This plugin allows the creation and placement of axis titles. The plugin will throw an error if it is applied to a chart that contains no axes, such as a Pie chart.
In order to use it, you will need to include the excellent charting library Chartist.js in your page.
http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/index.html
Install using npm:
npm install chartist-plugin-axistitle
var defaultOptions = {
// The title to be displayed on the axis. If at least one axis title is not supplied then an error is thrown.
// This can also be passed a function to enable simple updating of the title if your chart data changes.
axisTitle: "",
// One or more class names to be added to the axis title.
// Multiple class names should be separated by a space.
// This can also be passed a function to enable simple updating of the classes if your chart data changes.
axisClass: "ct-axis-title",
// How much to offset the title by.
// Please note, x and y offset values for axisY are flipped due to the rotation of the axisY title by 90 degrees.
// Therefore changing the x value moves up/down the chart, while changing y moves left/right.
offset: { x: 0, y: 0 },
// Defines the anchoring of the title text. Possible values are 'start', 'end' and 'middle'.
textAnchor: "middle",
// Whether to flip the direction of the text. Note - This can only be used on axis Y.
flipTitle: false
};
var chart = new Chartist.Line(
".ct-chart",
{
labels: [
"0-15",
"16-30",
"31-45",
"46-60",
"61-75",
"76-90",
"91-105",
"106-120"
],
series: [[1, 3, 7, 12, 1, 2, 1, 0]]
},
{
chartPadding: {
top: 20,
right: 0,
bottom: 20,
left: 0
},
axisY: {
onlyInteger: true
},
plugins: [
Chartist.plugins.ctAxisTitle({
axisX: {
axisTitle: "Time (mins)",
axisClass: "ct-axis-title",
offset: {
x: 0,
y: 50
},
textAnchor: "middle"
},
axisY: {
axisTitle: "Goals",
axisClass: "ct-axis-title",
offset: {
x: 0,
y: -1
},
flipTitle: false
}
})
]
}
);
Install using
npm install then run/edit the example.html file to see the plugin in action.
Use
npm run build to build a minimised version.