DEPRECATED: Chart.js Box and Violin Plot

Chart.js module for charting box and violin plots. Works only with Chart.js >= 2.8.0

DEPRECATION Information

Please note that this project has been archived and is no longer being maintained. There is an active fork https://github.com/sgratzl/chartjs-chart-boxplot and we will also contribute our future changes to it.

Install

npm install --save chart.js chartjs-chart-box-and-violin-plot

Usage

see Samples on Github

and CodePen

Chart

four new types: boxplot , horizontalBoxplot , violin , and horizontalViolin .

Config

tooltipDecimals?: number ;

Styling

The boxplot element is called boxandwhiskers . The basic options are from the rectangle element. The violin element is called violin also based on the rectangle element.

interface IBaseStyling { backgroundColor: string ; borderColor: string ; medianColor: string ; borderWidth: number ; outlierRadius: number ; outlierColor: string ; lowerColor: string ; itemRadius: number ; itemStyle: 'circle' | 'triangle' | 'rect' | 'rectRounded' | 'rectRot' | 'cross' | 'crossRot' | 'star' | 'line' | 'dash' ; itemBackgroundColor: string ; itemBorderColor: string ; hitPadding: number ; outlierHitRadius: number ; } interface IBoxPlotStyling extends IBaseStyling { } interface IViolinStyling extends IBaseStyling { points: number ; }

In addition, two new scales were created arrayLinear and arrayLogarithmic . They were needed to adapt to the required data structure.

Scale Options

Both arrayLinear and arrayLogarithmic support the two additional options to their regular counterparts:

interface IArrayLinearScale { ticks: { minStats: 'min' | 'q1' | 'whiskerMin' ; maxStats: 'max' | 'q3' | 'whiskerMax' ; coef: number ; quantiles: 7 | 'quantiles' | 'hinges' | 'fivenum' | ( ( sortedArr: number [] ) => {min: number , q1: number , median: number , q3: number , max: number } ); }; }

Data structure

Both types support that the data is given as an array of numbers number[] . The statistics will be automatically computed. In addition, specific summary data structures are supported:

interface IBaseItem { min: number ; median: number ; max: number ; items?: number []; } interface IBoxPlotItem extends IBaseItem { q1: number ; q3: number ; whiskerMin?: number ; whiskerMax?: number ; outliers?: number []; } interface IKDESamplePoint { v: number ; estimate: number ; } interface IViolinItem extends IBaseItem { coords: IKDESamplePoint[]; }

Note: The statistics will be cached within the array. Thus, if you manipulate the array content without creating a new instance the changes won't be reflected in the stats. See also CodePen for a comparison.

Tooltips

In order to simplify the customization of the tooltips, two additional tooltip callback methods are available. Internally the label callback will call the correspondig callback depending on the type.

arr = { options : { tooltips : { callbacks : { boxplotLabel : function ( item, data, stats, hoveredOutlierIndex ) { return 'Custom tooltip' ; }, violinLabel : function ( item, data, stats ) { return 'Custom tooltip' ; }, } } } }

Building

npm install npm run build

Angular CLI Usage

Here is an example project based on Angular CLI with Angular 7 dependencies: https://github.com/sluger/ng-chartjs-boxplot

The incomaptibility with Webpack 4, mjs and Angular CLI can be solved by importing the chartjs boxplot library via the .js build artifact:

import "chartjs-chart-box-and-violin-plot/build/Chart.BoxPlot.js" ;

