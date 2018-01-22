Timeline chart library for Chart.js.
import Chart from 'chart.js';
"type": "timeline",
"options": {
// Depricated and will be removed in future. Please use elements.* instead.
// "colorFunction": function(text, data, dataset, index) {
// return Chart.helpers.color('black');
// },
// "showText": true,
// "textPadding": 4
"elements": {
"colorFunction": function(text, data, dataset, index) {
return Chart.helpers.color('black');
// return '#black'; supported in 0.4.0
},
"showText": true,
"textPadding": 4
}
},
"data": {
"labels": [
"Cool Graph",
"heater1"
],
"datasets": [
{
"data": [
[
"2018-01-22T16:00:00.000Z",
"2018-01-23T05:40:44.626Z",
"Unknown"
]
]
},
{
"data": [
[
"2018-01-22T16:00:00.000Z",
"2018-01-23T04:57:43.736Z",
"On"
],
[
"2018-01-23T04:57:43.736Z",
"2018-01-23T04:57:55.437Z",
"Off"
],
[
"2018-01-23T04:57:55.437Z",
"2018-01-23T05:40:44.626Z",
"On"
]
]
}
]
},
Example for dynamic resize by dataset count:
resizeChart() {
if (!this._chart) return;
// Chart not ready
if (this.$.chartTarget.clientWidth === 0) {
if (this._resizeTimer === undefined) {
this._resizeTimer = setInterval(this.resizeChart.bind(this), 10);
return;
}
}
clearInterval(this._resizeTimer);
this._resizeTimer = undefined;
this._resizeChart();
}
_resizeChart() {
const chartTarget = this.$.chartTarget;
const options = this.data;
const data = options.data;
if (data.datasets.length === 0) {
return;
}
if (!this.isTimeline) {
this._chart.resize();
return;
}
// Recalculate chart height for Timeline chart
var axis = this._chart.boxes.filter(x => x.position === 'bottom')[0];
if (axis && axis.height > 0) {
this._axisHeight = axis.height;
}
if (!this._axisHeight) {
chartTarget.style.height = '100px';
chartTarget.height = '100px';
this._chart.resize();
axis = this._chart.boxes.filter(x => x.position === 'bottom')[0];
if (axis && axis.height > 0) {
this._axisHeight = axis.height;
}
}
if (this._axisHeight) {
const cnt = data.datasets.length;
const targetHeight = ((30 * cnt) + this._axisHeight) + 'px';
if (chartTarget.style.height !== targetHeight) {
chartTarget.style.height = targetHeight;
chartTarget.height = targetHeight;
}
this._chart.resize();
}
}
Usage: https://github.com/fanthos/chartjs-chart-timeline/wiki