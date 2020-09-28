openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpz

chartist-plugin-zoom

by Hannes Kamecke
0.6.0 (see all)

Zoom Plugin for Chartist.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Zoom plugin for Chartist.js

Please visit http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/plugins.html for more information.

Axes of type AutoScaleAxis and FixedScaleAxis are supported.

Available options and their defaults

var defaultOptions = {
  onZoom: undefined            // A callback (chart, resetFnc) => void which will be called on zoom.
                               // resetFnc() will reset zoom.
  pointClipOffset: 5           // Offset from chart rect that will be used for the point clip mask.
                               // Should be equal to the radius of .ct-point points.
  resetOnRightMouseBtn: false  // If set to true, a right click in the zoom area, will reset zoom.
};

Sample usage in Chartist.js

var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
  series: [/* */]
}, {
  axisX : {
    type: Chartist.AutoScaleAxis,
  },
  plugins: [
    Chartist.plugins.zoom({
      onZoom : function(chart, reset) { storeReset(reset); };
    })
  ]
});

/* style the svg rect */
.ct-zoom-rect {
  fill: rgba(200, 100, 100, 0.3);
  stroke: red;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial