chateau

by Michel
0.3.17 (see all)

Another (awesome) data explorer for RethinkDB

Readme

Chateau - Data explorer for RethinkDB.

RethinkDB already comes with a "data explorer", which is more like a query builder. Chateau is a data explorer where you can manage your data without writing a single query.

It's still an alpha version, so many features are missing, but it's enough if you want to bootstrap a new application and use Chateau as an admin panel for you data.

You can think of Chateau like a phpMyAdmin for RethinkDB.

Install from npm

sudo npm install -g chateau
chateau

Install from source

Clone the repository

git clone git@github.com:neumino/chateau

Install the dependencies

npm install

Copy the file config.template.js and name it config.js

// RethinkDB settings
exports.host = 'localhost';    // RethinkDB host
exports.port = 28015;          // RethinkDB driver port
exports.authKey = '';          // Authentification key (leave an empty string if you did not set one)

// Express settings
exports.expressPort = 3000;    // Port used by express
exports.debug = true;          // Debug mode
exports.network = '127.0.0.1'  // Network the node app will run on

Start the server

./bin/chateau [-f config.js] [-p port]

Features

  • Add/delete databases
  • Add/delete tables
  • Browse the documents in a table
  • Order by any fields (see docs/README.md for the limitations)
  • Delete/update a document (hover on a field to display options)
  • Add a document // schema provided
  • Import/export (JSON only)
  • Empty a table
  • Rename/delete a field for a table (hover above a field name for the options)

Documentation

See docs/README.md (draft).

Test

Start RethinkDB and Chateau, then launch karma.

karma start test/config/karma.e2e.js

Contribute

  • Feedback is always welcome!
  • Pull requests are welcome!

About

Author: Michel Tu -- orphee@gmail.com -- blog -- twitter

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Michel Tu orphee@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

