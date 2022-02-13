openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cct

chartjs-chart-treemap

by Jukka Kurkela
2.0.1 (see all)

Chart.js module for creating treemap charts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chartjs-chart-treemap

Chart.js v3.6.0 module for creating treemap charts. Implementation for Chart.js v2 is in 2.x branch

npm release npm bundle size GitHub Quality Gate Status documentation

TreeMap Example Image

Documentation

You can find documentation for chartjs-chart-treemap at https://chartjs-chart-treemap.pages.dev/.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> npm run build         // build dist files
> npm run dev           // build and watch for changes
> npm test              // run all tests
> npm run lint          // perform code linting
> npm package           // create an archive with dist files and samples

License

chartjs-chart-treemap is available under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial