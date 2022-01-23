This plugin provides quick and easy tooltips for your chartist charts. Touch support is planned soon.
Please visit http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/plugins.html for more information.
NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated
This repository is a fork of tmmdata/chartist-plugin-tooltip. (Thanks for the great work!)
It seems as this repository is no longer maintained, that's why I decieded to fork it and include serval pull requests and update the dependencies.
var defaultOptions = {
currency: undefined, //accepts '£', '$', '€', etc.
//e.g. 4000 => €4,000
tooltipFnc: undefined, //accepts function
//build custom tooltip
transformTooltipTextFnc: undefined, // accepts function
// transform tooltip text
class: undefined, // accecpts 'class1', 'class1 class2', etc.
//adds class(es) to tooltip wrapper
anchorToPoint: false, //accepts true or false
//tooltips do not follow mouse movement -- they are anchored to the point / bar.
appendToBody: true, //accepts true or false
//appends tooltips to body instead of chart container,
metaIsHTML: false //accepts true or false
//Whether to parse the meta value as HTML or plain text
};
yarn add chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated
<script> tag and the file
dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.min.js:
var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', data, {
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.tooltip()
]
});
(WARNING: If you used the version 0.0.17 from NPM (latest) of the package
chartist-plugin-tooltips.
The
s of tooltips
got removed
in the plugin function:
Chartist.plugins.tooltips())
import Chartist from 'chartist';
import ChartistTooltip from 'chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated';
let chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', data, {
plugins: [
ChartistTooltip()
]
});
Don't forget to include the CSS files
"node_modules/chartist/dist/chartist.css",
"node_modules/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css"
<head> of your HTML file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/chartist/dist/chartist.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css">
import 'chartist/dist/chartist.css';
import 'chartist-plugin-tooltips-updated/dist/chartist-plugin-tooltip.css';
With descriptive text:
var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
labels: [1, 2, 3],
series: [
[
{meta: 'description', value: 1},
{meta: 'description', value: 5},
{meta: 'description', value: 3}
],
[
{meta: 'other description', value: 2},
{meta: 'other description', value: 4},
{meta: 'other description', value: 2}
]
]
}, {
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.tooltip()
]
});
Without descriptive text:
var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
labels: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7],
series: [
[1, 5, 3, 4, 6, 2, 3],
[2, 4, 2, 5, 4, 3, 6]
]
}, {
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.tooltip()
]
});
With options text:
var chart = new Chartist.Line('.ct-chart', {
labels: [1, 2, 3],
series: [
[
{meta: 'description', value: 1},
{meta: 'description', value: 5},
{meta: 'description', value: 3}
],
[
{meta: 'other description', value: 2},
{meta: 'other description', value: 4},
{meta: 'other description', value: 2}
]
]
}, {
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.tooltip({
currency: '$',
class: 'class1 class2',
appendToBody: true
})
]
});
If you change the css properties of the tooltip, you shouldn't change the
display property,
otherwise the position of the tooltip will be wrong!
In ChartistJS you can replace default element with smth different. There is a pretty demo (USING EVENTS TO REPLACE GRAPHICS). And if you want the tooltip to work fine with a new element, you need to include two more properties:
'ct:value': data.value.y,
'ct:meta': data.meta,
AND you have to add the following css rule to the new element by using the
style option
or by adding this rule to your css class:
pointer-events: all!important;
(If you want to read more about, why you have to add this css rule take a look at chartist-plugin-tooltip#72)
So the final code could look like this. Here is a live demo
chart.on('draw', function(data) {
// If the draw event was triggered from drawing a point on the line chart
if(data.type === 'point') {
// We are creating a new path SVG element that draws a triangle around the point coordinates
var circle = new Chartist.Svg('circle', {
cx: [data.x],
cy: [data.y],
r: [5],
'ct:value': data.value.y,
'ct:meta': data.meta,
style: 'pointer-events: all !important',
class: 'my-cool-point',
}, 'ct-area');
// With data.element we get the Chartist SVG wrapper and we can replace the original point drawn by Chartist with our newly created triangle
data.element.replace(circle);
}
});
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.tooltip({
appendToBody: true,
pointClass: 'my-cool-point'
})
]