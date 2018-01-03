Highly customizable Chart.js plugin that displays labels outside the pie/doughnut chart.

Requires Chart.js 2.7.0 or later.

Documentation

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> gulp build > gulp build --watch > gulp lint > gulp package

License

chartjs-plugin-piechart-outlabels is available under the MIT license.

Highly inspirated by chartjs-plugin-datalabels!