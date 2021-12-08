A zoom and pan plugin for Chart.js >= 3.0.0

For Chart.js 2.6.0 to 2.9.x support, use version 0.7.7 of this plugin.

Panning can be done via the mouse or with a finger. Zooming is done via the mouse wheel or via a pinch gesture. Hammer.js is used for gesture recognition.

Documentation

You can find documentation for chartjs-plugin-zoom at www.chartjs.org/chartjs-plugin-zoom.

Prior to v0.4.0, this plugin was known as 'Chart.Zoom.js'. Old versions are still available on npm under that name.

Contributing

Before submitting an issue or a pull request to the project, please take a moment to look over the contributing guidelines first.

License

chartjs-plugin-zoom.js is available under the MIT license.