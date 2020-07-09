Check-build - Verify that your NodeJS project follow team conventions, is well written, up to date and secure.

“Each time I start a new project/mvp/poc/module I don't want to create/edit a new grunt/gulp file or whatever hype dev use these days. I want an already packed CLI with good defaults (mine) that I can drop into my continuous build/integration process. Let's build that once and for all.” – 10/19/2014

Usage

npm install check-build -g cd /path/to/your/project check-build [...] (sub-module output) echo $? 0 if everything went right, 1 otherwise.

What's inside

Code error and potential problem detection

JSHint Static analysis tool for JavaScript (using JSHint stylish). If .jshintrc is not present in project root, check-build will use this .jshintrc.

is not present in project root, check-build will use this .jshintrc. ESLint The pluggable linting utility for JavaScript and JSX, check-build will use a .eslintrc file for ESLint configuration.

JSXHint JSXHint is DEPRECATED in favor of ESLint Static analysis tool for JavaScript and JSX. If .jshintrc is not present in project root, check-build will use this .jshintrc.

Code style checking

JSCS Check the code style of your code. If .jscsrc is not present in project root, check-build will use this .jscsrc.

Code quality

Plato Detect structural complexity in your code, per files.

JSInspect Detect structural similarities in your code.

buddy.js Detect magic number in your code.

Freshness

David Check that your project dependencies are up to date.

Security

Nsp Check your project dependencies for security issues.

Note: check-build uses a temporary fork of nsp adding a --subdeb-warn-only argument, see why here

Philosophy

Leverage simplicity over performance. check-build will be run automatically by a build bot. I #%£€)° don't care about performance, I want code quality and ease of use.

will be run automatically by a build bot. I #%£€)° don't care about performance, I want code quality and ease of use. Don't reinvent the wheel, leverage each module own configuration file. E.g. .jshintrc .

. Even if the underneath module is not capable of handling multiple files, abstract it.

Use multimatch everywhere.

everywhere. .checkbuild is there to configure each module (in case they don't use dot files for configuration), checkbuild will forward these parameters to each module implementation.

Checkbuild configuration

Put a .checkbuild file (example) in your project root directory.

{ "extends" : [ "./.checkbuildrc_base" ], "urls" : [ "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FGRibreau/javascript/master/.checkbuildrc_base" ], "checkbuild" : { "enable" : [ "jshint" , "eslint" , "jscs" , "jsinspect" , "plato" , "nsp" , "david" ], "continueOnError" : true , "allowFailures" : false }, "david" : { "warn" : { "E404" : true }, "ignore" : [ "socket.io" ] }, "jshint" : { "args" : [ "src/**/*.js" ] }, "eslint" : { "args" : [ "src/**/*.js" , "src/**/*.jsx" ], }, "jscs" : { "args" : [ "lib/**.js" ] }, "jsinspect" : { "args" : [ "*.js" ], "diff" : true }, "buddyjs" : { "args" : [ "*.js" ], "ignore" : [ 0 , 1 , 200 ] }, "plato" : { "args" : [ "*.js" ], "maintainability" : 75.00 }, "nsp" : { "args" : [] }, "david" : { "dev" : false , "stable" : true , "ignore" : [] } }

Note: the url attribute presented for eslint is available for each extension

Final goal

A (NodeJS) project can be automatically analyzed in many dimension like code-consistency, d-r-y-ness and security. Check-build's final goal is to take the human out of the loop.

Donate

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you please support my work via paypal or Bitcoins, thanks a lot!