openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cha

chartify

by Kirill Stepkin
3.6.0 (see all)

📊 📈 📉 React.js plugin for building charts using CSS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

672

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chartify

React.js plugin for building charts using CSS. Demo

Coverage Status

alt text

The source for this module is in the main repo.
Example app is here.
Backend service for the example app is here.
npm package is here.

Install

npm install chartify --save-dev

Getting started

import Chartify from 'chartify';

const data = [{
    xValue: '20.11.2016',
    yValue: 5,
    title: '007 Spectre'
}];

const config = {
    theme: 'blue',
    width: 50,                
    height: 10,     
    boxSize: 20,
    isLineChart: false,
    bordered: false
};

<Chartify 
    data={data} 
    container="films-container" 
    config={config} 
/>

Passing props

Data prop is a dataset that should be an array of objects:
[{ xValue: '12.03.2019', yValue: 8, title: 'men in black' }]

Keys are required and types are:
{ xValue: string, yValue: number, title: string }

Container prop is a class that will be added to the chart container element. This is important in case you have more than one chart on your page.

Config prop is an object with properties:
theme:string - is color scheme of the chart, "default", "blue", "grey", "white" etc.
width:number - is the length of the data array by X-axis.
height:number - is the length of the data by Y-axis.
boxSize:number - is size of each box in pixels.
isLineChart:boolean - is param that determines if this is a line-chart.
bordered:boolean - is param that determines if each box has white borders.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2020

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial