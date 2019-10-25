JavaScript library for color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.
var color = Color("#7743CE");
color.alpha(0.5).lighten(0.5);
console.log(color.hslString()); // "hsla(262, 59%, 81%, 0.5)"
$ npm install color
var Color = require("color")
var color = Color("rgb(255, 255, 255)")
var color = Color({r: 255, g: 255, b: 255})
var color = Color().rgb(255, 255, 255)
var color = Color().rgb([255, 255, 255])
Pass any valid CSS color string into
Color() or a hash of values. Also load in color values with
rgb(),
hsl(),
hsv(),
hwb(), and
cmyk().
color.red(120)
Set the values for individual channels with
alpha,
red,
green,
blue,
hue,
saturation (hsl),
saturationv (hsv),
lightness,
whiteness,
blackness,
cyan,
magenta,
yellow,
black
color.rgb() // {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}
Get a hash of the rgb values with
rgb(), similarly for
hsl(),
hsv(), and
cmyk()
color.rgbArray() // [255, 255, 255]
Get an array of the values with
rgbArray(),
hslArray(),
hsvArray(), and
cmykArray().
color.red() // 255
Get the value for an individual channel.
color.hslString() // "hsl(320, 50%, 100%)"
Different CSS String formats for the color are on
hexString,
rgbString,
percentString,
hslString,
hwbString, and
keyword (undefined if it's not a keyword color).
"rgba" and
"hsla" are used if the current alpha value of the color isn't
1.
color.luminosity(); // 0.412
The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.
color.contrast(Color("blue")) // 12
The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).
color.light(); // true
color.dark(); // false
Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.
color.negate() // rgb(0, 100, 255) -> rgb(255, 155, 0)
color.lighten(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 75%)
color.darken(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 25%)
color.saturate(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 75%, 50%)
color.desaturate(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 25%, 50%)
color.greyscale() // #5CBF54 -> #969696
color.whiten(0.5) // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 75%, 50%)
color.blacken(0.5) // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 50%, 75%)
color.clearer(0.5) // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.4)
color.opaquer(0.5) // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 1.0)
color.rotate(180) // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(240, 20%, 20%)
color.rotate(-90) // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(330, 20%, 20%)
color.mix(Color("yellow")) // cyan -> rgb(128, 255, 128)
color.mix(Color("yellow"), 0.3) // cyan -> rgb(77, 255, 179)
// chaining
color.green(100).greyscale().lighten(0.6)
You can can create a copy of an existing color object using
clone():
color.clone() // -> New color object
And more to come...
The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.