An annotation plugin for Chart.js >= 3.0.0

This plugin needs to be registered. It does not function as inline plugin.

For Chart.js 2.4.0 to 2.9.x support, use version 0.5.7 of this plugin

This plugin draws lines, boxes, points, labels, polygons and ellipses on the chart area.

Annotations work with line, bar, scatter and bubble charts that use linear, logarithmic, time, or category scales. Annotations will not work on any chart that does not have exactly two axes, including pie, radar, and polar area charts.

View this example

Documentation

You can find documentation for chartjs-plugin-annotation at www.chartjs.org/chartjs-plugin-annotation.

Contributing

Before submitting an issue or a pull request to the project, please take a moment to look over the contributing guidelines first.

License

Chart.Annotation.js is available under the MIT license.