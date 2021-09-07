Overview

This adapter allows the use of date-fns with Chart.js.

Requires Chart.js 2.8.0 or later and date-fns 2.0.0 or later.

Note: once loaded, this adapter overrides the default date-adapter provided in Chart.js (as a side-effect).

Installation

npm

npm install date-fns chartjs-adapter-date-fns --save

import { Chart } from 'chart.js' ; import 'chartjs-adapter-date-fns' ;

CDN

By default, https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-date-fns returns the latest (minified) version, however it's highly recommended to always specify a version in order to avoid breaking changes. This can be achieved by appending @{version} to the url:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js/dist/chart.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-date-fns/dist/chartjs-adapter-date-fns.bundle.min.js" > </ script >

Read more about jsDeliver versioning on their website.

Configuration

Locale support via scale options

date-fns requires a date-fns locale object to be tagged on to each format() call, which requires the locale to be explicitly set via the adapters.date option: Chart.js documentation on adapters.date

For example:

import {de} from 'date-fns/locale' ; { adapters : { date : { locale : de } } }

Further, read the Chart.js documentation for other possible date/time related options. For example, the time scale time.* options can be overridden using the date-fns tokens.

Development

You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):

> npm install

The following commands will then be available from the repository root:

> npm run build // build dist files > npm run lint // perform code linting

License