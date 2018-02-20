Implements a legend for Chartist charts.
$ npm install chartist-plugin-legend --save
As styles are very different with each project, no CSS is included. You can copy paste this to use as base:
.ct-legend {
position: relative;
z-index: 10;
li {
position: relative;
padding-left: 23px;
margin-bottom: 3px;
}
li:before {
width: 12px;
height: 12px;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
content: '';
border: 3px solid transparent;
border-radius: 2px;
}
li.inactive:before {
background: transparent;
}
&.ct-legend-inside {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
}
@for $i from 0 to length($ct-series-colors) {
.ct-series-#{$i}:before {
background-color: nth($ct-series-colors, $i + 1);
border-color: nth($ct-series-colors, $i + 1);
}
}
}
In an example chart:
require('chartist-plugin-legend');
new Chartist.Bar('.ct-chart', data, {
stackBars: true,
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.legend()
]
},
});
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
className
|Adds a class to the
ul element.
string
''
clickable
|Sets the legends clickable state; setting this value to
false disables toggling graphs on legend click.
bool
true
legendNames
|Sets custom legend names. By default the
name property of the series will be used if none are given. Multiple series can be associated with a legend item using this property as well. See examples for more details.
mixed
false
onClick
|Accepts a function that gets invoked if
clickable is true. The function has the
chart, and the click event (
e), as arguments.
mixed
false
classNames
|Accepts a array of strings as long as the chart's series, those will be added as classes to the
li elements.
mixed
false
removeAll
|Allow all series to be removed at once.
bool
false
position
|Sets the position of the legend element.
top,
bottom or any DOM2 Element are currently accepted. If a DOM Element is given, the legend will be appended as it's last child.
|`'top'
|'bottom'