A set of beautiful React components for developing chayns® applications.
First you should install the
chayns-components package into your project:
# Yarn
yarn add chayns-components
# NPM
npm install chayns-components
The styles to our components are provided via the
chayns-css library and some of
the components also rely on the
chayns-js API, so you should
include these in your HTML:
<!-- CSS styles -->
<script
src="https://api.chayns-static.space/css/v4/compatibility/compatibility.min.js"
version="4.2"
></script>
<!-- JS api -->
<script src="https://api.chayns-static.space/js/v4.0/chayns.min.js"></script>
The following components are part of this package:
|Component
|Description
|Accordion ›
|Accordions are collapsible sections that are toggled by interacting with a permanently visible header.
|AmountControl ›
|The AmountControl is a three-segment control used to increase or decrease an incremental value.
|AnimationWrapper ›
|The AnimationWrapper provides an eye-catching initial animation to its children.
|Badge ›
|Badges are small, circular containers used to decorate other components with glancable information.
|Bubble ›
|A floating bubble that is primarily used to power the
ContextMenu and
Tooltip components.
|Button ›
|Buttons initiate actions, can include a title or an icon and come with a set of predefined styles.
|Calendar ›
|An interactive grid calendar that can highlight specified dates.
|Checkbox ›
|Checkboxes allow users to complete tasks that involve making choices such as selecting options. Can be styled as a switch, a visual toggle between two mutually exclusive states — on and off.
|ColorPicker ›
|Lets a user choose a color for text, shapes, marking tools, and other elements.
|ColorScheme ›
|Adjusts the color scheme for all child components.
|ComboBox ›
|A button with a dropdown that contains a scrollable list of distinct values from which people can choose.
|ContextMenu ›
|Gives people access to additional functionality related to onscreen items without cluttering the interface.
|DateInfo ›
|Formats a date or date range to be easily readable and reveals the absolute date on hover.
|EmojiInput ›
|A text input that allows emojis to be put in.
|ExpandableContent ›
|A collapsible section that reveals its children with a height transition.
|FileInput ›
|Accepts specified file types via dialog or drag and drop.
|FilterButton ›
|A chip-like component that is used to filter lists. Usually used in a group of 2 or more.
|FormattedInput ›
|A text input that automatically formats its input with a formatter. Since this component is based on the
Input-component, it takes any of the
Input-components props, which are not listed here. This component only works as an uncontrolled component, meaning that it does not take a
value-prop.
|Gallery ›
|An image gallery that displays up to four images by default. Also supports reordering and deletion of images and blurred image previews for images loaded from
tsimg.cloud.
|Icon ›
|Displays a FontAwesome icon.
|ImageAccordion ›
|An accordion that has a big image and appears in a grid. Should be used inside of an
ImageAccordionGroup.
|ImageAccordionGroup ›
|Groups several
ImageAccordion components together, so only one of them can be open at a time.
|Input ›
|A text input that can be validated and decorated with different designs.
|List ›
|The wrapper for the
ListItem-component to create lists.
|ListItem ›
|The items in a list to display related data in a structured format. Should be used inside of a
List component.
|OpeningTimes ›
|An input for opening times.
|PersonFinder ›
|An autocomplete search for persons that can be customized to work with arbitrary data.
|PositionInput ›
|A location input with a map and text input. This requires the Google Maps JavaScript API with the places library enabled. You can find more information about the Maps API here.
|ProgressBar ›
|An animated progress bar that can show an actions progress or an indeterminate state like a loading spinner.
|RadioButton ›
|A radio button that allows to select one of multiple options.
|RfidInput ›
|A component to take in an RFID signal.
|ScrollView ›
|A scrollable container with a custom scrollbar that looks great on every device.
|SearchBox ›
|An autocomplete input to search through a list of entries.
|SelectButton ›
|A choose button that opens a selection dialog when clicked.
|SelectItem ›
|A radio button that expands its content when selected. Should be used inside of a
SelectList.
|SelectList ›
|A vertical list of radio buttons that reveal content when selected.
|SetupWizard ›
|A set of steps the user has to go through sequentially.
|SetupWizardItem ›
|An item that represents one step in a
SetupWizard.
|SharingBar ›
|A context menu for sharing a link and some text on various platforms.
|Signature ›
|A component to let the user subscribe
|Slider ›
|A horizontal track with a thumb that can be moved between a minimum and a maximum value.
|SliderButton ›
|A linear set of buttons which are mutually exclusive.
|SmallWaitCursor ›
|A small circular loading indicator.
|TagInput ›
|A text input that allows values to be grouped as tags.
|TextArea ›
|A multiline text input that can automatically grow with its content.
|TextString ›
|Loads text strings from our database and displays them. Handles replacements and changing the string via
CTRL +
Click (only internal).
|Tooltip ›
|Wraps a child component and displays a message when the child is hovered or clicked on. Allows to be shown imperatively by calling
.show() or
.hide() on its reference.
|VerificationIcon ›
We also provide a set of common utility functions:
|Function
|Description
|imageUpload
|Function to upload images to tsimg.cloud
|isTobitEmployee
|Get the information if user is an tobit employee
|createLinks
|Creates a string with links from a string with URLs
|removeHtml
|Removes HTML Tags from a string
|ColorUtils
|Utility functions to convert color values (hex, rgb, hsv)
|equalizer
|Utility functions to equalize the width of html elements
If you want to contribute to
chayns-components, check out the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.