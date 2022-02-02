Create beautiful charts with one line of JavaScript
Chartkick.js 4.0 was recently released - see how to upgrade
Supports Chart.js, Google Charts, and Highcharts
Also available for React, Vue.js, Ruby, Python, Elixir, and Clojure
Run
npm install chartkick chart.js
And add
import Chartkick from "chartkick"
import "chartkick/chart.js"
This sets up Chartkick with Chart.js. For other charting libraries, see detailed instructions.
Create a div for the chart
<div id="chart-1" style="height: 300px;"></div>
Line chart
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", {"2021-01-01": 11, "2021-01-02": 6})
Pie chart
new Chartkick.PieChart("chart-1", [["Blueberry", 44], ["Strawberry", 23]])
Column chart
new Chartkick.ColumnChart("chart-1", [["Sun", 32], ["Mon", 46], ["Tue", 28]])
Bar chart
new Chartkick.BarChart("chart-1", [["Work", 32], ["Play", 1492]])
Area chart
new Chartkick.AreaChart("chart-1", {"2021-01-01": 11, "2021-01-02": 6})
Scatter chart
new Chartkick.ScatterChart("chart-1", [[174.0, 80.0], [176.5, 82.3], [180.3, 73.6]])
Geo chart - Google Charts
new Chartkick.GeoChart("chart-1", [["United States", 44], ["Germany", 23], ["Brazil", 22]])
Timeline - Google Charts
new Chartkick.Timeline("chart-1", [["Washington", "1789-04-29", "1797-03-03"], ["Adams", "1797-03-03", "1801-03-03"]])
Multiple series
data = [
{name: "Workout", data: {"2021-01-01": 3, "2021-01-02": 4}},
{name: "Call parents", data: {"2021-01-01": 5, "2021-01-02": 3}}
]
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data)
Multiple series stacked and grouped - Chart.js or Highcharts
data = [
{name: "Apple", data: {"Tuesday": 3, "Friday": 4}, stack: "fruit"},
{name: "Pear", data: {"Tuesday": 1, "Friday": 8}, stack: "fruit"},
{name: "Carrot", data: {"Tuesday": 3, "Friday": 4}, stack: "vegetable"},
{name: "Beet", data: {"Tuesday": 1, "Friday": 8}, stack: "vegetable"}
]
new Chartkick.BarChart("chart-1", data, {stacked: true})
Data can be an array, object, callback, or URL.
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", [["2021-01-01", 2], ["2021-01-02", 3]])
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", {"2021-01-01": 2, "2021-01-02": 3})
function fetchData(success, fail) {
success({"2021-01-01": 2, "2021-01-02": 3})
// or fail("Data not available")
}
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", fetchData)
Make your pages load super fast and stop worrying about timeouts. Give each chart its own endpoint.
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", "/stocks")
Min and max for y-axis
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {min: 1000, max: 5000})
min defaults to 0 for charts with non-negative values. Use
null to let the charting library decide.
Min and max for x-axis - Chart.js
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {xmin: "2021-01-01", xmax: "2022-01-01"})
Colors
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {colors: ["#b00", "#666"]})
Stacked columns or bars
new Chartkick.ColumnChart("chart-1", data, {stacked: true})
You can also set
stackedto
percentor
relativefor Google Charts and
percentfor Highcharts
Discrete axis
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {discrete: true})
Label (for single series)
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {label: "Value"})
Axis titles
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {xtitle: "Time", ytitle: "Population"})
Straight lines between points instead of a curve
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {curve: false})
Hide points
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {points: false})
Show or hide legend
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {legend: true})
Specify legend position
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {legend: "bottom"})
Donut chart
new Chartkick.PieChart("chart-1", data, {donut: true})
Prefix, useful for currency - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {prefix: "$"})
Suffix, useful for percentages - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {suffix: "%"})
Set a thousands separator - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {thousands: ","})
Set a decimal separator - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {decimal: ","})
Set significant digits - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {precision: 3})
Set rounding - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {round: 2})
Show insignificant zeros, useful for currency - Chart.js, Highcharts
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {round: 2, zeros: true})
Friendly byte sizes - Chart.js
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {bytes: true})
Specify the message when the chart is loading
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {loading: "Loading..."})
Specify the message when data is empty
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {empty: "No data"})
Refresh data from a remote source every
n seconds
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", url, {refresh: 60})
You can pass options directly to the charting library with:
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {library: {backgroundColor: "pink"}})
See the documentation for Chart.js, Google Charts, and Highcharts for more info.
To customize datasets in Chart.js, use:
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {dataset: {borderWidth: 10}})
You can pass this option to individual series as well.
To set options for all of your charts, use:
Chartkick.options = {
colors: ["#b00", "#666"]
}
You can pass a few options with a series:
name
data
color
dataset - Chart.js only
points - Chart.js only
curve - Chart.js only
If you want to use the charting library directly, get the code with:
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {code: true})
The code will be logged to the JavaScript console.
Note: JavaScript functions cannot be logged, so it may not be identical.
Chart.js only
Give users the ability to download charts. It all happens in the browser - no server-side code needed.
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {download: true})
Set the filename
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {download: {filename: "boom"}})
Note: Safari will open the image in a new window instead of downloading.
Set the background color
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {download: {background: "#fff"}})
Run
npm install chartkick chart.js
And add
import Chartkick from "chartkick"
import "chartkick/chart.js"
Run
npm install chartkick
And add
import Chartkick from "chartkick"
And include on the page
<script src="https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js"></script>
To specify a language or Google Maps API key, use:
Chartkick.configure({language: "de", mapsApiKey: "..."})
before your charts.
Run
npm install chartkick highcharts
And add
import Chartkick from "chartkick"
import "chartkick/highcharts"
Download chartkick.js directly.
For Chart.js (works with 3+), download it and the date-fns adapter bundle and use:
<script src="/path/to/chart.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/chartjs-adapter-date-fns.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="chartkick.js"></script>
For Google Charts, use:
<script src="https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js"></script>
<script src="chartkick.js"></script>
For Highcharts (works with 2.1+), download it and use:
<script src="/path/to/highcharts.js"></script>
<script src="chartkick.js"></script>
If more than one charting library is loaded, choose between them with:
new Chartkick.LineChart("chart-1", data, {adapter: "google"}) // or highcharts or chartjs
Access a chart with:
var chart = Chartkick.charts["chart-id"]
Get the underlying chart object with:
chart.getChartObject()
You can also use:
chart.getElement()
chart.getData()
chart.getOptions()
chart.getAdapter()
Update the data with:
chart.updateData(newData)
You can also specify new options:
chart.setOptions(newOptions)
// or
chart.updateData(newData, newOptions)
Refresh the data from a remote source:
chart.refreshData()
Redraw the chart with:
chart.redraw()
Loop over charts with:
Chartkick.eachChart( function(chart) {
// do something
})
Note: This feature is experimental.
Add your own custom adapter with:
var CustomAdapter = {
name: "custom",
renderLineChart: function (chart) {
chart.getElement().innerHTML = "Hi"
}
}
Chartkick.adapters.unshift(CustomAdapter)
To run the files in the
examples directory, you’ll need a web server. Run:
npm install -g serve
serve
and visit http://localhost:5000/examples/
Run:
npm install chartkick@latest
For Chart.js, also run:
npm install chart.js@latest
And change:
import Chart from "chart.js"
Chartkick.use(Chart)
to:
import "chartkick/chart.js"
View the changelog
Everyone is encouraged to help improve this project. Here are a few ways you can help:
To get started with development:
git clone https://github.com/ankane/chartkick.js.git
cd chartkick.js
npm install
npm run build
# start web server
npm install -g serve
serve