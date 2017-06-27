openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpd

chartjs-plugin-draggable

by Jonathon Hill
0.1.6 (see all)

Draggable element plugin for Chart.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

337

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chartjs-plugin-draggable.js

A plugin for Chart.js >= 2.4.0

Makes elements such as annotations movable via drag and drop.

Configuration

To make an element draggable, simply add the following options to the element's config section.

{
    ...
    draggable: true,
    onDragStart: function(event) {

    },
    onDrag: function(event) {

    },
    onDragEnd: function(event) {

    }
}

Supported Elements

Annotations

Requires chartjs-plugin-annotation.js >= 0.3.0.

Line annotations are supported:

var options = {
    ...
    annotation: {
        annotations: [
            {
                type: 'line',
                mode: 'horizontal',
                scaleID: 'y-axis-0',
                value: 25,
                draggable: true,
                onDrag: function(event) {
                    console.log(event.subject.config.value);
                }
            }
        ]
    }
};

To-do Items

The following features still need to be done:

  • Box annotation support
  • Skewed line annotation support

Installation

To install via npm:

npm install chartjs-plugin-draggable --save

Or, download a release archive file from the releases page.

Contributing

Before submitting an issue or a pull request to the project, please take a moment to look over the contributing guidelines first.

License

chartjs-plugin-draggable.js is available under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial