Tiny, written in TS, based on React hooks wrapper for Chart.js v3
The main problem that the most popular package
react-chartjs-2 was written
many years ago has a bunch of legacy code and issues
(in 90% of cases it does not work without the redraw = true flag).
The main idea was to completely rewrite code into modern React with hooks.
The second goal, add custom React tooltips for Chart.js (PoC is done, it's waiting for release)
Install chartjs-react using npm:
$ npm install chartjs-react
Bar chart on Chart.js v3 (date-fns)
import {
BarController,
LinearScale,
BarElement,
TimeScale,
Tooltip,
} from 'chart.js';
import 'chartjs-adapter-date-fns';
import { enUS } from 'date-fns/locale';
import { ReactChart } from 'chartjs-react';
// Register modules,
// this example for time scale and linear scale
ReactChart.register(BarController, LinearScale, BarElement, TimeScale, Tooltip);
// options of chart similar to v2 with a few changes
// https://www.chartjs.org/docs/next/getting-started/v3-migration/
const chartOption = {
scales: {
x: {
type: 'time',
adapters: {
date: enUS,
},
},
y: {
type: 'linear',
},
},
};
// data of chart similar to v2, check the migration guide
const chartData = {};
const BarChart = () => {
return (
<ReactChart
type="bar"
data={chartData}
options={chartOption}
height={400}
/>
);
};
Get the chart instance
import { Chart } from 'chart.js';
onEvent = () => {
const myChartInstance = Chart.getChart('unique-chart-id');
// Do your stuff with the chart instance
// Note: the chart should be mounted
};
const BarChart = () => {
return (
<ReactChart
id="unique-chart-id"
type="bar"
data={chartData}
options={chartOption}
height={400}
/>
);
};