openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chartjs-adapter-moment

by chartjs
1.0.0 (see all)

Chart.js adapter to use Moment.js for time functionalities

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chartjs-adapter-moment

release travis awesome

Overview

This adapter allows the use of Moment.js with Chart.js. Moment.js is a very heavy library and thus not recommended for client-side development. However, it was previously the only library supported by Chart.js and so continues to be supported. You may prefer chartjs-adapter-date-fns for a minimal bundle size or chartjs-adapter-luxon for larger bundle size with additional functionality included such as i18n and time zone support.

Requires Chart.js 3.0.0 or later and Moment.js 2.0.0 or later. To use Chart.js v2.x, utilize v0.1.2 of the adapter.

Note: once loaded, this adapter overrides the default date-adapter provided in Chart.js (as a side-effect).

Installation

npm

npm install moment chartjs-adapter-moment --save

import { Chart } from 'chart.js';
import 'chartjs-adapter-moment';

CDN

By default, https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-moment returns the latest (minified) version, however it's highly recommended to always specify a version in order to avoid breaking changes. This can be achieved by appending @{version} to the URL:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@^3"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/moment@^2"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-moment@^1"></script>

Read more about jsDelivr versioning on their website.

Configuration

Read the Chart.js documention for possible date/time related options. For example, the time scale time.* options can be overridden using the Moment formats.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> gulp build            // build dist files
> gulp build --watch    // build and watch for changes
> gulp lint             // perform code linting

License

chartjs-adapter-moment is available under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial