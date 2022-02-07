This plugin draws an linear trendline in your Chart. Made for Chart.js 3.X

Installation

Load directly in the browser

Load ChartJS first, then the plugin which will automatically register itself with ChartJS

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@3.7.0/dist/chart.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-plugin-trendline" > </ script >

As a Chart.JS plugin

Install & import the plugin via npm:

npm i chart.js chartjs-plugin-trendline

import ChartJS from "chart.js" ; import chartTrendline from "chartjs-plugin-trendline" ; ChartJS.plugins.register(chartTrendline);

Configuration

To configure the trendline plugin you simply add a new config options to your dataset in your chart config.

{ trendlineLinear : { style : "rgba(255,105,180, .8)" , lineStyle : "dotted|solid" , width : 2 , projection : true | false (optional) } }

Supported chart types

bar

line

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

License

chartjs-plugin-trendline.js is available under the MIT license.