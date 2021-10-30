Simple chatbot UI for the Web with JSON scripting 👋🤖🤙

Quick set-up & implementation.

Works with or without Natural Language Classifiers.

1KB GZipped. No dependencies. Written with ES5 (compatible with IE11+).

Demo | Tutorial Video

Installation

yarn add chat-bubble or npm install chat-bubble

Download

Get the .ZIP file here.

Quick start

This method assumes you've got a development environment running that's capable of transpiling ES6 JavaScript. There's a short guide on how to get one working here. Otherwise see "I have no ES6 dev environment." This guide will show you how to build this.

import { Bubbles, prepHTML } from "../node_modules/chat-bubble/component/Bubbles.js" ; prepHTML({ relative_path : "../node_modules/chat-bubble/" }); const chatWindow = new Bubbles( document .getElementById( "chat" ), "chatWindow" ); chatWindow.talk( { ice : { says : [ "Hey!" , "Can I have a banana?" ], reply : [ { question : "🍌" , answer : "banana" } ] }, banana : { says : [ "Thank you!" , "Can I have another banana?" ], reply : [ { question : "🍌🍌" , answer : "banana" } ] } } );

"I have no ES6 dev environment!"

If you don't want to bother with setting up a development server and transpiler for ES6 code, I get it. Simply unzip the package and create index.html inside of that directory. Then add all the JavaScript that you see below the /*SAMPLE IMPLEMENTATION*/ comment in the code example above. Replace const with var .

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < title > My chat-bubble Project </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "all" href = "../styles/setup.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "all" href = "../styles/says.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "all" href = "../styles/reply.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "all" href = "../styles/typing.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "all" href = "../styles/input.css" /> </ head > < body > < div id = "chat" > </ div > < script src = "./component/Bubbles.js" > </ script > < script > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Now open this file in your browser. Done!

Demos & more usage examples:

Basic example: see how the code above looks in browser. Custom starting point: what if you wanted to resume conversation from somewhere other than required ice:{} starting point? This is how you'd do it. Keyboard input: a basic plugin-like structure that lets you implement your own keyboard input and text recognition (though it does not process natural language). Run scripts: your bot's replies can do things. Not only it could say something, but it could point your user towards an action, or perform it by running JavaScript. Natural Language Classifier implementation is possible with additional effort by intercepting the response message and keyboard input. Example using RASA (docs) can be found here.

Check out /examples folder for the source code and more ideas.

Can I add images and HTML code to my bot? Yes! custom graphics, YouTube videos - whatever you want!

How can I contribute? See the contribution guide here.



Browser compatibility