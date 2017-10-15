Charted is a tool for automatically visualizing data, originally created by the Product Science team at Medium. Provide the link to a data file and Charted returns a beautiful, interactive, and shareable chart of the data. The charts look like this:
Charted is deliberately sparse in formatting and data transformation options, and instead gives you a few powerful core features:
Charted currently supports the following file types:
Charted treats the first column of the data file as the labels for the x-axis. All subsequent columns are added as y-series. Charted does not parse the first column (x-axis), but instead always equally spaces the data points along the x-axis.
To try Charted out, simply download the repo and run
npm install
to install dependencies. After that you will be able to run
npm start. This will start a server at localhost:3000.