This plugin for Chart.js that makes your bar chart to 100% stacked bar chart.

Requires Chart.js 3.x.

Demo: https://y-takey.github.io/chartjs-plugin-stacked100

Installation

npm

yarn add chartjs-plugin-stacked100

or

npm install chartjs-plugin-stacked100 --save

import { Chart } from "chart.js" ; import ChartjsPluginStacked100 from "chartjs-plugin-stacked100" ; Chart.register(ChartjsPluginStacked100);

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@3.0.0/dist/chart.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-plugin-stacked100@1.0.0" > </ script >

Chart.register(ChartjsPluginStacked100.default);

Options

Name Type Default Description enable boolean - replaceTooltipLabel boolean true replace tooltip label automatically. fixNegativeScale boolean true when datasets has negative value and fixNegativeScale is false , the nagative scale is variable. (the range is between -100 and -1 ) individual boolean false scale the highest bar to 100%, and the rest would be proportional to the highest bar of a stack. precision number 1 precision of percentage. the range is between 0 and 16

Usage

Basic

specify plugin options with { stacked100: { enable: true } } .

Use your tooltip label

specify plugin options with { stacked100: { enable: true, replaceTooltipLabel: false } } . and you can pass tooltip option.

new Chart( document .getElementById( "my-chart" ), { type : "bar" , data : {}, options : { tooltips : { callbacks : { label : ( tooltipItem ) => { const data = tooltipItem.chart.data; const datasetIndex = tooltipItem.datasetIndex; const index = tooltipItem.dataIndex; const datasetLabel = data.datasets[datasetIndex].label || "" ; const originalValue = data.originalData[datasetIndex][index]; const rateValue = data.calculatedData[datasetIndex][index]; return ` ${datasetLabel} : ${rateValue} % (raw ${originalValue} )` ; }, }, }, plugins : { stacked100 : { enable : true , replaceTooltipLabel : false }, }, }, });

Specify the precision of the percentage value

You can pass precision option. (default value is 1 ) For example, when you pass { stacked100: { enable: true, precision: 3 } } , the result is 0.123% .

Examples

new Chart( document .getElementById( "my-chart" ), { type : "bar" , data : { labels : [ "Foo" , "Bar" ], datasets : [ { label : "bad" , data : [ 5 , 25 ], backgroundColor : "rgba(244, 143, 177, 0.6)" }, { label : "better" , data : [ 15 , 10 ], backgroundColor : "rgba(255, 235, 59, 0.6)" }, { label : "good" , data : [ 10 , 8 ], backgroundColor : "rgba(100, 181, 246, 0.6)" }, ], }, options : { indexAxis : "y" , plugins : { stacked100 : { enable : true }, }, }, });

Datapoints can be Objects

... datasets : [ { data : [{ y : 5 }, { y : 25 }] }, { data : [{ y : 15 }, { y : 10 }] }, { data : [{ y : 10 }, { y : 8 }] } ] datasets : [ { data : [{ x : 5 }, { x : 25 }] }, { data : [{ x : 15 }, { x : 10 }] }, { data : [{ x : 10 }, { x : 8 }] } ] ...

How to use datalabels plugin

new Chart( document .getElementById( "my-chart" ), { type : "bar" , data : {}, options : { plugins : { datalabels : { formatter : ( _value, context ) => { const data = context.chart.data; const { datasetIndex, dataIndex } = context; return ` ${data.calculatedData[datasetIndex][dataIndex]} % ( ${data.originalData[datasetIndex][dataIndex]} )` ; }, }, stacked100 : { enable : true }, }, }, });

Use with React

npx create-react-app demo-react cd demo-react npm install react-chartjs-2 chartjs-plugin-stacked100 --save

Then use it:

import { Chart, Bar } from "react-chartjs-2" ; import ChartjsPluginStacked100 from "chartjs-plugin-stacked100" ; Chart.register(ChartjsPluginStacked100); const ChartData = ( props: any ) => { return ( <> { <div> <Bar data={{ labels: [ "Foo" , "Bar" ], datasets: [ { label: "bad" , data: [ 5 , 25 ], backgroundColor: "rgba(244, 143, 177, 0.6)" }, { label: "better" , data: [ 15 , 10 ], backgroundColor: "rgba(255, 235, 59, 0.6)" }, { label: "good" , data: [ 10 , 8 ], backgroundColor: "rgba(100, 181, 246, 0.6)" }, ], }} options={{ indexAxis: "y" , plugins: { stacked100: { enable: true }, }, }} /> < /div> } </ > ); }; export default ChartData;

You can find a working example in the demo-react folder

Supported chart types

bar

line (via @HoJSim, thanks!)

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request!

Development