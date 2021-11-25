DEPRECATED: Chart.js Error Bars Plugin

Chart.js plugin for adding error bars to Line-, Barcharts or hierarchical Barcharts. This plugin also works with the Hierarchical Scale Plugin.

Try the demo on Codepen.

DEPRECATION Information

Please note that this project has been archived and is no longer being maintained. There is an active fork https://www.npmjs.com/package/chartjs-chart-error-bars and we will also contribute our future changes to it.

Install

npm install --save chart.js chartjs-plugin-error-bars

Usage

Datasets must define an errorBars object that contains the error bar property key (same as in the used scale) and values plus and minus . Plus values are always positive, and minus vice versa.

Categorical scale usage:

data: { labels : [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' ], datasets : [{ ... errorBars: { 'February' : { plus : 15 , minus : -34 }, 'March' : { plus : 5 , minus : -24 }, 'May' : { plus : 35 , minus : -14 }, 'June' : { plus : 45 , minus : -4 } }, ...

corresponding TypeScript interface

interface IErrorBars { [label: string ]: IErrorBar | IErrorBar[]; } interface IErrorBar { plus: number ; minus: number ; }

Hierarchical scale plugin usage:

data: { labels : [ 'A' , { label : 'C1' , children : [ 'C1.1' , 'C1.2' , 'C1.3' , 'C1.4' ] } ], datasets : [{ ... errorBars: { 'A' : { plus : 25 , minus : -10 }, 'C1.2' : { plus : 14 , minus : -15 }, 'C1' : { plus : 34 , minus : -5 } }, ... }

Find more Samples on Github.

Options

options: { ... plugins: { chartJsPluginErrorBars : { color : '#666' , width : 10 | '10px' | '60%' , lineWidth : 2 | '2px' , lineWidth : 2 | '2px' , absoluteValues : false } } ... }

corresponding TypeScript interface

interface IChartJsPluginErrorBarsOptions { color: string | string []; width: ( string | number ) | ( string | number )[]; lineWidth: ( string | number ) | ( string | number )[]; absoluteValues: boolean ; }

Building

npm install npm run build

This repository is part of the Target Discovery Platform (TDP). For tutorials, API docs, and more information about the build and deployment process, see the documentation page.