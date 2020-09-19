Plugin for downsampling data in Chart.js, based off of sveinn-steinarsson/flot-downsample.
The configuration for this plugin lives in chartInstance.options.downsample. This looks like the following while setting up your chart:
{
options: {
downsample: {
enabled: true,
threshold: 500 // max number of points to display per dataset
}
}
}
|Option
|Default
|Description
|auto
|true
|If true, downsamples data automatically every update. Otherwise, chart will have to be manually downsampled with
.downsample()
|onInit
|true
|If true, downsamples data when the chart is initialized.
|restoreOriginalData
|true
|If true, replaces the downsampled data with the original data after each update. This is, mainly, for compatibility with other plugins.
|preferOriginalData
|false
|If true, downsamples original data instead of data. This option can clash with dynamically-added data. If false, data cannot be "un-downscaled".
|targetDatasets
|[]
|An array of dataset IDs that you want to downsample. If empty or not set, downsamples all datasets.
|Method
|Description
|chartInstance.downsample(var threshold = null)
|Manually downsamples the data on the given chart. If a threshold is passed, updates the threshold in the chart config to the given value.
This plugin was created because of performance issues while loading lots of data in a chart with pan/zoom capabilites.
If options are not changed from their defaults, data will be downsampled every time the user pans or zooms - this is probably not what you want. For a more performant configuration, try this:
{
options: {
downsample: {
enabled: true,
threshold: <YOUR THRESHOLD HERE>, // change this
auto: false, // don't re-downsample the data every move
onInit: true, // but do resample it when we init the chart (this is default)
preferOriginalData: true, // use our original data when downscaling so we can downscale less, if we need to.
restoreOriginalData: false, // if auto is false and this is true, original data will be restored on pan/zoom - that isn't what we want.
}
}
}
npm run build will generate a browser-ready
chartjs-plugin-downsample.js and
chartjs-plugin-downsample.min.js
chartjs-plugin-downsample is released under the terms of the MIT License.