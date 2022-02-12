Wechaty is a RPA (Robotic Process Automation) SDK for Chatbot Makers which can help you create a bot in 6 lines of JavaScript, Python, Go, and Java, with cross-platform support including Linux, Windows, MacOS, and Docker.
Wechaty already held lots of talk and got a lot of blogs in the past 4 years, here is all of the wechaty resources:
import { WechatyBuilder } from 'wechaty'
WechatyBuilder.build() // get a Wechaty instance
.on('scan', (qrcode, status) => console.log(`Scan QR Code to login: ${status}\nhttps://wechaty.js.org/qrcode/${encodeURIComponent(qrcode)}`))
.on('login', user => console.log(`User ${user} logged in`))
.on('message', message => console.log(`Message: ${message}`))
.start()
Notice: Wechaty requires Node.js version >= 12
This bot can log all messages to the console after login by scan.
You can find Wechaty Official Example at examples/ding-dong-bot.ts, and more from our Example Directory.
We have a Wechaty starter repository for beginners with the simplest setting. It will be just work out-of-the-box after you
clone &
npm install &
npm start.
If you are new to Wechaty and want to try it the first time, we'd like to strong recommend you starting from this repository, and using it as your starter template for your project.
Otherwise, please saved the above The World's Shortest ChatBot Code: 6 lines of JavaScript example to a file named
bot.js before you can use either NPM or Docker to run it.
npm init
npm install wechaty
# create your first bot.js file, you can copy/paste from the above "The World's Shortest ChatBot Code: 6 lines of JavaScript"
# then:
node bot.js
Wechaty Docker supports both JavaScript and TypeScript. To use TypeScript just write in TypeScript and save with extension name
.ts, no need to compile because we use
ts-nodeto run it.
2.1. Run JavaScript
# for JavaScript
docker run -ti --rm --volume="$(pwd)":/bot wechaty/wechaty bot.js
2.2. Run TypeScript
# for TypeScript
docker run -ti --rm --volume="$(pwd)":/bot wechaty/wechaty bot.ts
Learn more about Wechaty Docker at Wiki:Docker.
Wechaty is very powerful that it can run over different protocols. You can specify the protocol by set the environment variable
WECHATY_PUPPET to different puppet provider.
If you cannot use Web protocol, you can apply other protocal following the instruction here: https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty/wiki/Support-Developers We provide free token to support developers build a valuable WeChat chatbot.
Currently we support the following puppet providers :
|Protocol
|Puppet Provider
|Environment Variable
|Web
|PuppetPuppeteer
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-puppeteer
|Windows
|PuppetWxwork
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service
|Mock
|PuppetMock
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-mock
|Web
|PuppetWechat4u
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-wechat4u
|iPad
|PuppetRock
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service
|iPad
|PuppetPadLocal
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service
|Windows
|PuppetDonut
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service
|iPad
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-padpro
|iPad
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-padchat
|iPad
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-padplus
|Mac
export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-macpro
Learn more about Wechaty Puppet from the Puppet Wiki:
Read the Full Documentation at Wechaty Official API Reference
Wechaty
Main bot class.
A
Bot is a Wechaty instance that control a specific wechaty-puppet.
new Wechaty(options?: WechatyOptions)
options.name?: string the name of this bot(optional)
options.puppet?: string select which puppet provider we want to use. must be one of the:
options.puppetOptions?: PuppetOptions options for the puppet provider.
|Wechaty
|API
|Description
|event
login
|emit after bot login full successful
|event
logout
|emit after the bot log out
|event
friendship
|emit when someone sends bot a friend request
|event
message
|emit when there's a new message
|event
room-join
|emit when anyone join any room
|event
room-topic
|emit when someone change room topic
|event
room-leave
|emit when anyone leave the room
|event
room-invite
|emit when there is a room invitation
|event
scan
|emit when the bot needs to show you a QR Code for scanning
|method
start(): Promise<void>
|start the bot
|method
stop(): Promise<void>
|stop the bot
|method
logonoff(): boolean
|bot login status
|method
logout(): Promise<void>
|logout the bot
|method
currentUser(): ContactSelf
|get the login-ed bot contact
|method
say(text: string): Promise<void>
|let bot say
text to itself
Contact
All wechat contacts(friends/non-friends) will be encapsulated as a Contact.
|Contact
|API
|Description
|static
find(query: string): Promise<null \| Contact>
|find contact by name or alias, if the result more than one, return the first one.
|static
findAll(query: string): Promise<Contact[]>
|find contact by
name or
alias
|static
load(query: string): Contact
|get contact by id
|property
id: readonly string
|get contact id
|method
sync(): Promise<void>
|force reload data for contact , sync data from lowlevel API again
|method
say(text: string): Promise<void \| Message>
|send text, Contact, or file to contact, return the message which the bot sent (only
puppet-padplus supported).
|method
self(): boolean
|check if contact is self
|method
name(): string
|get the name from a contact
|method
alias(): Promise<string>
|get the alias for a contact
|method
alias(newAlias: string): Promise<void>
|set or delete the alias for a contact
|method
friend(): boolean
|check if contact is friend
|method
type(): ContactType
|return the type of the Contact
|method
province(): string
|get the region 'province' from a contact
|method
city(): string
|get the region 'city' from a contact
|method
avatar(): Promise<FileBox>
|get avatar picture file stream
|method
gender(): ContactGender
|get gender from a contact
ContactSelf
Class
ContactSelf is extended from
Contact.
|ContactSelf
|API
|Description
|method
avatar(file: FileBox): Promise<void>
|set avatar for bot
|method
qrcode(): Promise<string>
|get qrcode for bot
|method
signature(text: string): Promise<void>
|set signature for bot
Friendship
Send, receive friend request, and friend confirmation events.
|Friendship
|API
|Description
|static
add(contact: Contact, hello?: string): Promise<void>
|send a friend invitation to contact
|method
accept(): Promise<void>
|accept Friend Request
|method
hello(): string
|get the hello string from a friendship invitation
|method
contact(): Contact
|get the contact from friendship
|method
type(): FriendshipType
|return the Friendship Type(unknown, confirm, receive, verify)
Message
All wechat messages will be encapsulated as a Message.
|Message
|API
|Description
|static
find(query: string): Promise<null \| Message>
|find message in cache and return the first one
|static
findAll(query: string): Promise<Message[]>
|find messages in cache, return a message list
|method
from(): Contact
|get the sender from a message
|method
to(): Contact
|get the destination of the message
|method
room(): null \| Room
|get the room from the message.(If the message is not in a room, then will return
null)
|method
text(): string
|get the text content of the message
|method
say(text: string): Promise<void \| Message>
|reply a Text, Media File , or contact message to the sender, return the message which the bot sent (only
puppet-padplus supported).
|method
type(): MessageType
|get the type from the message
|method
self(): boolean
|check if a message is sent by self
|method
mention(): Contact[]
|get message mentioned contactList.
|method
mentionSelf(): boolean
|check if a message is mention self
|method
forward(to: Contact): Promise<void>
|Forward the received message
|method
age(): number
|the number of seconds since it has been created
|method
date(): Date
|the time it was created
|method
toFileBox(): Promise<FileBox>
|extract the Media File from the Message, and put it into the FileBox.
|method
toContact(): Promise<Contact>
|get Share Card of the Message
Room
All wechat rooms(groups) will be encapsulated as a Room.
|Room
|API
|Description
|static
create(contactList: Contact[], topic?: string): Promise<Room>
|create a new room
|static
find(query: string): Promise<null \| Room>
|Try to find a room by filter. If get many, return the first one.
|static
findAll(query: string): Promise<Room[]>
|Find all contacts in a room
|static
load(query: string): Room
|load room by room id
|property
id: readonly string
|event
join
|emit when anyone join any room
|event
topic
|emit when someone change room topic
|event
leave
|emit when anyone leave the room
|event
invite
|emit when receive a room invitation
|method
sync(): <Promise<void>
|force reload data for room, sync data from lowlevel API again.
|method
say(text: string): Promise<void \| Message>
|Send text,media file, contact card, or text with mention @mention contact inside Room, return the message which the bot sent (only
puppet-padplus supported).
|method
add(contact: Contact): Promise<void>
|Add contact in a room
|method
del(contact: Contact): Promise<void>
|Delete a contact from the room
|method
quit(): Promise<void>
|Bot quit the room itself
|method
topic(): Promise<string>
|GET topic from the room
|method
topic(newTopic: string): Promise<void>
|SET topic from the room
|method
announce(text: string): Promise<void>
|SET/GET announce from the room
|method
qrcode(): Promise<string>
|Get QR Code of the Room from the room, which can be used as scan and join the room.
|method
alias(contact: Contact): Promise<string>
|Return contact's roomAlias in the room
|method
roomAlias(contact: Contact): Promise<string \| null>
|Same as function alias
|method
has(contact: Contact): Promise<boolean>
|Check if the room has member
contact
|method
memberAll(query?: string): Promise<Contact[]>
|Find all contacts or with specific name in a room
|method
member(query: string): Promise<null \| Contact>
|Find all contacts in a room, if get many, return the first one.
|method
memberList():Promise<Contact[]>
|get all room member from the room
|method
owner(): null \| Contact
|Get room's owner from the room.
RoomInvitation
Accept room invitation
|RoomInvitation
|API
|Description
|method
accept(): Promise<void>
|accept Room Invitation
|method
inviter(): Contact
|get the inviter from room invitation
|method
roomTopic(): Promise<string>
|get the room topic from room invitation
|method
date(): Promise<Date>
|the time it was created
|method
age(): Promise<number>
|the number of seconds since it has been created
Wechaty is fully automatically tested by unit and integration tests, with Continious Integration & Continious Deliver(CI/CD) support powered by CI like Travis, Shippable and Appveyor.
To test Wechaty, run:
npm test
Get to know more about the tests from Wiki:Tests
Creating and publishing a Wechaty Plugin is simple. Simply expose your module as a function that takes 1 parameter: wechaty. When your plugin is imported by Wechaty, it will pass itself in as the argument, and so you are free to add any configuration that Wechaty supports.
import { WechatyPlugin } from 'wechaty'
export default const MyPlugin: WechatyPlugin = (wechaty: Wechaty) => {
// ...
}
The
config exist so the user can pass in customizations to your Plugin. In documenting your Wechaty Plugin, you would lay out your supported config for the user.
See:
The best practice for running Wechaty Docker/NPM is using a VPS(Virtual Private Server) outside of China, which can save you hours of time because
npm install and
docker pull will run smoothly without any problem.
The following VPS providers are used by the Wechaty team, and they worked perfectly in production. You can use the following link to get one in minutes. Also, doing this can support Wechaty because you are referred by us.
|Location
|Price
|Ram
|Payment
|Provider
|Singapore
|$5
|512MB
|Paypal
|DigitalOcean
|Japan
|$5
|1GB
|Paypal
|Linode
|Korea
|$10
|1GB
|Alipay, Paypal
|Netdedi
|Singapore
|$3.5
|512MB
|Alipay, Wechat
|Vultr
In 2017 ...
Huan's daily life/work depends on too much chat on wechat.
Can you imagine that? He was dying...
So a tireless bot working for me 24x7 on wechat, monitoring/filtering the most important message is badly needed. For example, it highlights discussion which contains the KEYWORDS which he want to follow up(especially in a noisy room). ;-)
At last, It's built for huan's personal study purpose of Automatically Testing.
Working on reduxify the Wechaty ecosystem for applying the CQRS pattern.
Second beta release of Wechaty, with all ecosystem npm modules with version v1.10 (wechaty-puppet, wechaty-puppet-service, etc)
To cite this project in publications:
@misc{wechaty,
author = {Huan LI, Jiarui LI},
title = {Wechaty: Conversational SDK for Chatbot Makers},
year = {2016},
publisher = {GitHub},
journal = {GitHub Repository},
howpublished = {\url{https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty}},
}