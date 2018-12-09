openbase logo
cpl

chartjs-plugin-labels

by Chen, Yi-Cyuan
1.1.0 (see all)

Plugin for Chart.js to display percentage, value or label in Pie or Doughnut.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21K

GitHub Stars

517

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chartjs-plugin-labels

Chart.js plugin to display labels on pie, doughnut and polar area chart. Original Chart.PieceLabel.js

Demo

Demo

Download

Compress
Uncompress

You can put the below link in the script tag

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/emn178/chartjs-plugin-labels/src/chartjs-plugin-labels.js

Installation

You can also install chartjs-plugin-labels by using Bower.

bower install chartjs-plugin-labels

Or node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install chartjs-plugin-labels

Notice

v1.0.0 has breaking changes. Please see CHANGELOG v1.0.0
v0.7.0 has deprecated options. Please see CHANGELOG v0.7.0
v0.4.0 has breaking changes. Please see CHANGELOG v0.4.0

Usage

JavaScript

new Chart(ctx, {
  type: type,
  data: data,
  options: {
    plugins: {
      labels: {
        // render 'label', 'value', 'percentage', 'image' or custom function, default is 'percentage'
        render: 'value',

        // precision for percentage, default is 0
        precision: 0,

        // identifies whether or not labels of value 0 are displayed, default is false
        showZero: true,

        // font size, default is defaultFontSize
        fontSize: 12,

        // font color, can be color array for each data or function for dynamic color, default is defaultFontColor
        fontColor: '#fff',

        // font style, default is defaultFontStyle
        fontStyle: 'normal',

        // font family, default is defaultFontFamily
        fontFamily: "'Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'Arial', sans-serif",

        // draw text shadows under labels, default is false
        textShadow: true,

        // text shadow intensity, default is 6
        shadowBlur: 10,

        // text shadow X offset, default is 3
        shadowOffsetX: -5,

        // text shadow Y offset, default is 3
        shadowOffsetY: 5,

        // text shadow color, default is 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)'
        shadowColor: 'rgba(255,0,0,0.75)',

        // draw label in arc, default is false
        // bar chart ignores this
        arc: true,

        // position to draw label, available value is 'default', 'border' and 'outside'
        // bar chart ignores this
        // default is 'default'
        position: 'default',

        // draw label even it's overlap, default is true
        // bar chart ignores this
        overlap: true,

        // show the real calculated percentages from the values and don't apply the additional logic to fit the percentages to 100 in total, default is false
        showActualPercentages: true,

        // set images when `render` is 'image'
        images: [
          {
            src: 'image.png',
            width: 16,
            height: 16
          }
        ],

        // add padding when position is `outside`
        // default is 2
        outsidePadding: 4,

        // add margin of text when position is `outside` or `border`
        // default is 2
        textMargin: 4
      }
    }
  }
});

// custom render
{
  render: function (args) {
    // args will be something like:
    // { label: 'Label', value: 123, percentage: 50, index: 0, dataset: {...} }
    return '$' + args.value;

    // return object if it is image
    // return { src: 'image.png', width: 16, height: 16 };
  }
}

// dynamic fontColor
{
  fontColor: function (args) {
    // args will be something like:
    // { index: 0, dataset: {...} }
    return myColorTransfer(args.dataset.backgroundColor[index]);
  }
}

Support multiple options, eg.

labels: [
  {
    render: 'label',
    position: 'outside'
  },
  {
    render: 'value'
  }
]

Global options

Chart.defaults.global.plugins.labels = {
  // ...
};

For Angular 2+

If you use angular2-chartjs, you can import by this:

import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-chartjs';
import 'chartjs-plugin-labels';

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

Contact

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/chartjs-plugin-labels
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)

