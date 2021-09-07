openbase logo
chartjs-adapter-date-fns

by chartjs
2.0.0

date-fns adapter for Chart.js

Readme

chartjs-adapter-date-fns

release travis awesome

Overview

This adapter allows the use of date-fns with Chart.js.

Requires Chart.js 2.8.0 or later and date-fns 2.0.0 or later.

Note: once loaded, this adapter overrides the default date-adapter provided in Chart.js (as a side-effect).

Installation

npm

npm install date-fns chartjs-adapter-date-fns --save

import { Chart } from 'chart.js';
import 'chartjs-adapter-date-fns';

CDN

By default, https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-date-fns returns the latest (minified) version, however it's highly recommended to always specify a version in order to avoid breaking changes. This can be achieved by appending @{version} to the url:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js/dist/chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-date-fns/dist/chartjs-adapter-date-fns.bundle.min.js"></script>

Read more about jsDeliver versioning on their website.

Configuration

Locale support via scale options

date-fns requires a date-fns locale object to be tagged on to each format() call, which requires the locale to be explicitly set via the adapters.date option: Chart.js documentation on adapters.date

For example:

// import date-fns locale:
import {de} from 'date-fns/locale';


// scale options:
{
    adapters: {
        date: {
            locale: de
        }
    }
}

Further, read the Chart.js documentation for other possible date/time related options. For example, the time scale time.* options can be overridden using the date-fns tokens.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> npm run build         // build dist files
> npm run lint          // perform code linting

License

chartjs-adapter-date-fns is available under the MIT license.

