The funnel plugin for Chart.js > 2.7

Installation

To download a zip, go to the chartjs-plugin-funnel on Github

To install via npm / bower:

npm install chartjs-plugin-funnel --save

Preview

Usage

To configure the funnel plugin, you can simply set chart type to funnel .

Simple example:

var config = { type : 'funnel' , data : { datasets : [{ data : [ 30 , 60 , 90 ], backgroundColor : [ "#FF6384" , "#36A2EB" , "#FFCE56" ], hoverBackgroundColor : [ "#FF6384" , "#36A2EB" , "#FFCE56" ] }], labels : [ "Red" , "Blue" , "Yellow" ] } }

Funnel chart support upside-down drawing or against left or right side drawing.

This plugin works with datalabels plugin.

You can find documentation for Chart.js at www.chartjs.org/docs.

Options

sort

Reverse or not, you can set 'desc' to draw an upside-down funnel.

default is 'asc'.

gap

The gap between to trapezium in our funnel chart. The unit is px.

default is 2

keep

Draw element against left or right side.

default is 'auto'.

topWidth

The top-width of funnel chart, defualt is 0

bottomWidth

The bottom-width of funnel chart, default use the width of canvas.

tooltips

The tooltips option is a special option for funnel chart, you should be careful if you want to rewrite the option.

The default option is

{ callbacks : { title : function ( tooltipItem, data ) { return '' ; }, label : function ( tooltipItem, data ) { return data.labels[tooltipItem.index] + ': ' + data.datasets[tooltipItem.datasetIndex].data[tooltipItem.index]; } } }

License

Chart.Funnel.js is available under the MIT license.