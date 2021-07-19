Chart.js plugin to draw vertical crosshair, zoom, interpolate values and sync chart interactions.

Requires Chart.js 3.4.0 or later.

Documentation

Example

new Chart(ctx, { options : { plugins : { tooltip : { mode : 'interpolate' , intersect : false }, crosshair : { line : { color : '#F66' , width : 1 }, sync : { enabled : true , group : 1 , suppressTooltips : false }, zoom : { enabled : true , zoomboxBackgroundColor : 'rgba(66,133,244,0.2)' , zoomboxBorderColor : '#48F' , zoomButtonText : 'Reset Zoom' , zoomButtonClass : 'reset-zoom' , }, callbacks : { beforeZoom : () => function ( start, end ) { return true ; }, afterZoom : () => function ( start, end ) { } } } } } });

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> gulp build > gulp build --watch > gulp lint > gulp docs > gulp samples > gulp package > gulp netlify

License