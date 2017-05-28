RethinkDB already comes with a "data explorer", which is more like a query builder. Chateau is a data explorer where you can manage your data without writing a single query.
It's still an alpha version, so many features are missing, but it's enough if you want to bootstrap a new application and use Chateau as an admin panel for you data.
You can think of Chateau like a phpMyAdmin for RethinkDB.
sudo npm install -g chateau
chateau
Clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:neumino/chateau
Install the dependencies
npm install
Copy the file
config.template.js and name it
config.js
// RethinkDB settings
exports.host = 'localhost'; // RethinkDB host
exports.port = 28015; // RethinkDB driver port
exports.authKey = ''; // Authentification key (leave an empty string if you did not set one)
// Express settings
exports.expressPort = 3000; // Port used by express
exports.debug = true; // Debug mode
exports.network = '127.0.0.1' // Network the node app will run on
Start the server
./bin/chateau [-f config.js] [-p port]
See docs/README.md (draft).
Start RethinkDB and Chateau, then launch karma.
karma start test/config/karma.e2e.js
Author: Michel Tu -- orphee@gmail.com -- blog -- twitter
