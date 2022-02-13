Chart.js v3.6.0 module for creating treemap charts. Implementation for Chart.js v2 is in 2.x branch
You can find documentation for chartjs-chart-treemap at https://chartjs-chart-treemap.pages.dev/.
You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):
> npm install
The following commands will then be available from the repository root:
> npm run build // build dist files
> npm run dev // build and watch for changes
> npm test // run all tests
> npm run lint // perform code linting
> npm package // create an archive with dist files and samples
chartjs-chart-treemap is available under the MIT license.