chartedjs

by charted-co
3.2.3 (see all)

A charting tool that produces automatic, shareable charts from any data file

Documentation
58

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Charted

Charted is a tool for automatically visualizing data, originally created by the Product Science team at Medium. Provide the link to a data file and Charted returns a beautiful, interactive, and shareable chart of the data. The charts look like this:

Example Chart Screenshot

Charted is deliberately sparse in formatting and data transformation options, and instead gives you a few powerful core features:

  • Rendering well on all screen sizes, including monitors
  • Re-fetching the data and updating the chart every 30 minutes
  • Moving data series into separate charts
  • Adjusting the chart type, labels/titles, and background

Supported files

Charted currently supports the following file types:

  • .csv files
  • .tsv files
  • Google Spreadsheets (set to shareable)
  • Dropbox share links to supported files

Data structure

Charted treats the first column of the data file as the labels for the x-axis. All subsequent columns are added as y-series. Charted does not parse the first column (x-axis), but instead always equally spaces the data points along the x-axis.

Running Charted

To try Charted out, simply download the repo and run npm install to install dependencies. After that you will be able to run npm start. This will start a server at localhost:3000.

