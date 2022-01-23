openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpt

chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated

by Lukas
0.1.4 (see all)

Tooltip plugin for Chartist.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tooltip plugin for Chartist.js (Updated)

Build Status npm

NPM

This plugin provides quick and easy tooltips for your chartist charts. Touch support is planned soon.

Please visit http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/plugins.html for more information.

NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated

Why this fork?

This repository is a fork of tmmdata/chartist-plugin-tooltip. (Thanks for the great work!)

It seems as this repository is no longer maintained, that's why I decieded to fork it and include serval pull requests and update the dependencies.

Included Pull Requests

More new exciting stuff

  • Upgrade to Yarn
  • Up-to-date dependencies
  • Latest version published on npm

Available options and their defaults

var defaultOptions = {
  currency: undefined, //accepts '£', '$', '€', etc.
  //e.g. 4000 => €4,000

  tooltipFnc: undefined, //accepts function
  //build custom tooltip

  transformTooltipTextFnc: undefined, // accepts function
  // transform tooltip text

  class: undefined, // accecpts 'class1', 'class1 class2', etc.
  //adds class(es) to tooltip wrapper

  anchorToPoint: false, //accepts true or false
  //tooltips do not follow mouse movement -- they are anchored to the point / bar.

  appendToBody: true, //accepts true or false
  //appends tooltips to body instead of chart container,

  metaIsHTML: false //accepts true or false
  //Whether to parse the meta value as HTML or plain text
};

Sample usage in Chartist.js

First you have to install the plugin via Yarn:

yarn add chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated

Then you can include this plugin...

  1. via <script> tag and the file dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.min.js:
var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', data, {
  plugins: [
    Chartist.plugins.tooltip()
  ]
});

(WARNING: If you used the version 0.0.17 from NPM (latest) of the package chartist-plugin-tooltips. The s of tooltips got removed in the plugin function: Chartist.plugins.tooltips())

  1. or via a CommonJS import (like in NodeJS):
import Chartist from 'chartist';
import ChartistTooltip from 'chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated';

let chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', data, {
  plugins: [
    ChartistTooltip()
  ]
});

Don't forget to include the CSS files

"node_modules/chartist/dist/chartist.css",
"node_modules/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css"
  1. in the <head> of your HTML file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/chartist/dist/chartist.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css">
  1. as Webpack CSS imports
import 'chartist/dist/chartist.css';
import 'chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css';

And now you can use the different options for labels:

With descriptive text:

var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
  labels: [1, 2, 3],
  series: [
    [
      {meta: 'description', value: 1},
      {meta: 'description', value: 5},
      {meta: 'description', value: 3}
    ],
    [
      {meta: 'other description', value: 2},
      {meta: 'other description', value: 4},
      {meta: 'other description', value: 2}
    ]
  ]
}, {
  plugins: [
    Chartist.plugins.tooltip()
  ]
});

Without descriptive text:

var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
  labels: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7],
  series: [
    [1, 5, 3, 4, 6, 2, 3],
    [2, 4, 2, 5, 4, 3, 6]
  ]
}, {
  plugins: [
    Chartist.plugins.tooltip()
  ]
});

With options text:

var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
  labels: [1, 2, 3],
  series: [
    [
      {meta: 'description', value: 1},
      {meta: 'description', value: 5},
      {meta: 'description', value: 3}
    ],
    [
      {meta: 'other description', value: 2},
      {meta: 'other description', value: 4},
      {meta: 'other description', value: 2}
    ]
  ]
}, {
  plugins: [
    Chartist.plugins.tooltip({
      currency: '$',
      class: 'class1 class2',
      appendToBody: true
    })
  ]
});

If you change the css properties of the tooltip, you shouldn't change the display property, otherwise the position of the tooltip will be wrong!

Custom point element.

In ChartistJS you can replace default element with smth different. There is a pretty demo (USING EVENTS TO REPLACE GRAPHICS). And if you want the tooltip to work fine with a new element, you need to include two more properties:

'ct:value': data.value.y,
'ct:meta': data.meta,

AND you have to add the following css rule to the new element by using the style option or by adding this rule to your css class: 

pointer-events: all!important;

(If you want to read more about, why you have to add this css rule take a look at chartist-plugin-tooltip#72)

So the final code could look like this. Here is a live demo

chart.on('draw', function(data) {
  // If the draw event was triggered from drawing a point on the line chart
  if(data.type === 'point') {
    // We are creating a new path SVG element that draws a triangle around the point coordinates

    var circle = new Chartist.Svg('circle', {
      cx: [data.x],
      cy: [data.y],
      r: [5],
      'ct:value': data.value.y,
      'ct:meta': data.meta,
      style: 'pointer-events: all !important',
      class: 'my-cool-point',
    }, 'ct-area');

    // With data.element we get the Chartist SVG wrapper and we can replace the original point drawn by Chartist with our newly created triangle
    data.element.replace(circle);
  }
});

plugins: [
  Chartist.plugins.tooltip({
    appendToBody: true,
    pointClass: 'my-cool-point'
  })
]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial