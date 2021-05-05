openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cg

chartjs-gauge

by haiiaaa
0.3.0 (see all)

Gauge chart for Chart.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chartjs-gauge logo chartjs-gauge

Simple gauge chart for Chart.js

Samples

Install

  • yarn install: yarn add chart.js chartjs-gauge
  • npm install: npm install --save chart.js chartjs-gauge

Configuration Options

The gauge chart is based on the Doughnut type. It defines the following additional configuration options. These options are merged with the global chart configuration options, Chart.defaults.global, to form the options passed to the chart.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
needle.radiusPercentagenumber2Needle circle radius as the percentage of the chart area width.
needle.widthPercentagenumber3.2Needle width as the percentage of the chart area width.
needle.lengthPercentagenumber80Needle length as the percentage of the interval between inner radius (0%) and outer radius (100%) of the arc.
needle.colorColor'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)'The color of the needle.
valueLabel.displaybooleantrueIf true, display the value label.
valueLabel.formatterfunctionMath.roundReturns the string representation of the value as it should be displayed on the chart.
valueLabel.fontSizenumberundefinedThe font size of the label.
valueLabel.colorColor'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)'The text color of the label.
valueLabel.backgroundColorColor'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)'The background color of the label.
valueLabel.borderRadiusnumber5Border radius of the label.
valueLabel.padding.topnumber5Top padding of the label.
valueLabel.padding.rightnumber5Right padding of the label.
valueLabel.padding.bottomnumber5Bottom padding of the label.
valueLabel.padding.leftnumber5Left padding of the label.
valueLabel.bottomMarginPercentagenumber5Bottom margin as the percentage of the chart area width.

Default Options

It is common to want to apply a configuration setting to all created gauge charts. The global gauge chart settings are stored in Chart.defaults.gauge. Changing the global options only affects charts created after the change. Existing charts are not changed.

For example, to configure all line charts with radiusPercentage = 5 you would do:

Chart.defaults.gauge.needle.radiusPercentage = 5;

Dataset Properties

The gauge chart requires a value to be specified for the dataset. This is used to draw the needle for the dataset.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valuenumberundefinedValue used for the needle.
minValuenumber0Used to offset the start value.

Example

var ctx = document.getElementById("canvas").getContext("2d");

var chart = new Chart(ctx, {
  type: 'gauge',
  data: {
    datasets: [{
      value: 0.5,
      minValue: 0,
      data: [1, 2, 3, 4],
      backgroundColor: ['green', 'yellow', 'orange', 'red'],
    }]
  },
  options: {
    needle: {
      radiusPercentage: 2,
      widthPercentage: 3.2,
      lengthPercentage: 80,
      color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)'
    },
    valueLabel: {
      display: true,
      formatter: (value) => {
        return '$' + Math.round(value);
      },
      color: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)',
      backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)',
      borderRadius: 5,
      padding: {
        top: 10,
        bottom: 10
      }
    }
  }
});

License

chartjs-gauge is available under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial