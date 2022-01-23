This plugin provides quick and easy tooltips for your chartist charts. Touch support is planned soon.

Please visit http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/plugins.html for more information.

NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated

Why this fork?

This repository is a fork of tmmdata/chartist-plugin-tooltip. (Thanks for the great work!)

It seems as this repository is no longer maintained, that's why I decieded to fork it and include serval pull requests and update the dependencies.

Included Pull Requests

More new exciting stuff

Upgrade to Yarn

Up-to-date dependencies

Latest version published on npm

Available options and their defaults

var defaultOptions = { currency : undefined , tooltipFnc : undefined , transformTooltipTextFnc : undefined , class : undefined , anchorToPoint : false , appendToBody : true , metaIsHTML : false };

Sample usage in Chartist.js

First you have to install the plugin via Yarn:

yarn add chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated

Then you can include this plugin...

via <script> tag and the file dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.min.js :

var chart = new Chartist.Line( '.ct-chart' , data, { plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.tooltip() ] });

(WARNING: If you used the version 0.0.17 from NPM (latest) of the package chartist-plugin-tooltips . The s of tooltips got removed in the plugin function: Chartist.plugins.tooltips ())

or via a CommonJS import (like in NodeJS):

import Chartist from 'chartist' ; import ChartistTooltip from 'chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated' ; let chart = new Chartist.Line( '.ct-chart' , data, { plugins : [ ChartistTooltip() ] });

Don't forget to include the CSS files

"node_modules/chartist/dist/chartist.css" , "node_modules/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css"

in the <head> of your HTML file

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/chartist/dist/chartist.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css" >

as Webpack CSS imports

import 'chartist/dist/chartist.css' ; import 'chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css' ;

And now you can use the different options for labels:

With descriptive text:

var chart = new Chartist.Line( '.ct-chart' , { labels : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], series : [ [ { meta : 'description' , value : 1 }, { meta : 'description' , value : 5 }, { meta : 'description' , value : 3 } ], [ { meta : 'other description' , value : 2 }, { meta : 'other description' , value : 4 }, { meta : 'other description' , value : 2 } ] ] }, { plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.tooltip() ] });

Without descriptive text:

var chart = new Chartist.Line( '.ct-chart' , { labels : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ], series : [ [ 1 , 5 , 3 , 4 , 6 , 2 , 3 ], [ 2 , 4 , 2 , 5 , 4 , 3 , 6 ] ] }, { plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.tooltip() ] });

With options text:

var chart = new Chartist.Line( '.ct-chart' , { labels : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], series : [ [ { meta : 'description' , value : 1 }, { meta : 'description' , value : 5 }, { meta : 'description' , value : 3 } ], [ { meta : 'other description' , value : 2 }, { meta : 'other description' , value : 4 }, { meta : 'other description' , value : 2 } ] ] }, { plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.tooltip({ currency : '$' , class : 'class1 class2' , appendToBody : true }) ] });

If you change the css properties of the tooltip, you shouldn't change the display property, otherwise the position of the tooltip will be wrong!

Custom point element.

In ChartistJS you can replace default element with smth different. There is a pretty demo (USING EVENTS TO REPLACE GRAPHICS). And if you want the tooltip to work fine with a new element, you need to include two more properties:

'ct:value' : data.value.y, 'ct:meta' : data.meta,

AND you have to add the following css rule to the new element by using the style option or by adding this rule to your css class:

pointer-events : all ! important ;

(If you want to read more about, why you have to add this css rule take a look at chartist-plugin-tooltip#72)

So the final code could look like this. Here is a live demo

chart.on( 'draw' , function ( data ) { if (data.type === 'point' ) { var circle = new Chartist.Svg( 'circle' , { cx : [data.x], cy : [data.y], r : [ 5 ], 'ct:value' : data.value.y, 'ct:meta' : data.meta, style : 'pointer-events: all !important' , class : 'my-cool-point' , }, 'ct-area' ); data.element.replace(circle); } });