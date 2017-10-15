Charted

Charted is a tool for automatically visualizing data, originally created by the Product Science team at Medium. Provide the link to a data file and Charted returns a beautiful, interactive, and shareable chart of the data. The charts look like this:

Charted is deliberately sparse in formatting and data transformation options, and instead gives you a few powerful core features:

Rendering well on all screen sizes, including monitors

Re-fetching the data and updating the chart every 30 minutes

Moving data series into separate charts

Adjusting the chart type, labels/titles, and background

Supported files

Charted currently supports the following file types:

.csv files

.tsv files

Google Spreadsheets (set to shareable)

Dropbox share links to supported files

Data structure

Charted treats the first column of the data file as the labels for the x-axis. All subsequent columns are added as y-series. Charted does not parse the first column (x-axis), but instead always equally spaces the data points along the x-axis.

Running Charted