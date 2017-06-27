A plugin for Chart.js >= 2.4.0
Makes elements such as annotations movable via drag and drop.
To make an element draggable, simply add the following options to the element's config section.
{
...
draggable: true,
onDragStart: function(event) {
},
onDrag: function(event) {
},
onDragEnd: function(event) {
}
}
Requires chartjs-plugin-annotation.js >= 0.3.0.
Line annotations are supported:
var options = {
...
annotation: {
annotations: [
{
type: 'line',
mode: 'horizontal',
scaleID: 'y-axis-0',
value: 25,
draggable: true,
onDrag: function(event) {
console.log(event.subject.config.value);
}
}
]
}
};
The following features still need to be done:
To install via npm:
npm install chartjs-plugin-draggable --save
Or, download a release archive file from the releases page.
Before submitting an issue or a pull request to the project, please take a moment to look over the contributing guidelines first.
chartjs-plugin-draggable.js is available under the MIT license.