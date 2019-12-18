Axis title plugin for Chartist.js

This plugin allows the creation and placement of axis titles. The plugin will throw an error if it is applied to a chart that contains no axes, such as a Pie chart.

In order to use it, you will need to include the excellent charting library Chartist.js in your page.

http://gionkunz.github.io/chartist-js/index.html

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install chartist-plugin-axistitle

Available options and their defaults

var defaultOptions = { axisTitle : "" , axisClass : "ct-axis-title" , offset : { x : 0 , y : 0 }, textAnchor : "middle" , flipTitle : false };

Sample usage

var chart = new Chartist.Line( ".ct-chart" , { labels : [ "0-15" , "16-30" , "31-45" , "46-60" , "61-75" , "76-90" , "91-105" , "106-120" ], series : [[ 1 , 3 , 7 , 12 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 0 ]] }, { chartPadding : { top : 20 , right : 0 , bottom : 20 , left : 0 }, axisY : { onlyInteger : true }, plugins : [ Chartist.plugins.ctAxisTitle({ axisX : { axisTitle : "Time (mins)" , axisClass : "ct-axis-title" , offset : { x : 0 , y : 50 }, textAnchor : "middle" }, axisY : { axisTitle : "Goals" , axisClass : "ct-axis-title" , offset : { x : 0 , y : -1 }, flipTitle : false } }) ] } );

Example

Install using npm install then run/edit the example.html file to see the plugin in action.

Build