Chart.js v3.6.0 module for creating treemap charts. Implementation for Chart.js v2 is in 2.x branch

Documentation

You can find documentation for chartjs-chart-treemap at https://chartjs-chart-treemap.pages.dev/.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> npm run build // build dist files > npm run dev // build and watch for changes > npm test // run all tests > npm run lint // perform code linting > npm package // create an archive with dist files and samples

License

chartjs-chart-treemap is available under the MIT license.