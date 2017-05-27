Chat-Template is a React component that enables quick prototyping of bot conversations. Click here to see it in action
Chat-Template is available as an npm package.
npm install chat-template
You also need to install the peer dependencies in your project.
npm install react
Once chat-template is included in your project, you can use the component this way.
import React from 'react';
import Conversation from 'chat-template/dist/Conversation';
var messages = [{
message:'How do I use this messaging app?',
from: 'right',
backColor: '#3d83fa',
textColor: "white",
avatar: 'https://www.seeklogo.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/google-plus-new-icon-logo.png',
duration: 2000,
}];
const MyAwesomeConversation = () =>
<Conversation height={300} messages={messages}/>
Messages loop by default.
To turn this off, add a turnOffLoop attribute to Coversation.
This parameter is optional.
<Conversation height={300} messages={messages} turnOffLoop />
The conversation is not scrollable by default.
To enable scrolling, add a isScrollable attribute to Conversation.
This parameter is optional.
<Conversation height={300} messages={messages} turnOffLoop isScrollable />
Live stories are displayed here. We are using react-storybook to develop chat-template and all the stories code can be found in the stories folder.
This is the best place to see all the capabilities of chat-template.
To run storybook locally, run the following commands from the root project folder:
npm install
npm run storybook
Then in your browser, go to
localhost:9010
chat-template came about from our love of React and Telegram bots.
We're currently using it on the website: MyReactionWhen.
We welcome contributions! If you're looking to start go to CONTRIBUTING.md for more information!
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.