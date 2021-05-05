Simple gauge chart for Chart.js
yarn add chart.js chartjs-gauge
npm install --save chart.js chartjs-gauge
The gauge chart is based on the Doughnut type. It defines the following additional configuration options. These options are merged with the global chart configuration options,
Chart.defaults.global, to form the options passed to the chart.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
needle.radiusPercentage
number
2
|Needle circle radius as the percentage of the chart area width.
needle.widthPercentage
number
3.2
|Needle width as the percentage of the chart area width.
needle.lengthPercentage
number
80
|Needle length as the percentage of the interval between inner radius (0%) and outer radius (100%) of the arc.
needle.color
Color
'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)'
|The color of the needle.
valueLabel.display
boolean
true
|If true, display the value label.
valueLabel.formatter
function
Math.round
|Returns the string representation of the value as it should be displayed on the chart.
valueLabel.fontSize
number
undefined
|The font size of the label.
valueLabel.color
Color
'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)'
|The text color of the label.
valueLabel.backgroundColor
Color
'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)'
|The background color of the label.
valueLabel.borderRadius
number
5
|Border radius of the label.
valueLabel.padding.top
number
5
|Top padding of the label.
valueLabel.padding.right
number
5
|Right padding of the label.
valueLabel.padding.bottom
number
5
|Bottom padding of the label.
valueLabel.padding.left
number
5
|Left padding of the label.
valueLabel.bottomMarginPercentage
number
5
|Bottom margin as the percentage of the chart area width.
It is common to want to apply a configuration setting to all created gauge charts. The global gauge chart settings are stored in
Chart.defaults.gauge. Changing the global options only affects charts created after the change. Existing charts are not changed.
For example, to configure all line charts with
radiusPercentage = 5 you would do:
Chart.defaults.gauge.needle.radiusPercentage = 5;
The gauge chart requires a value to be specified for the dataset. This is used to draw the needle for the dataset.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
number
undefined
|Value used for the needle.
minValue
number
0
|Used to offset the start value.
var ctx = document.getElementById("canvas").getContext("2d");
var chart = new Chart(ctx, {
type: 'gauge',
data: {
datasets: [{
value: 0.5,
minValue: 0,
data: [1, 2, 3, 4],
backgroundColor: ['green', 'yellow', 'orange', 'red'],
}]
},
options: {
needle: {
radiusPercentage: 2,
widthPercentage: 3.2,
lengthPercentage: 80,
color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)'
},
valueLabel: {
display: true,
formatter: (value) => {
return '$' + Math.round(value);
},
color: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)',
backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)',
borderRadius: 5,
padding: {
top: 10,
bottom: 10
}
}
}
});
chartjs-gauge is available under the MIT license.