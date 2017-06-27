A plugin for Chart.js >= 2.4.0

Makes elements such as annotations movable via drag and drop.

Configuration

To make an element draggable, simply add the following options to the element's config section.

{ ... draggable: true , onDragStart : function ( event ) { }, onDrag : function ( event ) { }, onDragEnd : function ( event ) { } }

Supported Elements

Annotations

Requires chartjs-plugin-annotation.js >= 0.3.0.

Line annotations are supported:

var options = { ... annotation: { annotations : [ { type : 'line' , mode : 'horizontal' , scaleID : 'y-axis-0' , value : 25 , draggable : true , onDrag : function ( event ) { console .log(event.subject.config.value); } } ] } };

To-do Items

The following features still need to be done:

Box annotation support

Skewed line annotation support

Installation

To install via npm:

npm install chartjs-plugin-draggable --save

Or, download a release archive file from the releases page.

Contributing

Before submitting an issue or a pull request to the project, please take a moment to look over the contributing guidelines first.

License

chartjs-plugin-draggable.js is available under the MIT license.