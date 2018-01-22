Timeline chart library for Chart.js.

import Chart from 'chart.js' ; "type" : "timeline" , "options" : { "elements" : { "colorFunction" : function ( text, data, dataset, index ) { return Chart.helpers.color( 'black' ); }, "showText" : true , "textPadding" : 4 } }, "data" : { "labels" : [ "Cool Graph" , "heater1" ], "datasets" : [ { "data" : [ [ "2018-01-22T16:00:00.000Z" , "2018-01-23T05:40:44.626Z" , "Unknown" ] ] }, { "data" : [ [ "2018-01-22T16:00:00.000Z" , "2018-01-23T04:57:43.736Z" , "On" ], [ "2018-01-23T04:57:43.736Z" , "2018-01-23T04:57:55.437Z" , "Off" ], [ "2018-01-23T04:57:55.437Z" , "2018-01-23T05:40:44.626Z" , "On" ] ] } ] },

Example for dynamic resize by dataset count:

resizeChart() { if (! this ._chart) return ; if ( this .$.chartTarget.clientWidth === 0 ) { if ( this ._resizeTimer === undefined ) { this ._resizeTimer = setInterval( this .resizeChart.bind( this ), 10 ); return ; } } clearInterval( this ._resizeTimer); this ._resizeTimer = undefined ; this ._resizeChart(); } _resizeChart() { const chartTarget = this .$.chartTarget; const options = this .data; const data = options.data; if (data.datasets.length === 0 ) { return ; } if (! this .isTimeline) { this ._chart.resize(); return ; } var axis = this ._chart.boxes.filter( x => x.position === 'bottom' )[ 0 ]; if (axis && axis.height > 0 ) { this ._axisHeight = axis.height; } if (! this ._axisHeight) { chartTarget.style.height = '100px' ; chartTarget.height = '100px' ; this ._chart.resize(); axis = this ._chart.boxes.filter( x => x.position === 'bottom' )[ 0 ]; if (axis && axis.height > 0 ) { this ._axisHeight = axis.height; } } if ( this ._axisHeight) { const cnt = data.datasets.length; const targetHeight = (( 30 * cnt) + this ._axisHeight) + 'px' ; if (chartTarget.style.height !== targetHeight) { chartTarget.style.height = targetHeight; chartTarget.height = targetHeight; } this ._chart.resize(); } }

Usage: https://github.com/fanthos/chartjs-chart-timeline/wiki