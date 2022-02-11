A set of beautiful React components for developing chayns® applications.

Installation

First you should install the chayns-components package into your project:

yarn add chayns-components npm install chayns-components

The styles to our components are provided via the chayns-css library and some of the components also rely on the chayns-js API, so you should include these in your HTML:

< script src = "https://api.chayns-static.space/css/v4/compatibility/compatibility.min.js" version = "4.2" > </ script > < script src = "https://api.chayns-static.space/js/v4.0/chayns.min.js" > </ script >

Components Overview

The following components are part of this package:

Utility Functions

We also provide a set of common utility functions:

Function Description imageUpload Function to upload images to tsimg.cloud isTobitEmployee Get the information if user is an tobit employee createLinks Creates a string with links from a string with URLs removeHtml Removes HTML Tags from a string ColorUtils Utility functions to convert color values (hex, rgb, hsv) equalizer Utility functions to equalize the width of html elements

Contributing