Chart.js plugin for live streaming data

chartjs-plugin-streaming 2.x requires Chart.js 3.0.0 or later. If you need Chart.js 2.x support, use the following versions.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

npm run build npm run build:dev npm run lint npm run package npm run docs npm run docs:dev

License

chartjs-plugin-streaming is available under the MIT license.