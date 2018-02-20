Implements a legend for Chartist charts.

Demo

Install

$ npm install chartist-plugin-legend

As styles are very different with each project, no CSS is included. You can copy paste this to use as base:

.ct-legend { position : relative; z-index : 10 ; li { position : relative; padding-left : 23px ; margin-bottom : 3px ; } li :before { width : 12px ; height : 12px ; position : absolute; left : 0 ; content : '' ; border : 3px solid transparent; border-radius : 2px ; } li .inactive :before { background : transparent; } & .ct-legend-inside { position : absolute; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; } @ for $i from 0 to length( $ct-series-colors ) { .ct-series- #{ $i }:before { background-color : nth( $ct-series-colors , $i + 1 ); border-color : nth( $ct-series-colors , $i + 1 ); } } }

Usage

In an example chart:

require ( 'chartist-plugin-legend' ); new Chartist.Bar( '.ct-chart' , data, { stackBars : true , plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.legend() ] }, });