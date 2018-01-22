openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cct

chartjs-chart-timeline

by Boyi C
0.4.0 (see all)

Google-like timeline chart for Chart.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

404

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chartjs-chart-timeline

Timeline chart library for Chart.js.

import Chart from 'chart.js';

"type": "timeline",
"options": {
    // Depricated and will be removed in future. Please use elements.* instead.
    // "colorFunction": function(text, data, dataset, index) {
    //     return Chart.helpers.color('black');
    // },
    // "showText": true,
    // "textPadding": 4
    "elements": {
        "colorFunction": function(text, data, dataset, index) {
            return Chart.helpers.color('black');
            // return '#black'; supported in 0.4.0
        },
        "showText": true,
        "textPadding": 4
    }
},
"data": {
    "labels": [
        "Cool Graph",
        "heater1"
    ],
    "datasets": [
        {
            "data": [
                [
                    "2018-01-22T16:00:00.000Z",
                    "2018-01-23T05:40:44.626Z",
                    "Unknown"
                ]
            ]
        },
        {
            "data": [
                [
                    "2018-01-22T16:00:00.000Z",
                    "2018-01-23T04:57:43.736Z",
                    "On"
                ],
                [
                    "2018-01-23T04:57:43.736Z",
                    "2018-01-23T04:57:55.437Z",
                    "Off"
                ],
                [
                    "2018-01-23T04:57:55.437Z",
                    "2018-01-23T05:40:44.626Z",
                    "On"
                ]
            ]
        }
    ]
},

Example for dynamic resize by dataset count:

resizeChart() {
    if (!this._chart) return;
    // Chart not ready
    if (this.$.chartTarget.clientWidth === 0) {
        if (this._resizeTimer === undefined) {
            this._resizeTimer = setInterval(this.resizeChart.bind(this), 10);
            return;
        }
    }

    clearInterval(this._resizeTimer);
    this._resizeTimer = undefined;

    this._resizeChart();
}

_resizeChart() {
    const chartTarget = this.$.chartTarget;

    const options = this.data;
    const data = options.data;

    if (data.datasets.length === 0) {
        return;
    }

    if (!this.isTimeline) {
        this._chart.resize();
        return;
    }

    // Recalculate chart height for Timeline chart
    var axis = this._chart.boxes.filter(x => x.position === 'bottom')[0];
    if (axis && axis.height > 0) {
        this._axisHeight = axis.height;
    }
    if (!this._axisHeight) {
        chartTarget.style.height = '100px';
        chartTarget.height = '100px';
        this._chart.resize();
        axis = this._chart.boxes.filter(x => x.position === 'bottom')[0];
        if (axis && axis.height > 0) {
            this._axisHeight = axis.height;
        }
    }
    if (this._axisHeight) {
        const cnt = data.datasets.length;
        const targetHeight = ((30 * cnt) + this._axisHeight) + 'px';
        if (chartTarget.style.height !== targetHeight) {
            chartTarget.style.height = targetHeight;
            chartTarget.height = targetHeight;
        }
        this._chart.resize();
    }
}

Usage: https://github.com/fanthos/chartjs-chart-timeline/wiki

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial