This plugin draws an linear trendline in your Chart. Made for Chart.js 3.X
Load ChartJS first, then the plugin which will automatically register itself with ChartJS
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@3.7.0/dist/chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-plugin-trendline"></script>
Install & import the plugin via npm:
npm i chart.js chartjs-plugin-trendline
import ChartJS from "chart.js";
import chartTrendline from "chartjs-plugin-trendline";
ChartJS.plugins.register(chartTrendline);
To configure the trendline plugin you simply add a new config options to your dataset in your chart config.
{
trendlineLinear: {
style: "rgba(255,105,180, .8)",
lineStyle: "dotted|solid",
width: 2,
projection: true|false (optional)
}
}
Pull requests and issues are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
chartjs-plugin-trendline.js is available under the MIT license.