This adapter allows the use of date-fns with Chart.js.
Requires Chart.js 2.8.0 or later and date-fns 2.0.0 or later.
Note: once loaded, this adapter overrides the default date-adapter provided in Chart.js (as a side-effect).
npm install date-fns chartjs-adapter-date-fns --save
import { Chart } from 'chart.js';
import 'chartjs-adapter-date-fns';
By default,
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-date-fns returns the latest (minified) version, however it's highly recommended to always specify a version in order to avoid breaking changes. This can be achieved by appending
@{version} to the url:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js/dist/chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chartjs-adapter-date-fns/dist/chartjs-adapter-date-fns.bundle.min.js"></script>
Read more about jsDeliver versioning on their website.
date-fns requires a date-fns locale object to be tagged on to each
format() call, which requires the locale to be explicitly set via the
adapters.date option: Chart.js documentation on adapters.date
For example:
// import date-fns locale:
import {de} from 'date-fns/locale';
// scale options:
{
adapters: {
date: {
locale: de
}
}
}
Further, read the Chart.js documentation for other possible date/time related options. For example, the time scale
time.* options can be overridden using the date-fns tokens.
You first need to install node dependencies (requires Node.js):
> npm install
The following commands will then be available from the repository root:
> npm run build // build dist files
> npm run lint // perform code linting
chartjs-adapter-date-fns is available under the MIT license.