Chart.js plugin for adding error bars to Line-, Barcharts or hierarchical Barcharts. This plugin also works with the Hierarchical Scale Plugin.
Please note that this project has been archived and is no longer being maintained. There is an active fork https://www.npmjs.com/package/chartjs-chart-error-bars and we will also contribute our future changes to it.
npm install --save chart.js chartjs-plugin-error-bars
Datasets must define an
errorBars object that contains the error bar property key (same as in the used scale) and values
plus and
minus. Plus values are always positive, and minus vice versa.
Categorical scale usage:
data: {
labels: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July'],
datasets: [{
...
errorBars: {
'February': {plus: 15, minus: -34},
'March': {plus: 5, minus: -24},
'May': {plus: 35, minus: -14},
'June': {plus: 45, minus: -4}
}, ...
/* or for graded error bars
errorBars: {
'February': [{plus: 15, minus: -34}, {plus: 10, minus: -26}],
'March': [{plus: 5, minus: -24}, {plus: 2, minus: -16}],
'May': [{plus: 35, minus: -14}, {plus: 7, minus: -7}],
'June': [{plus: 45, minus: -4}, {plus: 25, minus: -2}]
}, ...
*/
corresponding TypeScript interface
interface IErrorBars {
[label: string]: IErrorBar | IErrorBar[];
}
interface IErrorBar {
plus: number;
minus: number;
}
Hierarchical scale plugin usage:
data: {
labels: [
'A',
{
label: 'C1',
children: ['C1.1', 'C1.2', 'C1.3', 'C1.4']
}
],
datasets: [{
...
errorBars: {
'A': {plus: 25, minus: -10},
'C1.2': {plus: 14, minus: -15},
'C1': {plus: 34, minus: -5}
}, ...
}
options: {
...
plugins: {
chartJsPluginErrorBars: {
/**
* stroke color, or array of colors
* @default: derived from borderColor
*/
color: '#666',
/**
* bar width in pixel as number or string or bar width in percent based on the barchart bars width (max 100%), or array of such definition
* @default 10
*/
width: 10 | '10px' | '60%',
/**
* lineWidth as number, or as string with pixel (px) ending
*/
lineWidth: 2 | '2px',
/**
* lineWidth as number, or as string with pixel (px) ending, or array of such definition
* @default 2
*/
lineWidth: 2 | '2px',
/**
* whether to interpet the plus/minus values, relative to the value itself (default) or absolute
* @default false
*/
absoluteValues: false
}
}
...
}
corresponding TypeScript interface
interface IChartJsPluginErrorBarsOptions {
color: string | string[];
width: (string | number) | (string | number)[];
lineWidth: (string | number) | (string | number)[];
absoluteValues: boolean;
}
npm install
npm run build
