chartjs-plugin-datalabels

by chartjs
2.0.0 (see all)

Chart.js plugin to display labels on data elements

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188K

GitHub Stars

660

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Chart

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Downloads Builds Coverage Awesome

Overview

Highly customizable Chart.js plugin that displays labels on data for any type of charts.

Requires Chart.js 3.x.

Documentation

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> npm run build            // build dist files
> npm run build:dev        // build and watch for changes
> npm run test             // run all tests and generate code coverage
> npm run test:dev         // run all tests and watch for changes
> npm run lint             // perform code linting
> npm run lint -- --fix    // automatically fix linting problems
> npm run docs             // generate documentation (`dist/docs`)
> npm run docs:dev         // generate documentation and watch for changes

License

chartjs-plugin-datalabels is available under the MIT license.

