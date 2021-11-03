Chart.js Graphs

Chart.js module for charting graphs. Adding new chart types: graph , forceDirectedGraph , dendogram , and tree .

Works great with https://github.com/chartjs/chartjs-plugin-datalabels or https://github.com/chrispahm/chartjs-plugin-dragdata

Install

npm install --save chart.js chartjs-chart-graph

Usage

see Samples on Github

CodePens

Graphviz Dot File Parsing

A Graphviz Dot File parsing package is located at https://github.com/sgratzl/chartjs-chart-graph-dot-parser. It creates compatible data structures to be consumed by this plugin.

Styling

The new chart types are based on the existing line controller. Tho, instead of showing a line per dataset it shows edges as lines. Therefore, the styling options for points and lines are the same. See also https://www.chartjs.org/docs/latest/charts/line.html. However, to avoid confusion, the line options have a default line prefix, e..g lineBorderColor to specify the edge border color and pointBorderColor to specify the node border color.

Data Structure

data: { labels : [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ], datasets : [{ data : [ { x : 1 , y : 2 }, { x : 3 , y : 1 }, { x : 5 , y : 3 } ], edges : [ { source : 0 , target : 1 }, { source : 0 , target : 2 } ] }] },

Alternative structure for trees

data: { labels : [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ], datasets : [{ data : [ { x : 1 , y : 2 }, { x : 3 , y : 1 , parent : 0 }, { x : 5 , y : 3 , parent : 0 } ] }] },

Force Directed Graph

chart type: forceDirectedGraph

Computes the x,y position of nodes based on a force simulation. It is based on https://github.com/d3/d3-force/.

Options

Dendogram, Tree

chart types: dendogram , tree

The tree and dendograms layouts are based on https://github.com/d3/d3-hierarchy.

Dendogram Horizontal

Dendogram Vertical

Dendogram Radial

Tidy Tree Horizontal

Tidy Tree Vertical

Tidy Tree Radial

Options

ESM and Tree Shaking

The ESM build of the library supports tree shaking thus having no side effects. As a consequence the chart.js library won't be automatically manipulated nor new controllers automatically registered. One has to manually import and register them.

Variant A:

import { Chart, LinearScale, Point } from 'chart.js' ; import { ForceDirectedGraphController, EdgeLine } from 'chartjs-chart-graph' ; Chart.register(ForceDirectedGraphController, EdgeLine, LinearScale, Point); ... new Chart(ctx, { type : ForceDirectedGraphController.id, data : [...], });

Variant B:

import { ForceDirectedGraphChart } from 'chartjs-chart-graph' ; new ForceDirectedGraphChart(ctx, { data : [...], });

Development Environment

npm i -g yarn yarn install yarn sdks vscode

Building