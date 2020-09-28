Please visit http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/plugins.html for more information.
Axes of type AutoScaleAxis and FixedScaleAxis are supported.
var defaultOptions = {
onZoom: undefined // A callback (chart, resetFnc) => void which will be called on zoom.
// resetFnc() will reset zoom.
pointClipOffset: 5 // Offset from chart rect that will be used for the point clip mask.
// Should be equal to the radius of .ct-point points.
resetOnRightMouseBtn: false // If set to true, a right click in the zoom area, will reset zoom.
};
var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
series: [/* */]
}, {
axisX : {
type: Chartist.AutoScaleAxis,
},
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.zoom({
onZoom : function(chart, reset) { storeReset(reset); };
})
]
});
/* style the svg rect */
.ct-zoom-rect {
fill: rgba(200, 100, 100, 0.3);
stroke: red;
}