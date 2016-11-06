chatter

A collection of useful primitives for creating interactive chat bots.

Usage

Tested in Node 4.x and 6.x.

Note: If the following code example syntax looks unfamiliar, don't worry, it's just JavaScript! Read a detailed overview of ECMAScript 2015 features to learn more.

What is a bot?

For the purposes of this documentation, a bot is an automated system that selectively responds to text messages with text responses. The bot may simply respond to messages, statelessly, or the bot may do more complex things, like keep track of ongoing conversations with users.

The most basic bot looks something like this (note, this is pseudocode):

const ChatService = require ( 'chat-service' ); const myChatService = new ChatService(options); myChatService.on( 'message' , message => { if (doICareAbout(message)) { myChatService.send(response); } }); myChatService.connect();

Usually, all the behind-the-scenes work of connecting the bot to the remote service, handling reconnections, keeping track of state (what users the bot is currently talking to, what channels the bot is currently in) is done by a service-specific library.

So, what's left to do? Well, as shown in the previous example, you'll need to write the code that determines if a given message warrants a response, and to then deliver that response to the user.

This project aims to help with all that.

Message handlers

Since most bot code is centered around these two steps:

Testing an incoming message to see if it should be handled Sending a response based on the incoming message

It makes sense to introduce a primitive that does these things. That primitive is called a "message handler."

The simplest message handler is a function that accepts a message argument and returns a response if it should respond, or false if it doesn't care about that message:

const lolHandler = message => { if ( /lol/i .test(message)) { const newMessage = message.replace( /lol/ig , 'laugh out loud' ); return `More like " ${newMessage} " amirite` ; } return false ; }; lolHandler( 'what' ) lolHandler( 'lol what' )

But what if a message handler needs to yield a response asynchronously, instead of returning a value immediately? It can, by returning a Promise:

const stuffHandler = message => { if (message === 'get stuff' ) { return db.query( 'SELECT * FROM STUFF' ).then( results => { const stuff = results.join( ', ' ); return `Look at all the stuff: ${stuff} ` ; }); } return false ; }; stuffHandler( 'huh' ) stuffHandler( 'get stuff' )

But what do you do if you want to pass all messages through both lolHandler and stuffHandler ? What if your bot needs to be able to respond to a dozen types of message in a dozen different ways?

Just create an array of message handlers:

const messageHandlers = [ lolHandler, stuffHandler, ];

Now, you've undoubtedly realized that functions that return values or promises and arrays behave quite differently. Without a helper function that knows how to iterate over that array, or wait for a promise to resolve, or both of those things, this won't make your job any easier.

Fortunately, chatter gives you that helper function.

Processing messages

The processMessage function (that chatter exports) takes two arguments:

A message handler A message

This function understands that a message handler might be a function or an array of functions like the ones described above (or a few other possible things, which will be explained later).

It takes the message handler and message you give it and intelligently processes them to produce a response (if any), and it returns a Promise that will be resolved with that response:

const processMessage = require ( 'chatter' ).processMessage; processMessage(messageHandlers, message).then( response => { }); function simulate ( message ) { processMessage(messageHandlers, message).then( response => { if (response === false ) { response = `Sorry, I don't understand " ${message} ".` ; } console .log(response); }); } simulate( 'lol what' ) simulate( 'get stuff' ) simulate( 'huh' )

Of course, instead of logging the response, your bot would be sending it back to the user who said the message or the channel it was said in, using the chat service library. But you get the idea.

Message handlers, more specifically

As far as the processMessage function is concerned, a message handler is a function, an object with a handleMessage method, or an array of any combination of those things. That array may contain other arrays.

const functionMessageHandler = message => { if (condition) { return response; } return false ; }; const objectMessageHandler = { handleMessage(message) { if (condition) { return response; } return false ; }, }; const arrayMessageHandler = [ functionMessageHandler, objectMessageHandler, ];

A message handler function (or method) may return false or return a Promise that yields false to indicate that the message handler doesn't care about the message, and the next message handler (if any) should process the message.

const returnsFalseMessageHandler = function ( message ) { return false ; }; const yieldsFalseMessageHandler = function ( message ) { return Promise .resolve( false ); };

A message handler may return or yield any other value, and if so, iteration will be stopped immediately and that value will be yielded.

const returnsValueMessageHandler = function ( message ) { return 'hello' ; }; const yieldsValueMessageHandler = function ( message ) { return Promise .resolve( 'world' ); };

Also, a message handler may return another message handler (function, object or array) and those new message handlers will be processed in-line.

As you can see, message handlers may be very simple, but may be composed in very creative ways.

A naive bot using message handlers and processMessage

Like the earlier What is a bot? example, this bot is pseudocode, but this time it uses message handlers and the processMessage helper function:

const ChatService = require ( 'chat-service' ); const processMessage = require ( 'chatter' ).processMessage; const messageHandlers = [...]; const myChatService = new ChatService(options); myChatService.on( 'message' , message => { processMessage(messageHandlers, message).then( response => { if (response === false ) { response = `Sorry, I don't understand " ${message} ".` ; } myChatService.send(response); }); }); myChatService.connect();

Additional included message handlers

Because there are a number of common things message handlers need to do, a few message handler "creator" functions have been included to make creating common message handlers easier.

createMatcher

The createMatcher function creates a new message handler that only calls the specified message handler if the message matches. It accepts a match option, which is a string, regex or function, to match against the message. If a string is specified, it matches the beginning of the message. If a message is matched, the remainder of the message will be passed into the specified message handler:

const createMatcher = require ( 'chatter' ).createMatcher; const addMatcher = createMatcher({ match : 'add' }, message => { const numbers = message.split( ' ' ); const result = numbers.reduce( ( sum, n ) => sum + Number (n), 0 ); return ` ${numbers.join( ' + ' )} = ${result} ` ; }); const multiplyMatcher = createMatcher({ match : 'mult' }, message => { const numbers = message.split( ' ' ); const result = numbers.reduce( ( product, n ) => product * Number (n), 1 ); return ` ${numbers.join( ' x ' )} = ${result} ` ; }); const mathMatcher = createMatcher({ match : 'math' }, [ addMatcher, multiplyMatcher, message => `Sorry, I don't understand " ${message} ".` , ]); processMessage(mathMatcher, 'add 3 4 5' ) processMessage(mathMatcher, 'math add 3 4 5' ) processMessage(mathMatcher, 'math mult 3 4 5' ) processMessage(mathMatcher, 'math sub 3 4 5' )

createParser

The createParser function creates a new message handler that calls the specified message handler, not with a message string, but with an object representing the "parsed" message. This is especially useful if you want to work with an array of words from the message, instead of just a string message.

const createParser = require ( 'chatter' ).createParser; const addHandler = createParser( parsed => { const args = parsed.args; const result = args.reduce( ( sum, num ) => sum + Number (num), 0 ); return ` ${args.join( ' + ' )} = ${result} ` ; }); processMessage(addHandler, '1 2 3' ) processMessage(addHandler, '4 five 6' )

When parseOptions is defined, any options in the message specified like option=value will be parsed and processed via the defined function, and made available in parsed.options (any non-options args will still be available in parsed.args ). As you can see, options may be abbreviated!

const parsingHandler = createParser({ parseOptions : { alpha : String , beta : Number , }, }, parsed => JSON .stringify(parsed.options)); processMessage(parsingHandler, 'a=1 b=2' )

See the create-parser example.

createCommand

The createCommand function is meant to be used to create a nested tree of message handlers that each have a name, description and usage information, with an automatically-created help command and a fallback message handler.

Like with the createMatcher match option, the name will be used to match the message, with the remainder of the message being passed into the specified message handler. The name , description and usage options will be used to display contextual help and usage information.

Note that because the response from message handlers created with createCommand may return arrays, they should be normalized into a newline-joined string with the included normalizeMessage helper function.

const createCommand = require ( 'chatter' ).createCommand; const addCommand = createCommand({ name : 'add' , description : 'Adds some numbers.' , usage : 'number [ number [ number ... ] ]' , }, createParser( parsed => { const args = parsed.args; const result = args.reduce( ( sum, n ) => sum + Number (n), 0 ); return ` ${args.join( ' + ' )} = ${result} ` ; })); const multiplyCommand = createCommand({ name : 'multiply' , description : 'Multiplies some numbers.' , usage : 'number [ number [ number ... ] ]' , }, createParser( parsed => { const args = parsed.args; const result = args.reduce( ( product, n ) => product * Number (n), 1 ); return ` ${args.join( ' x ' )} = ${result} ` ; })); const rootCommand = createCommand({ isParent : true , description : 'Some example math commands.' , }, [ addCommand, multiplyCommand, ]); processMessage(rootCommand, 'hello' ).then(normalizeMessage); processMessage(rootCommand, 'help' ).then(normalizeMessage); processMessage(rootCommand, 'help add' ).then(normalizeMessage); processMessage(rootCommand, 'add 3 4 5' ).then(normalizeMessage); processMessage(rootCommand, 'multiply' ).then(normalizeMessage); processMessage(rootCommand, 'multiply 3 4 5' ).then(normalizeMessage);

createConversation

The createConversation function creates a new message handler that calls the specified message handler, doing nothing of note until that message handler returns an object with a dialog property, which should be a new message handler. At that point, the new message handler is stored and used instead of the originally-specified message handler to handle the next message. After that message, the message handler is reverted to the original, unless another dialog is specified, in which case that is used instead.

Conversations can be used to create an interactive sequence of message handlers, and must be be cached on a per-conversation basis (usually per-channel or per-direct message), because of the need to keep track of the current dialog.

const createConversation = require ( 'chatter' ).createConversation; const helloHandler = message => { return message.indexOf( 'hello' ) !== -1 ? 'Hello to you too!' : false ; }; const askHandler = createMatcher({ match : 'ask' }, () => { return { message : 'Why do you want me to ask you a question?' , dialog(message) { return `I'm not sure " ${message} " is a good reason.` ; }, }; }); const chooseHandler = createMatcher({ match : 'choose' }, () => { return { message : `Choose one of the following: a, b or c.` , dialog : handleChoices, }; }); const handleChoices = choice => { if (choice === 'a' || choice === 'b' || choice === 'c' ) { return `Thank you for choosing " ${choice} ".` ; } return { message : `I'm sorry, but " ${choice} " is not a valid choice. Try again.` , dialog : handleChoices, }; }; const conversationHandler = createConversation([ helloHandler, askHandler, chooseHandler, ]); function handleResponse ( response ) { if (response !== false ) { console .log(response.message || response); } } processMessage(conversationHandler, 'ask' ).then(handleResponse); processMessage(conversationHandler, 'hello' ).then(handleResponse); processMessage(conversationHandler, 'hello' ).then(handleResponse); processMessage(conversationHandler, 'choose' ).then(handleResponse); processMessage(conversationHandler, 'hello' ).then(handleResponse); processMessage(conversationHandler, 'b' ).then(handleResponse); processMessage(conversationHandler, 'hello' ).then(handleResponse);

createArgsAdjuster

The createArgsAdjuster function creates a new message handler that calls the specified message handler with a different set of arguments than the message handler received. This is especially useful when you need to pass state from where a parent message handler is created into a child message handler.

const createArgsAdjuster = require ( 'chatter' ).createArgsAdjuster; const incrementCommand = createCommand({ name : 'increment' , description : 'Increment the counter and show it.' , }, (message, state) => { state.counter++; return `The counter is now at ${state.counter} .` ; }); function getStatefulMessageHandler ( ) { const state = { counter : 0 }; return createArgsAdjuster({ adjustArgs(message) { return [message, state]; }, }, createCommand({ isParent : true , description : 'An exciting command, for sure.' , }, [ incrementCommand, ])); } const firstStatefulHandler = getStatefulMessageHandler(); processMessage(firstStatefulHandler, 'increment' ) processMessage(firstStatefulHandler, 'increment' ) const secondStatefulHandler = getStatefulMessageHandler(); processMessage(secondStatefulHandler, 'increment' ) processMessage(firstStatefulHandler, 'increment' ) processMessage(secondStatefulHandler, 'increment' )

Creating a more robust bot

As with message handlers, bot behaviors can get a little complex. As shown in the preceding createConversation and createArgsAdjuster examples, message handlers may have state. Additionally, the previous bot examples don't handle errors in a useful way or do anything to normalize responses, which means your message handlers may need extra code to help format multi-line responses.

To that end, this pseudocode example bot is implemented using createBot :

const ChatService = require ( 'chat-service' ); const createBot = require ( 'chatter' ).createBot; const myChatService = new ChatService(options); const myBot = createBot({ createMessageHandler(id) { const messageHandler = getStatefulMessageHandler(); messageHandler.hasState = true ; return messageHandler; }, getMessageHandlerCacheId(message) { return message.user; }, sendResponse(message, text) { myChatService.getUser(message.user).send(text); }, }); myChatService.on( 'message' , message => { const user = message.userName; const text = message.messageText; return myBot.onMessage({user, text}); }); myChatService.connect();

Creating a Slack bot

While the aforementioned Bot is generally useful, it's really meant to be a starting point from which other more specific bots may be derived. Which brings us to SlackBot.

SlackBot contains all of the functionality of Bot, with some useful additional features like passing channel, user and slack information into message handlers, alowing message handlers to be chosen dynamically based on channel, group or dm, and automatically connecting the bot to the slack rtm & web clients.

When you create a SlackBot, you pass in an instance of the Slack RtmClient and WebClient , and the connections between the bot and service are handled for you automatically. All you have to do is specify your message handlers (which can be done programmatically, as in the example below) and tell the bot to login:

const slack = require ( '@slack/client' ); const RtmClient = slack.RtmClient; const WebClient = slack.WebClient; const MemoryDataStore = slack.MemoryDataStore; const createSlackBot = require ( 'chatter' ).createSlackBot; const bot = createSlackBot({ name : 'Chatter Bot' , getSlack() { return { rtmClient : new RtmClient(process.env.SLACK_API_TOKEN, { dataStore : new MemoryDataStore(), autoReconnect : true , logLevel : 'error' , }), webClient : new WebClient(process.env.SLACK_API_TOKEN), }; }, createMessageHandler(id, meta) { const channel = meta.channel; if (channel.is_im) { const messageHandler = getStatefulMessageHandler(); messageHandler.hasState = true ; return messageHandler; } }, }); bot.login();

API

Bot

Bot - The base bot class.

- The base bot class. createBot - function that returns an instance of Bot .

- function that returns an instance of . SlackBot - Subclass of Bot that contains Slack-specific functionality.

- Subclass of that contains Slack-specific functionality. createSlackBot - function that returns an instance of SlackBot .

Message handlers

DelegatingMessageHandler -

- createDelegate - function that returns an instance of DelegatingMessageHandler .

- function that returns an instance of . MatchingMessageHandler -

- createMatcher - function that returns an instance of MatchingMessageHandler .

- function that returns an instance of . ArgsAdjustingMessageHandler -

- createArgsAdjuster - function that returns an instance of ArgsAdjustingMessageHandler .

- function that returns an instance of . ParsingMessageHandler -

- createParser - function that returns an instance of ParsingMessageHandler .

- function that returns an instance of . ConversingMessageHandler -

- createConversation - function that returns an instance of ConversingMessageHandler .

- function that returns an instance of . CommandMessageHandler -

- createCommand - function that returns an instance of CommandMessageHandler .

Util

handleMessage - Pass specified arguments through a message handler or array of message handlers.

- Pass specified arguments through a message handler or array of message handlers. isMessageHandlerOrHandlers - Facilitate message handler result parsing.

- Facilitate message handler result parsing. parseArgs - Parse args from an array or string. Suitable for use with lines of chat.

- Parse args from an array or string. Suitable for use with lines of chat. isMessage - Is the argument a message? It's a message if it's an Array, nested Arrays, or a value comprised solely of String, Number, null, undefined or false values.

- Is the argument a message? It's a message if it's an Array, nested Arrays, or a value comprised solely of String, Number, null, undefined or false values. normalizeMessage - Flatten message array and remove null, undefined or false items, then join on newline.

- Flatten message array and remove null, undefined or false items, then join on newline. composeCreators - Compose creators that accept a signature like getHandlers() into a single creator. All creators receive the same options object.

Developing and Contributing

npm scripts

This project and all examples are written for nodejs in ES2015, using babel. Ensure you have Node 4.x or 6.x and Npm installed and run npm install before running any of the following commands:

npm test - Lints project code and runs tests.

- Lints project code and runs tests. npm run build - Builds project code from src into dist for publishing.

- Builds project code from into for publishing. npm run start - Watches project files for changes, linting, testing and building as-necessary.

- Watches project files for changes, linting, testing and building as-necessary. npm run babel - Run ES2015 javascript via the babel cli.

- Run ES2015 javascript via the babel cli. npm run prepublish - Automatically runs npm run build before publishing.

Contributing

