush update .

Create a new package:

cd packages mkdir new-pkg cd new-pkg node ../../tools/rig/init

Then open rush.json , find the projects array, and adda new entry: { "packageName": "new-pkg", "projectFolder": "packages/new-pkg" }

Publishing

Publishing is automated, but kicked off manually. The process is:

Changes to published packages in this repo should be proposed in a pull request

On every pull request, a GitHub action uses the rush change command to create a changefile: the change is based on the PR title and body: if the words "BREAKING CHANGE" appear anywhere, it's considered "major" if the PR title starts with "chore", or "fix", it's considered a "patch" otherwise, it's considered "minor" the created changefile is pushed to the PR's branch, and a comment is left on the PR (example PR, comment and change) if the PR title or body is edited, or changes are pushed, the job will re-run and push a modification if necessary most of the time, no change is necessary and the job exits after no-oping if necessary, rush change can also be run locally to add additional messages - but ideally the PR title would be descriptive enough the changefile should be merged in along with the rest of the changes

command to create a changefile:

When a PR is merged, publishing is initiated by kicking off the publish worfklow:

Clicking "Run workflow" will start another GitHub action: The workflow runs rush publish , which uses the changefiles merged with feature PRs, bumps versions and create git tags When the publish step succeeds, a custom script reads the generated CHANGELOG.json files to create a GitHub release

