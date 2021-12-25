Chart.js v3.0.0 module for creating matrix charts
You can find documentation for chartjs-chart-treemap at https://chartjs-chart-matrix.pages.dev/.
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@3.7"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-chart-matrix@1.1"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="chart-container">
<canvas id="matrix-chart">
</div>
<script>
const chart = new Chart('matrix-chart', {
type: 'matrix',
data: {
datasets: [{
label: 'Basic matrix',
data: [{x: 1, y: 1}, {x: 2, y: 1}, {x: 1, y: 2}, {x: 2, y: 2}],
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)',
backgroundColor: 'rgba(200,200,0,0.3)',
width: ({chart}) => (chart.chartArea || {}).width / 2 - 1,
height: ({chart}) => (chart.chartArea || {}).height / 2 - 1,
}],
},
options: {
scales: {
x: {
display: false,
min: 0.5,
max: 2.5,
offset: false
},
y: {
display: false,
min: 0.5,
max: 2.5
}
}
}
});
</script>
</body>
This simple example is also available online in the documentation: https://chartjs-chart-matrix.pages.dev/usage.html
You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):
> npm install
The following commands will then be available from the repository root:
> npm run build // build dist files
> npm test // run all tests
> npm run lint // perform code linting
> npm package // create an archive with dist files and samples
chartjs-chart-matrix is available under the MIT license.