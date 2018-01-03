Highly customizable Chart.js plugin that displays labels outside the pie/doughnut chart.
Requires Chart.js 2.7.0 or later.
You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):
> npm install
The following commands will then be available from the repository root:
> gulp build // build dist files
> gulp build --watch // build and watch for changes
> gulp lint // perform code linting
> gulp package // create an archive with dist files and samples
chartjs-plugin-piechart-outlabels is available under the MIT license.
Highly inspirated by chartjs-plugin-datalabels!