Chart.js plugin for live streaming data
chartjs-plugin-streaming 2.x requires Chart.js 3.0.0 or later. If you need Chart.js 2.x support, use the following versions.
You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):
npm install
The following commands will then be available from the repository root:
npm run build # build dist files
npm run build:dev # build and watch for changes
npm run lint # perform code linting
npm run package # create an archive with dist files
npm run docs # generate documentation (`dist/docs`)
npm run docs:dev # generate documentation and watch for changes
chartjs-plugin-streaming is available under the MIT license.