cps

chartjs-plugin-stacked100

by y-take
1.1.3 (see all)

This plugin for Chart.js that makes your bar chart to 100% stacked bar chart.

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chartjs-plugin-stacked100

This plugin for Chart.js that makes your bar chart to 100% stacked bar chart.

Requires Chart.js 3.x.

Demo: https://y-takey.github.io/chartjs-plugin-stacked100

Installation

npm

yarn add chartjs-plugin-stacked100

or

npm install chartjs-plugin-stacked100 --save

import { Chart } from "chart.js";
import ChartjsPluginStacked100 from "chartjs-plugin-stacked100";

Chart.register(ChartjsPluginStacked100);

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@3.0.0/dist/chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-plugin-stacked100@1.0.0"></script>

Chart.register(ChartjsPluginStacked100.default);

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
enableboolean-
replaceTooltipLabelbooleantruereplace tooltip label automatically.
fixNegativeScalebooleantruewhen datasets has negative value and fixNegativeScale is false, the nagative scale is variable. (the range is between -100 and -1)
individualbooleanfalsescale the highest bar to 100%, and the rest would be proportional to the highest bar of a stack.
precisionnumber1precision of percentage. the range is between 0 and 16

Usage

Basic

specify plugin options with { stacked100: { enable: true } }.

Use your tooltip label

specify plugin options with { stacked100: { enable: true, replaceTooltipLabel: false } }. and you can pass tooltip option.

new Chart(document.getElementById("my-chart"), {
  type: "bar",
  data: {},
  options: {
    tooltips: {
      callbacks: {
        label: (tooltipItem) => {
          const data = tooltipItem.chart.data;
          const datasetIndex = tooltipItem.datasetIndex;
          const index = tooltipItem.dataIndex;
          const datasetLabel = data.datasets[datasetIndex].label || "";
          // You can use two type values.
          // `data.originalData` is raw values,
          // `data.calculatedData` is percentage values, e.g. 20.5 (The total value is 100.0)
          const originalValue = data.originalData[datasetIndex][index];
          const rateValue = data.calculatedData[datasetIndex][index];

          return `${datasetLabel}: ${rateValue}% (raw ${originalValue})`;
        },
      },
    },
    plugins: {
      stacked100: { enable: true, replaceTooltipLabel: false },
    },
  },
});

Specify the precision of the percentage value

You can pass precision option. (default value is 1 ) For example, when you pass { stacked100: { enable: true, precision: 3 } }, the result is 0.123% .

Examples

new Chart(document.getElementById("my-chart"), {
  type: "bar",
  data: {
    labels: ["Foo", "Bar"],
    datasets: [
      { label: "bad", data: [5, 25], backgroundColor: "rgba(244, 143, 177, 0.6)" },
      { label: "better", data: [15, 10], backgroundColor: "rgba(255, 235, 59, 0.6)" },
      { label: "good", data: [10, 8], backgroundColor: "rgba(100, 181, 246, 0.6)" },
    ],
  },
  options: {
    indexAxis: "y",
    plugins: {
      stacked100: { enable: true },
    },
  },
});

Result image

Datapoints can be Objects

...
// line or bar charts
datasets: [
  { data: [{ y: 5 }, { y: 25 }] },
  { data: [{ y: 15 }, { y: 10 }] },
  { data: [{ y: 10 }, { y: 8 }] }
]

// horizontalBar charts
datasets: [
  { data: [{ x: 5 }, { x: 25 }] },
  { data: [{ x: 15 }, { x: 10 }] },
  { data: [{ x: 10 }, { x: 8 }] }
]
...
How to use datalabels plugin
new Chart(document.getElementById("my-chart"), {
  type: "bar",
  data: {},
  options: {
    plugins: {
      datalabels: {
        formatter: (_value, context) => {
          const data = context.chart.data;
          const { datasetIndex, dataIndex } = context;
          return `${data.calculatedData[datasetIndex][dataIndex]}% (${data.originalData[datasetIndex][dataIndex]})`;
        },
      },
      stacked100: { enable: true },
    },
  },
});

Use with React

npx create-react-app demo-react
cd demo-react
npm install react-chartjs-2 chartjs-plugin-stacked100 --save

Then use it:

import { Chart, Bar } from "react-chartjs-2";
import ChartjsPluginStacked100 from "chartjs-plugin-stacked100";

Chart.register(ChartjsPluginStacked100);

const ChartData = (props: any) => {
  return (
    <>
      {
        <div>
          <Bar
            data={{
              labels: ["Foo", "Bar"],
              datasets: [
                { label: "bad", data: [5, 25], backgroundColor: "rgba(244, 143, 177, 0.6)" },
                { label: "better", data: [15, 10], backgroundColor: "rgba(255, 235, 59, 0.6)" },
                { label: "good", data: [10, 8], backgroundColor: "rgba(100, 181, 246, 0.6)" },
              ],
            }}
            options={{
              //@ts-ignore
              indexAxis: "y",
              plugins: {
                stacked100: { enable: true },
              },
            }}
          />
        </div>
      }
    </>
  );
};
export default ChartData;

You can find a working example in the demo-react folder

Supported chart types

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request!

Development

  • start dev server: yarn start
  • publish the plugin: npm version (major|minor|patch) && npm publish
  • check: yarn dev
  • deploy to github pages: yarn gh

