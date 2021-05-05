Simple gauge chart for Chart.js

Samples

Install

yarn install: yarn add chart.js chartjs-gauge

install: npm install: npm install --save chart.js chartjs-gauge

Configuration Options

The gauge chart is based on the Doughnut type. It defines the following additional configuration options. These options are merged with the global chart configuration options, Chart.defaults.global , to form the options passed to the chart.

Name Type Default Description needle.radiusPercentage number 2 Needle circle radius as the percentage of the chart area width. needle.widthPercentage number 3.2 Needle width as the percentage of the chart area width. needle.lengthPercentage number 80 Needle length as the percentage of the interval between inner radius (0%) and outer radius (100%) of the arc. needle.color Color 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)' The color of the needle. valueLabel.display boolean true If true, display the value label. valueLabel.formatter function Math.round Returns the string representation of the value as it should be displayed on the chart. valueLabel.fontSize number undefined The font size of the label. valueLabel.color Color 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)' The text color of the label. valueLabel.backgroundColor Color 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)' The background color of the label. valueLabel.borderRadius number 5 Border radius of the label. valueLabel.padding.top number 5 Top padding of the label. valueLabel.padding.right number 5 Right padding of the label. valueLabel.padding.bottom number 5 Bottom padding of the label. valueLabel.padding.left number 5 Left padding of the label. valueLabel.bottomMarginPercentage number 5 Bottom margin as the percentage of the chart area width.

Default Options

It is common to want to apply a configuration setting to all created gauge charts. The global gauge chart settings are stored in Chart.defaults.gauge . Changing the global options only affects charts created after the change. Existing charts are not changed.

For example, to configure all line charts with radiusPercentage = 5 you would do:

Chart.defaults.gauge.needle.radiusPercentage = 5 ;

Dataset Properties

The gauge chart requires a value to be specified for the dataset. This is used to draw the needle for the dataset.

Name Type Default Description value number undefined Value used for the needle. minValue number 0 Used to offset the start value.

Example

var ctx = document .getElementById( "canvas" ).getContext( "2d" ); var chart = new Chart(ctx, { type : 'gauge' , data : { datasets : [{ value : 0.5 , minValue : 0 , data : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], backgroundColor : [ 'green' , 'yellow' , 'orange' , 'red' ], }] }, options : { needle : { radiusPercentage : 2 , widthPercentage : 3.2 , lengthPercentage : 80 , color : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)' }, valueLabel : { display : true , formatter : ( value ) => { return '$' + Math .round(value); }, color : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)' , backgroundColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)' , borderRadius : 5 , padding : { top : 10 , bottom : 10 } } } });

License

chartjs-gauge is available under the MIT license.