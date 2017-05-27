openbase logo
Chat-Template is a React component that enables quick prototyping of bot conversations.

Readme

Chat-Template is a React component that enables quick prototyping of bot conversations. Click here to see it in action

dependencies up to date

npm version

Build Status #chat-template

Installation

Chat-Template is available as an npm package.

npm install chat-template

You also need to install the peer dependencies in your project.

npm install react

Usage

Once chat-template is included in your project, you can use the component this way.

import React from 'react';
import Conversation from 'chat-template/dist/Conversation';

var messages = [{
  message:'How do I use this messaging app?',
  from: 'right',
  backColor: '#3d83fa',
  textColor: "white",
  avatar: 'https://www.seeklogo.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/google-plus-new-icon-logo.png',
  duration: 2000,
}];

const MyAwesomeConversation = () =>  
  <Conversation height={300} messages={messages}/>

Turning off the loop of messages

Messages loop by default.

To turn this off, add a turnOffLoop attribute to Coversation.

This parameter is optional.

   <Conversation height={300} messages={messages} turnOffLoop />

Turning on scrollable conversation (Temporary fix - v1 release will have a more supported scrollable conversation)

The conversation is not scrollable by default.

To enable scrolling, add a isScrollable attribute to Conversation.

This parameter is optional.

   <Conversation height={300} messages={messages} turnOffLoop isScrollable />

Storybook examples

Live stories are displayed here. We are using react-storybook to develop chat-template and all the stories code can be found in the stories folder.

This is the best place to see all the capabilities of chat-template.

To run storybook locally, run the following commands from the root project folder:

npm install
npm run storybook

Then in your browser, go to localhost:9010

Contribute

chat-template came about from our love of React and Telegram bots.

We're currently using it on the website: MyReactionWhen.

We welcome contributions! If you're looking to start go to CONTRIBUTING.md for more information!

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

