Official ChartMogul API Node.js Client

chartmogul-node provides convenient Node.js bindings for ChartMogul's API.

Installation | Configuration | Usage | Development | Contributing | License

Installation

This library requires node.js 10.x or above.

npm install --save chartmogul-node

Configuration

First create a Config object by passing your api key, available from the administration section of your ChartMogul account.

const ChartMogul = require ( 'chartmogul-node' ); const config = new ChartMogul.Config(process.env.CHARTMOGUL_API_KEY);

You need to pass this config object as the first argument to each request.

Test your authentication

ChartMogul.Ping.ping(config) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( err => console .error(err))

Usage

The library can be used both with promise and callback patterns. Supply the callback function as the last argmunent.

Here are sample examples:

Using as promise

const ChartMogul = require ( 'chartmogul-node' ); const config = new ChartMogul.Config( 'apiKey' ); ChartMogul.Customer.create(config, { data_source_uuid : 'ds_e243129a-12c0-4e29-8f54-07da7905fbd1' , external_id : 'cus_0001' , name : 'Adam Smith' , email : 'adam@smith.com' , country : 'US' , city : 'New York' }) .then( res => { console .log(res); }) .catch( e => console .error(e.message, e.httpStatus, e.response));

Using with a callback

const ChartMogul = require ( 'chartmogul-node' ); const config = new ChartMogul.Config( 'apiKey' ); ChartMogul.Customer.create(config, data, (err, res) => { if (err){ console .error(err.message, err.httpStatus, err.response) } console .log(res); });

Import API

Available methods in Import API:

ChartMogul.DataSource.create(config, data) ChartMogul.DataSource.retrieve(config, uuid) ChartMogul.DataSource.all(config, query) ChartMogul.DataSource.destroy(config, dataSourceUuid)

ChartMogul.Customer.create(config, data) ChartMogul.Customer.all(config, { page : 2 , per_page : 20 }) ChartMogul.Customer.destroy(config, customerUuid)

ChartMogul.Plan.create(config, data) ChartMogul.Plan.retrieve(config, uuid) ChartMogul.Plan.modify(config, uuid, { name : "new name" }) ChartMogul.Plan.all(config, query) ChartMogul.Plan.destroy(config, uuid)

ChartMogul.PlanGroup.create(config, data) ChartMogul.PlanGroup.retrieve(config, planGroupUuid) ChartMogul.PlanGroup.modify(config, planGroupUuid, data) ChartMogul.PlanGroup.all(config, query) ChartMogul.PlanGroup.all(config, planGroupUuid, query) ChartMogul.PlanGroup.destroy(config, planGroupUuid)

ChartMogul.Invoice.create(config, customerUuid, data) ChartMogul.Invoice.all(config, customerUuid, query) ChartMogul.Invoice.all(config, query) ChartMogul.Invoice.retrieve(config, invoiceUuid)

ChartMogul.Transaction.create(config, invoiceUuid, data)

ChartMogul.Subscription.all(config, customerUuid, query) ChartMogul.Subscription.cancel(config, subscriptionUuid, { cancelled_at : "" }) ChartMogul.Subscription.modify(config, subscriptionUuid, { cancellation_dates : []})

Enrichment API

Available methods in Enrichment API:

ChartMogul.Customer.retrieve(config, customerUuid) ChartMogul.Customer.all(config, query) ChartMogul.Customer.search(config, { email : 'adam@smith.com' }) ChartMogul.Customer.merge(config, { "from" : { "customer_uuid" : "cus_5915ee5a-babd-406b-b8ce-d207133fb4cb" }, "into" : { "customer_uuid" : "cus_2123290f-09c8-4628-a205-db5596bd58f7" } }) ChartMogul.Customer.modify(config, "cus_5915ee5a-babd-406b-b8ce-d207133fb4cb" , { "lead_created_at" : "2015-01-01 00:00:00" , "free_trial_started_at" : "2015-06-13 15:45:13" }) ChartMogul.Customer.connectSubscriptions(config, "cus_5915ee5a-babd-406b-b8ce-d207133fb4cb" , { "subscriptions" : [{ "data_source_uuid" : "ds_ade45e52-47a4-231a-1ed2-eb6b9e541213" , "external_id" : "d1c0c885-add0-48db-8fa9-0bdf5017d6b0" }, { "data_source_uuid" : "ds_ade45e52-47a4-231a-1ed2-eb6b9e541213" , "external_id" : "9db5f4a1-1695-44c0-8bd4-de7ce4d0f1d4" } ] })

ChartMogul.Customer.attributes(config, customerUuid)

ChartMogul.Tag.add(config, customerUuid, { "tags" : [ "important" , "Prio1" ] }); ChartMogul.Tag.add(config, { "email" : 'adam@smith.com' , "tags" : [ "important" , "Prio1" ] }); ChartMogul.Tag.remove(config, customerUuid, { "tags" : [ "Prio1" , "discountable" ] });

ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.add(config, customerUuid, { 'custom' : [ { 'type' : 'Integer' , 'key' : 'age' , 'value' : 8 } ] }); ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.add(config, { 'email' : 'adam@smith.com' , 'custom' : [ { 'type' : 'Integer' , 'key' : 'age' , 'value' : 8 } ] }); ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.update(config, customerUuid, { 'custom' : { 'age' : 20 , 'channel' : 'Twitter' } }); ChartMogul.CustomAttribute.remove(config, customerUuid, { 'custom' : [ 'CAC' ] });

Available methods in Metrics API:

ChartMogul.Metrics.all(config, { 'start-date' : '2015-01-01' , 'end-date' : '2015-11-24' , 'interval' : 'month' , 'geo' : 'GB' , 'plans' : 'Bronze Plan' }) ChartMogul.Metrics.mrr(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.arr(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.arpa(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.asp(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.customerCount(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.customerChurnRate(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.mrrChurnRate(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.ltv(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.Customer.activities(config, customerUuid, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.Customer.subscriptions(config, customerUuid, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.Activity.all(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.ActivitiesExport.create(config, query) ChartMogul.Metrics.ActivitiesExport.retrieve(config, id)

Account

Available methods:

ChartMogul.Account.retrieve(config)

Errors

The library throws following error objects.

ChartMogul.ChartMogulError

ChartMogul.ConfigurationError

ChartMogul.ForbiddenError

ChartMogul.NotFoundError

ChartMogul.ResourceInvalidError

ChartMogul.SchemaInvalidError

The following table describes the properties of the error object.

Property Type Description message string The error message httpStatus number When the error occurs during an HTTP request, the HTTP status code. response object or string HTTP response as JSON, or raw response if not parsable to JSON

Rate Limits & Exponential Backoff

The library will keep retrying if the request exceeds the rate limit or if there's any network related error. By default, the request will be retried for 20 times (approximated 15 minutes) before finally giving up.

You can change the retry count using Config object:

const ChartMogul = require ( 'chartmogul-node' ); const config = new ChartMogul.Config(process.env.CHARTMOGUL_API_KEY); config.retries = 15 ;

Development

To work on the library:

Fork it

Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature )

) Install dependencies: npm install

Fix bugs or add features. Make sure the changes pass the coding guidelines by runing: npm run lint

Write tests for your new features. For HTTP mocking nock library is used. Run tests with npm test and check test coverage with npm run cover

library is used. Run tests with and check test coverage with If all tests are passed, push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature )

) Create a new Pull Request

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/chartmogul/chartmogul-node.

Releasing

You need an authorized account on npmjs.com Bump up the version in package.json & tag on GitHub npm test npm publish

Full Howto

License

The library is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 ChartMogul Ltd.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.