Chart.js plugin to display labels on pie, doughnut and polar area chart. Original Chart.PieceLabel.js

Demo

CDN Link

You can put the below link in the script tag

Installation

You can also install chartjs-plugin-labels by using Bower.

bower install chartjs-plugin-labels

Or node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install chartjs-plugin-labels

Notice

v1.0.0 has breaking changes. Please see CHANGELOG v1.0.0

v0.7.0 has deprecated options. Please see CHANGELOG v0.7.0

v0.4.0 has breaking changes. Please see CHANGELOG v0.4.0

Usage

JavaScript

new Chart(ctx, { type : type, data : data, options : { plugins : { labels : { render : 'value' , precision : 0 , showZero : true , fontSize : 12 , fontColor : '#fff' , fontStyle : 'normal' , fontFamily : "'Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'Arial', sans-serif" , textShadow : true , shadowBlur : 10 , shadowOffsetX : -5 , shadowOffsetY : 5 , shadowColor : 'rgba(255,0,0,0.75)' , arc : true , position : 'default' , overlap : true , showActualPercentages : true , images : [ { src : 'image.png' , width : 16 , height : 16 } ], outsidePadding : 4 , textMargin : 4 } } } }); { render : function ( args ) { return '$' + args.value; } } { fontColor : function ( args ) { return myColorTransfer(args.dataset.backgroundColor[index]); } }

Support multiple options, eg.

labels: [ { render : 'label' , position : 'outside' }, { render : 'value' } ]

Global options

Chart.defaults.global.plugins.labels = { };

For Angular 2+

If you use angular2-chartjs, you can import by this:

import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-chartjs' ; import 'chartjs-plugin-labels' ;

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/chartjs-plugin-labels

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)