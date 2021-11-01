openbase logo
chartjs-react

by Sergey Khomushin
3.4.0 (see all)

Tiny, written in TS, based on React hooks wrapper for Chart.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

chartjs-react

Intro

Tiny, written in TS, based on React hooks wrapper for Chart.js v3

Why?

The main problem that the most popular package react-chartjs-2 was written many years ago has a bunch of legacy code and issues (in 90% of cases it does not work without the redraw = true flag).

The main idea was to completely rewrite code into modern React with hooks.

The second goal, add custom React tooltips for Chart.js (PoC is done, it's waiting for release)

Version

The version format is X.Y.Z, where

  • X - is chart.js major version
  • Y - is chartjs-react major version
  • Z - is chartjs-react minor version

Support the project

If you like to use this module please click the star button - it is very motivating.

Quick Start

Install chartjs-react using npm:

$ npm install chartjs-react

Documentation

TODO

Examples

Bar chart on Chart.js v3 (date-fns)

import {
  BarController,
  LinearScale,
  BarElement,
  TimeScale,
  Tooltip,
} from 'chart.js';
import 'chartjs-adapter-date-fns';
import { enUS } from 'date-fns/locale';
import { ReactChart } from 'chartjs-react';

// Register modules,
// this example for time scale and linear scale
ReactChart.register(BarController, LinearScale, BarElement, TimeScale, Tooltip);

// options of chart similar to v2 with a few changes
// https://www.chartjs.org/docs/next/getting-started/v3-migration/
const chartOption = {
  scales: {
    x: {
      type: 'time',
      adapters: {
        date: enUS,
      },
    },
    y: {
      type: 'linear',
    },
  },
};

// data of chart similar to v2, check the migration guide
const chartData = {};

const BarChart = () => {
  return (
    <ReactChart
      type="bar"
      data={chartData}
      options={chartOption}
      height={400}
    />
  );
};

Get the chart instance

import { Chart } from 'chart.js';

onEvent = () => {
  const myChartInstance = Chart.getChart('unique-chart-id');
  // Do your stuff with the chart instance
  // Note: the chart should be mounted
};

const BarChart = () => {
  return (
    <ReactChart
      id="unique-chart-id"
      type="bar"
      data={chartData}
      options={chartOption}
      height={400}
    />
  );
};

TODO

  • Added chart tooltip as children (after release v3)

License

MIT

