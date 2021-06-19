openbase logo
cps

chartjs-plugin-streaming

by Akihiko Kusanagi
2.0.0 (see all)

Chart.js plugin for live streaming data

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

367

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

chartjs-plugin-streaming

npm GitHub Workflow Status Code Climate Awesome

Chart.js plugin for live streaming data

chartjs-plugin-streaming 2.x requires Chart.js 3.0.0 or later. If you need Chart.js 2.x support, use the following versions.

Documentation

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

npm run build      # build dist files
npm run build:dev  # build and watch for changes
npm run lint       # perform code linting
npm run package    # create an archive with dist files
npm run docs       # generate documentation (`dist/docs`)
npm run docs:dev   # generate documentation and watch for changes

License

chartjs-plugin-streaming is available under the MIT license.

