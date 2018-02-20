openbase logo
chartist-plugin-legend

by CodeYellowBV
0.6.2

Legend plugin for Chartist.js.

Overview

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chartist-plugin-legend

Implements a legend for Chartist charts.

Demo

Install

$ npm install chartist-plugin-legend --save

As styles are very different with each project, no CSS is included. You can copy paste this to use as base:

.ct-legend {
    position: relative;
    z-index: 10;

    li {
        position: relative;
        padding-left: 23px;
        margin-bottom: 3px;
    }

    li:before {
        width: 12px;
        height: 12px;
        position: absolute;
        left: 0;
        content: '';
        border: 3px solid transparent;
        border-radius: 2px;
    }

    li.inactive:before {
        background: transparent;
    }

    &.ct-legend-inside {
        position: absolute;
        top: 0;
        right: 0;
    }

    @for $i from 0 to length($ct-series-colors) {
        .ct-series-#{$i}:before {
            background-color: nth($ct-series-colors, $i + 1);
            border-color: nth($ct-series-colors, $i + 1);
        }
    }
}

Usage

In an example chart:

require('chartist-plugin-legend');

new Chartist.Bar('.ct-chart', data, {
        stackBars: true,
        plugins: [
            Chartist.plugins.legend()
        ]
    },
});
OptionDescriptionTypeDefault
classNameAdds a class to the ul element.string''
clickableSets the legends clickable state; setting this value to false disables toggling graphs on legend click.booltrue
legendNamesSets custom legend names. By default the name property of the series will be used if none are given. Multiple series can be associated with a legend item using this property as well. See examples for more details.mixedfalse
onClickAccepts a function that gets invoked if clickable is true. The function has the chart, and the click event (e), as arguments.mixedfalse
classNamesAccepts a array of strings as long as the chart's series, those will be added as classes to the li elements.mixedfalse
removeAllAllow all series to be removed at once.boolfalse
positionSets the position of the legend element. top, bottom or any DOM2 Element are currently accepted. If a DOM Element is given, the legend will be appended as it's last child.`'top''bottom'

