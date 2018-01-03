openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpp

chartjs-plugin-piechart-outlabels

by Mykola Digtiar
0.1.4 (see all)

Highly customizable Chart.js plugin that displays labels outside the pie/doughnut chart.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Highly customizable Chart.js plugin that displays labels outside the pie/doughnut chart.

Requires Chart.js 2.7.0 or later.

Documentation

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> gulp build            // build dist files
> gulp build --watch    // build and watch for changes
> gulp lint             // perform code linting
> gulp package          // create an archive with dist files and samples

License

chartjs-plugin-piechart-outlabels is available under the MIT license.

P.S.

Highly inspirated by chartjs-plugin-datalabels!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial