Overview

This adapter allows the use of Moment.js with Chart.js. Moment.js is a very heavy library and thus not recommended for client-side development. However, it was previously the only library supported by Chart.js and so continues to be supported. You may prefer chartjs-adapter-date-fns for a minimal bundle size or chartjs-adapter-luxon for larger bundle size with additional functionality included such as i18n and time zone support.

Requires Chart.js 3.0.0 or later and Moment.js 2.0.0 or later. To use Chart.js v2.x, utilize v0.1.2 of the adapter.

Note: once loaded, this adapter overrides the default date-adapter provided in Chart.js (as a side-effect).

Installation

npm

npm install moment chartjs-adapter-moment --save

import { Chart } from 'chart.js' ; import 'chartjs-adapter-moment' ;

CDN

By default, https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-moment returns the latest (minified) version, however it's highly recommended to always specify a version in order to avoid breaking changes. This can be achieved by appending @{version} to the URL:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js@^3" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/moment@^2" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-moment@^1" > </ script >

Read more about jsDelivr versioning on their website.

Configuration

Read the Chart.js documention for possible date/time related options. For example, the time scale time.* options can be overridden using the Moment formats.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> gulp build > gulp build --watch > gulp lint

License