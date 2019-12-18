openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpa

chartist-plugin-axistitle

by Alex Stanbury
0.0.7 (see all)

Plugin for Chartist.js allowing you to add a title to an axis.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Axis title plugin for Chartist.js

This plugin allows the creation and placement of axis titles. The plugin will throw an error if it is applied to a chart that contains no axes, such as a Pie chart.

In order to use it, you will need to include the excellent charting library Chartist.js in your page.

http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/index.html

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install chartist-plugin-axistitle

Available options and their defaults

var defaultOptions = {
  // The title to be displayed on the axis. If at least one axis title is not supplied then an error is thrown.
  // This can also be passed a function to enable simple updating of the title if your chart data changes.
  axisTitle: "",

  // One or more class names to be added to the axis title.
  // Multiple class names should be separated by a space.
  // This can also be passed a function to enable simple updating of the classes if your chart data changes.
  axisClass: "ct-axis-title",

  // How much to offset the title by.
  // Please note, x and y offset values for axisY are flipped due to the rotation of the axisY title by 90 degrees.
  // Therefore changing the x value moves up/down the chart, while changing y moves left/right.
  offset: { x: 0, y: 0 },

  // Defines the anchoring of the title text. Possible values are 'start', 'end' and 'middle'.
  textAnchor: "middle",

  // Whether to flip the direction of the text. Note - This can only be used on axis Y.
  flipTitle: false
};

Sample usage

var chart = new Chartist.Line(
  ".ct-chart",
  {
    labels: [
      "0-15",
      "16-30",
      "31-45",
      "46-60",
      "61-75",
      "76-90",
      "91-105",
      "106-120"
    ],
    series: [[1, 3, 7, 12, 1, 2, 1, 0]]
  },
  {
    chartPadding: {
      top: 20,
      right: 0,
      bottom: 20,
      left: 0
    },
    axisY: {
      onlyInteger: true
    },
    plugins: [
      Chartist.plugins.ctAxisTitle({
        axisX: {
          axisTitle: "Time (mins)",
          axisClass: "ct-axis-title",
          offset: {
            x: 0,
            y: 50
          },
          textAnchor: "middle"
        },
        axisY: {
          axisTitle: "Goals",
          axisClass: "ct-axis-title",
          offset: {
            x: 0,
            y: -1
          },
          flipTitle: false
        }
      })
    ]
  }
);

Example

Install using npm install then run/edit the example.html file to see the plugin in action.

Build

Use npm run build to build a minimised version.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial