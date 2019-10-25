openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chartjs-color

by chartjs
2.4.1 (see all)

JavaScript color conversion and manipulation library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chartjs-color

npm Travis

JavaScript library for color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.

var color = Color("#7743CE");

color.alpha(0.5).lighten(0.5);

console.log(color.hslString());  // "hsla(262, 59%, 81%, 0.5)"

Install

$ npm install color

Usage

var Color = require("color")

Setters

var color = Color("rgb(255, 255, 255)")
var color = Color({r: 255, g: 255, b: 255})
var color = Color().rgb(255, 255, 255)
var color = Color().rgb([255, 255, 255])

Pass any valid CSS color string into Color() or a hash of values. Also load in color values with rgb(), hsl(), hsv(), hwb(), and cmyk().

color.red(120)

Set the values for individual channels with alpha, red, green, blue, hue, saturation (hsl), saturationv (hsv), lightness, whiteness, blackness, cyan, magenta, yellow, black

Getters

color.rgb()       // {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}

Get a hash of the rgb values with rgb(), similarly for hsl(), hsv(), and cmyk()

color.rgbArray()  // [255, 255, 255]

Get an array of the values with rgbArray(), hslArray(), hsvArray(), and cmykArray().

color.red()       // 255

Get the value for an individual channel.

CSS Strings

color.hslString()  // "hsl(320, 50%, 100%)"

Different CSS String formats for the color are on hexString, rgbString, percentString, hslString, hwbString, and keyword (undefined if it's not a keyword color). "rgba" and "hsla" are used if the current alpha value of the color isn't 1.

Luminosity

color.luminosity();  // 0.412

The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.

color.contrast(Color("blue"))  // 12

The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).

color.light();  // true
color.dark();   // false

Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.

Manipulation

color.negate()         // rgb(0, 100, 255) -> rgb(255, 155, 0)

color.lighten(0.5)     // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 75%)
color.darken(0.5)      // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 25%)

color.saturate(0.5)    // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 75%, 50%)
color.desaturate(0.5)  // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 25%, 50%)
color.greyscale()      // #5CBF54 -> #969696

color.whiten(0.5)      // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 75%, 50%)
color.blacken(0.5)     // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 50%, 75%)

color.clearer(0.5)     // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.4)
color.opaquer(0.5)     // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 1.0)

color.rotate(180)      // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(240, 20%, 20%)
color.rotate(-90)      // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(330, 20%, 20%)

color.mix(Color("yellow"))        // cyan -> rgb(128, 255, 128)
color.mix(Color("yellow"), 0.3)   // cyan -> rgb(77, 255, 179)

// chaining
color.green(100).greyscale().lighten(0.6)

Clone

You can can create a copy of an existing color object using clone():

color.clone() // -> New color object

And more to come...

Propers

The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial