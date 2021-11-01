Intro

Tiny, written in TS, based on React hooks wrapper for Chart.js v3

The main problem that the most popular package react-chartjs-2 was written many years ago has a bunch of legacy code and issues (in 90% of cases it does not work without the redraw = true flag).

The main idea was to completely rewrite code into modern React with hooks.

The second goal, add custom React tooltips for Chart.js (PoC is done, it's waiting for release)

Version

The version format is X.Y.Z, where

X - is chart.js major version

Y - is chartjs-react major version

Z - is chartjs-react minor version

Support the project

If you like to use this module please click the star button - it is very motivating.

Quick Start

Install chartjs-react using npm:

$ npm install chartjs-react

Documentation

TODO

Examples

Bar chart on Chart.js v3 (date-fns)

import { BarController, LinearScale, BarElement, TimeScale, Tooltip, } from 'chart.js' ; import 'chartjs-adapter-date-fns' ; import { enUS } from 'date-fns/locale' ; import { ReactChart } from 'chartjs-react' ; ReactChart.register(BarController, LinearScale, BarElement, TimeScale, Tooltip); const chartOption = { scales: { x: { type : 'time' , adapters: { date: enUS, }, }, y: { type : 'linear' , }, }, }; const chartData = {}; const BarChart = () => { return ( <ReactChart type = "bar" data={chartData} options={chartOption} height={ 400 } /> ); };

Get the chart instance

import { Chart } from 'chart.js' ; onEvent = () => { const myChartInstance = Chart.getChart( 'unique-chart-id' ); }; const BarChart = () => { return ( <ReactChart id= "unique-chart-id" type = "bar" data={chartData} options={chartOption} height={ 400 } /> ); };

TODO

Added chart tooltip as children (after release v3)

License

MIT