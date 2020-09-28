Zoom plugin for Chartist.js

Please visit http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/plugins.html for more information.

Axes of type AutoScaleAxis and FixedScaleAxis are supported.

Available options and their defaults

var defaultOptions = { onZoom : undefined pointClipOffset : 5 resetOnRightMouseBtn : false };

Sample usage in Chartist.js

var chart = new Chartist.Line( '.ct-chart' , { series : [ ] }, { axisX : { type : Chartist.AutoScaleAxis, }, plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.zoom({ onZoom : function ( chart, reset ) { storeReset(reset); }; }) ] });