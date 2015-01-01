chartmogul-node provides convenient Node.js bindings for ChartMogul's API.
Installation | Configuration | Usage | Development | Contributing | License
This library requires node.js 10.x or above.
npm install --save chartmogul-node
First create a
Config object by passing your api key, available from the administration section of your ChartMogul account.
const ChartMogul = require('chartmogul-node');
const config = new ChartMogul.Config(process.env.CHARTMOGUL_API_KEY);
You need to pass this config object as the first argument to each request.
ChartMogul.Ping.ping(config)
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
The library can be used both with promise and callback patterns. Supply the callback function as the last argmunent.
Here are sample examples:
Using as promise
const ChartMogul = require('chartmogul-node');
const config = new ChartMogul.Config('apiKey');
ChartMogul.Customer.create(config, {
data_source_uuid: 'ds_e243129a-12c0-4e29-8f54-07da7905fbd1',
external_id: 'cus_0001',
name: 'Adam Smith',
email: 'adam@smith.com',
country: 'US',
city: 'New York'
})
.then(res => {
console.log(res);
})
.catch(e => console.error(e.message, e.httpStatus, e.response));
Using with a callback
const ChartMogul = require('chartmogul-node');
const config = new ChartMogul.Config('apiKey');
ChartMogul.Customer.create(config, data, (err, res) => {
if(err){
console.error(err.message, err.httpStatus, err.response)
}
console.log(res);
});
Available methods in Import API:
ChartMogul.DataSource.create(config, data)
ChartMogul.DataSource.retrieve(config, uuid)
ChartMogul.DataSource.all(config, query)
ChartMogul.DataSource.destroy(config, dataSourceUuid)
ChartMogul.Customer.create(config, data)
ChartMogul.Customer.all(config, {
page: 2,
per_page: 20
})
ChartMogul.Customer.destroy(config, customerUuid)
ChartMogul.Plan.create(config, data)
ChartMogul.Plan.retrieve(config, uuid)
ChartMogul.Plan.modify(config, uuid, {
name: "new name"
})
ChartMogul.Plan.all(config, query)
ChartMogul.Plan.destroy(config, uuid)
ChartMogul.PlanGroup.create(config, data)
ChartMogul.PlanGroup.retrieve(config, planGroupUuid)
ChartMogul.PlanGroup.modify(config, planGroupUuid, data)
ChartMogul.PlanGroup.all(config, query)
ChartMogul.PlanGroup.all(config, planGroupUuid, query)
ChartMogul.PlanGroup.destroy(config, planGroupUuid)
ChartMogul.Invoice.create(config, customerUuid, data)
ChartMogul.Invoice.all(config, customerUuid, query)
ChartMogul.Invoice.all(config, query)
ChartMogul.Invoice.retrieve(config, invoiceUuid)
ChartMogul.Transaction.create(config, invoiceUuid, data)
ChartMogul.Subscription.all(config, customerUuid, query)
ChartMogul.Subscription.cancel(config, subscriptionUuid, {cancelled_at: ""})
ChartMogul.Subscription.modify(config, subscriptionUuid, {cancellation_dates: []})
Available methods in Enrichment API:
ChartMogul.Customer.retrieve(config, customerUuid)
ChartMogul.Customer.all(config, query)
ChartMogul.Customer.search(config, {
email: 'adam@smith.com'
})
ChartMogul.Customer.merge(config, {
"from": {"customer_uuid": "cus_5915ee5a-babd-406b-b8ce-d207133fb4cb"},
"into": {"customer_uuid": "cus_2123290f-09c8-4628-a205-db5596bd58f7"}
})
ChartMogul.Customer.modify(config, "cus_5915ee5a-babd-406b-b8ce-d207133fb4cb", {
"lead_created_at": "2015-01-01 00:00:00",
"free_trial_started_at": "2015-06-13 15:45:13"
})
ChartMogul.Customer.connectSubscriptions(config, "cus_5915ee5a-babd-406b-b8ce-d207133fb4cb", {
"subscriptions": [{
"data_source_uuid": "ds_ade45e52-47a4-231a-1ed2-eb6b9e541213",
"external_id": "d1c0c885-add0-48db-8fa9-0bdf5017d6b0"
},
{
"data_source_uuid": "ds_ade45e52-47a4-231a-1ed2-eb6b9e541213",
"external_id": "9db5f4a1-1695-44c0-8bd4-de7ce4d0f1d4"
}
]
})
ChartMogul.Customer.attributes(config, customerUuid)
ChartMogul.Tag.add(config, customerUuid, {
"tags": ["important", "Prio1"]
});
ChartMogul.Tag.add(config, {
"email": 'adam@smith.com',
"tags": ["important", "Prio1"]
});
ChartMogul.Tag.remove(config, customerUuid, {
"tags": ["Prio1", "discountable"]
});
ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.add(config, customerUuid, {
'custom': [
{'type': 'Integer', 'key': 'age', 'value': 8}
]
});
ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.add(config, {
'email': 'adam@smith.com',
'custom': [
{'type': 'Integer', 'key': 'age', 'value': 8}
]
});
ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.update(config, customerUuid, {
'custom': {
'age': 20,
'channel': 'Twitter'
}
});
ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.remove(config, customerUuid, {
'custom': ['CAC']
});
Available methods in Metrics API:
ChartMogul.Metrics.all(config, {
'start-date': '2015-01-01',
'end-date': '2015-11-24',
'interval': 'month',
'geo': 'GB',
'plans': 'Bronze Plan'
})
ChartMogul.Metrics.mrr(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.arr(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.arpa(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.asp(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.customerCount(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.customerChurnRate(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.mrrChurnRate(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.ltv(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.Customer.activities(config, customerUuid, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.Customer.subscriptions(config, customerUuid, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.Activity.all(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.ActivitiesExport.create(config, query)
ChartMogul.Metrics.ActivitiesExport.retrieve(config, id)
Available methods:
ChartMogul.Account.retrieve(config)
The library throws following error objects.
ChartMogul.ChartMogulError
ChartMogul.ConfigurationError
ChartMogul.ForbiddenError
ChartMogul.NotFoundError
ChartMogul.ResourceInvalidError
ChartMogul.SchemaInvalidError
The following table describes the properties of the error object.
|Property
|Type
|Description
message
|string
|The error message
httpStatus
|number
|When the error occurs during an HTTP request, the HTTP status code.
response
|object or string
|HTTP response as JSON, or raw response if not parsable to JSON
The library will keep retrying if the request exceeds the rate limit or if there's any network related error. By default, the request will be retried for 20 times (approximated 15 minutes) before finally giving up.
You can change the retry count using
Config object:
const ChartMogul = require('chartmogul-node');
const config = new ChartMogul.Config(process.env.CHARTMOGUL_API_KEY);
config.retries = 15; // 0 disables retrying
To work on the library:
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
npm install
npm run lint
nock library is used. Run tests with
npm test and check test coverage with
npm run cover
git push origin my-new-feature)
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/chartmogul/chartmogul-node.
package.json & tag on GitHub
npm test
npm publish
The library is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.
Copyright (c) 2016 ChartMogul Ltd.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.