Chart.js plugin to display labels on pie, doughnut and polar area chart. Original Chart.PieceLabel.js
You can put the below link in the script tag
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/emn178/chartjs-plugin-labels/src/chartjs-plugin-labels.js
You can also install chartjs-plugin-labels by using Bower.
bower install chartjs-plugin-labels
Or node.js, you can use this command to install:
npm install chartjs-plugin-labels
v1.0.0 has breaking changes. Please see CHANGELOG v1.0.0
v0.7.0 has deprecated options. Please see CHANGELOG v0.7.0
v0.4.0 has breaking changes. Please see CHANGELOG v0.4.0
JavaScript
new Chart(ctx, {
type: type,
data: data,
options: {
plugins: {
labels: {
// render 'label', 'value', 'percentage', 'image' or custom function, default is 'percentage'
render: 'value',
// precision for percentage, default is 0
precision: 0,
// identifies whether or not labels of value 0 are displayed, default is false
showZero: true,
// font size, default is defaultFontSize
fontSize: 12,
// font color, can be color array for each data or function for dynamic color, default is defaultFontColor
fontColor: '#fff',
// font style, default is defaultFontStyle
fontStyle: 'normal',
// font family, default is defaultFontFamily
fontFamily: "'Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'Arial', sans-serif",
// draw text shadows under labels, default is false
textShadow: true,
// text shadow intensity, default is 6
shadowBlur: 10,
// text shadow X offset, default is 3
shadowOffsetX: -5,
// text shadow Y offset, default is 3
shadowOffsetY: 5,
// text shadow color, default is 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)'
shadowColor: 'rgba(255,0,0,0.75)',
// draw label in arc, default is false
// bar chart ignores this
arc: true,
// position to draw label, available value is 'default', 'border' and 'outside'
// bar chart ignores this
// default is 'default'
position: 'default',
// draw label even it's overlap, default is true
// bar chart ignores this
overlap: true,
// show the real calculated percentages from the values and don't apply the additional logic to fit the percentages to 100 in total, default is false
showActualPercentages: true,
// set images when `render` is 'image'
images: [
{
src: 'image.png',
width: 16,
height: 16
}
],
// add padding when position is `outside`
// default is 2
outsidePadding: 4,
// add margin of text when position is `outside` or `border`
// default is 2
textMargin: 4
}
}
}
});
// custom render
{
render: function (args) {
// args will be something like:
// { label: 'Label', value: 123, percentage: 50, index: 0, dataset: {...} }
return '$' + args.value;
// return object if it is image
// return { src: 'image.png', width: 16, height: 16 };
}
}
// dynamic fontColor
{
fontColor: function (args) {
// args will be something like:
// { index: 0, dataset: {...} }
return myColorTransfer(args.dataset.backgroundColor[index]);
}
}
Support multiple options, eg.
labels: [
{
render: 'label',
position: 'outside'
},
{
render: 'value'
}
]
Global options
Chart.defaults.global.plugins.labels = {
// ...
};
If you use angular2-chartjs, you can import by this:
import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-chartjs';
import 'chartjs-plugin-labels';
The project is released under the MIT license.
