Chart.js plugin to draw vertical crosshair, zoom, interpolate values and sync chart interactions.
Requires Chart.js 3.4.0 or later.
new Chart(ctx, {
// ... data ...
options: {
// ... other options ...
plugins: {
tooltip: {
mode: 'interpolate',
intersect: false
},
crosshair: {
line: {
color: '#F66', // crosshair line color
width: 1 // crosshair line width
},
sync: {
enabled: true, // enable trace line syncing with other charts
group: 1, // chart group
suppressTooltips: false // suppress tooltips when showing a synced tracer
},
zoom: {
enabled: true, // enable zooming
zoomboxBackgroundColor: 'rgba(66,133,244,0.2)', // background color of zoom box
zoomboxBorderColor: '#48F', // border color of zoom box
zoomButtonText: 'Reset Zoom', // reset zoom button text
zoomButtonClass: 'reset-zoom', // reset zoom button class
},
callbacks: {
beforeZoom: () => function(start, end) { // called before zoom, return false to prevent zoom
return true;
},
afterZoom: () => function(start, end) { // called after zoom
}
}
}
}
}
});
You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):
> npm install
The following commands will then be available from the repository root:
> gulp build // build dist files
> gulp build --watch // build and watch for changes
> gulp lint // perform code linting
> gulp docs // generate GitBook documentation (`dist/docs`)
> gulp samples // prepare samples for release (`dist/samples`)
> gulp package // create an archive with dist files and samples
> gulp netlify // prepare Netlify artifacts (`dist/www`)
chartjs-plugin-crosshair is available under the MIT license.