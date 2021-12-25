Chart.js v3.0.0 module for creating matrix charts

Example

Documentation

You can find documentation for chartjs-chart-treemap at https://chartjs-chart-matrix.pages.dev/.

Quickstart

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@3.7" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-chart-matrix@1.1" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "chart-container" > < canvas id = "matrix-chart" > </ div > < script > const chart = new Chart( 'matrix-chart' , { type : 'matrix' , data : { datasets : [{ label : 'Basic matrix' , data : [{ x : 1 , y : 1 }, { x : 2 , y : 1 }, { x : 1 , y : 2 }, { x : 2 , y : 2 }], borderWidth : 1 , borderColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)' , backgroundColor : 'rgba(200,200,0,0.3)' , width : ( {chart} ) => (chart.chartArea || {}).width / 2 - 1 , height : ( {chart} ) => (chart.chartArea || {}).height / 2 - 1 , }], }, options : { scales : { x : { display : false , min : 0.5 , max : 2.5 , offset : false }, y : { display : false , min : 0.5 , max : 2.5 } } } }); </ script > </ body >

This simple example is also available online in the documentation: https://chartjs-chart-matrix.pages.dev/usage.html

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> npm run build // build dist files > npm test // run all tests > npm run lint // perform code linting > npm package // create an archive with dist files and samples

License

chartjs-chart-matrix is available under the MIT license.