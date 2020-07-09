Check-build - Verify that your NodeJS project follow team conventions, is well written, up to date and secure.
“Each time I start a new project/mvp/poc/module I don't want to create/edit a new grunt/gulp file or whatever hype dev use these days. I want an already packed CLI with good defaults (mine) that I can drop into my continuous build/integration process. Let's build that once and for all.”
– 10/19/2014
npm install check-build -g
cd /path/to/your/project
check-build
# [...] (sub-module output)
echo $?
# 0 if everything went right, 1 otherwise.
.jshintrc is not present in project root, check-build will use this .jshintrc.
.jscsrc is not present in project root, check-build will use this .jscsrc.
Note: check-build uses a temporary fork of nsp adding a
--subdeb-warn-only argument, see why here
check-build will be run automatically by a build bot. I #%£€)° don't care about performance, I want code quality and ease of use.
.jshintrc.
multimatch everywhere.
.checkbuild is there to configure each module (in case they don't use dot files for configuration), checkbuild will forward these parameters to each module implementation.
Put a
.checkbuild file (example) in your project root directory.
{
// Extends the current checkbuild file with others (optionnal)
"extends": ["./.checkbuildrc_base"],
// Download some distant files and save them into check-build command current directory
// Usefull when used with extends (optionnal)
"urls": ["https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FGRibreau/javascript/master/.checkbuildrc_base"],
"checkbuild": {
"enable": ["jshint", "eslint", "jscs", "jsinspect", "plato", "nsp", "david"],
// don't exit immediately if one of the tools reports an error (default true)
"continueOnError": true,
// don't exit(1) even if we had some failures (default false)
"allowFailures": false
},
"david": {
"warn": {
"E404": true
},
"ignore": ["socket.io"] // don't check socket.io package with david
// ... and so on.
},
"jshint": {
"args": ["src/**/*.js"]
// instead of putting a .jshintrc inside each of your project with check-build
// you can specify an URL.
// That URL will be downloaded each time check-build is run
// and its content will be saved inside check-build command current directory.
// for instance the above .checkbuild jshint configuration:
// "url":"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FGRibreau/javascript/master/.jshintrc_base"
// will download the jshintrc_base (the common jshint convention for your organization) inside your project.
// This .jshintrc_base should be ignored from git and NOT commited.
// Then, create and commit a .jshintrc that contains at least:
// {
// "extends": "./.jshintrc_base",
// ...
// }
// inside this .jshintrc file you will be able to put project-specific jshint configuration.
},
"eslint": {
"args": ["src/**/*.js", "src/**/*.jsx"],
// instead of putting a .eslintrc inside each of your project with check-build
// you can specify an URL.
// That URL will be downloaded each time check-build is run
// and its content will be saved inside check-build command current directory.
// for instance the above .checkbuild jshint configuration:
// "url":"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FGRibreau/javascript/master/.eslintrc_base"
// will download the eslintrc_base (the common eslint convention for your organization) inside your project.
// This .eslintrc_base should be ignored from git and NOT commited.
// Then, create and commit a .eslintrc that contains at least:
// {
// "extends": ["./.eslintrc_base"],
// ...
// }
// inside this .eslintrc file you will be able to put project-specific ESLint configuration.
// ... and so on.
},
"jscs": {
"args": ["lib/**.js"]
// ... and so on.
// instead of putting a .jscrc inside each of your project with check-build
// you can specify an URL.
// That URL will be downloaded each time check-build is run
// and its content will be saved inside check-build command current directory
// "url":"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FGRibreau/javascript/master/.jscsrc"
},
"jsinspect": {
"args": ["*.js"],
"diff": true
// ... and so on.
},
"buddyjs": {
"args": ["*.js"],
"ignore": [0, 1, 200]
// ... and so on.
},
"plato": {
"args": ["*.js"],
// define your project minimum average maintainability level
"maintainability": 75.00
},
"nsp": {
"args": []
},
"david": {
"dev": false,
// whether to check devDependencies or not (default false)
"stable": true,
// whether to check dependencies or not (default true)
"ignore": []
// put ignored dependencies here (both devDependencies and dependencies)
}
}
Note: the
url attribute presented for eslint is available for each extension
A (NodeJS) project can be automatically analyzed in many dimension like code-consistency, d-r-y-ness and security. Check-build's final goal is to take the human out of the loop.
I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you please support my work via paypal or Bitcoins, thanks a lot!