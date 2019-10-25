JavaScript library for color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.

var color = Color( "#7743CE" ); color.alpha( 0.5 ).lighten( 0.5 ); console .log(color.hslString());

Install

npm install color

Usage

var Color = require ( "color" )

Setters

var color = Color( "rgb(255, 255, 255)" ) var color = Color({ r : 255 , g : 255 , b : 255 }) var color = Color().rgb( 255 , 255 , 255 ) var color = Color().rgb([ 255 , 255 , 255 ])

Pass any valid CSS color string into Color() or a hash of values. Also load in color values with rgb() , hsl() , hsv() , hwb() , and cmyk() .

color.red( 120 )

Set the values for individual channels with alpha , red , green , blue , hue , saturation (hsl), saturationv (hsv), lightness , whiteness , blackness , cyan , magenta , yellow , black

Getters

color.rgb()

Get a hash of the rgb values with rgb() , similarly for hsl() , hsv() , and cmyk()

color.rgbArray()

Get an array of the values with rgbArray() , hslArray() , hsvArray() , and cmykArray() .

color.red()

Get the value for an individual channel.

CSS Strings

color.hslString()

Different CSS String formats for the color are on hexString , rgbString , percentString , hslString , hwbString , and keyword (undefined if it's not a keyword color). "rgba" and "hsla" are used if the current alpha value of the color isn't 1 .

Luminosity

color.luminosity();

The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.

color.contrast(Color( "blue" ))

The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).

color.light(); color.dark();

Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.

Manipulation

color.negate() color.lighten( 0.5 ) color.darken( 0.5 ) color.saturate( 0.5 ) color.desaturate( 0.5 ) color.greyscale() color.whiten( 0.5 ) color.blacken( 0.5 ) color.clearer( 0.5 ) color.opaquer( 0.5 ) color.rotate( 180 ) color.rotate( -90 ) color.mix(Color( "yellow" )) color.mix(Color( "yellow" ), 0.3 ) color.green( 100 ).greyscale().lighten( 0.6 )

Clone

You can can create a copy of an existing color object using clone() :

color.clone()

And more to come...

Propers

The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.