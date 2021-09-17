About

Chart.xkcd is a chart library that plots “sketchy”, “cartoony” or “hand-drawn” styled charts.

Check out the documentation for more instructions and links, or try out the examples, or chat with us in Slack

Quick start

It’s easy to get started with chart.xkcd. All that’s required is the script included in your page along with a single <svg> node to render the chart.

In the following example we create a line chart.

< svg class = "line-chart" > </ svg > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.xkcd@1/dist/chart.xkcd.min.js" > </ script > < script > const svg = document .querySelector( '.line-chart' ) new chartXkcd.Line(svg, { title : 'Monthly income of an indie developer' , xLabel : 'Month' , yLabel : '$ Dollars' , data : { labels :[ '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '5' , '6' , '7' , '8' , '9' , '10' ], datasets : [{ label : 'Plan' , data : [ 30 , 70 , 200 , 300 , 500 , 800 , 1500 , 2900 , 5000 , 8000 ], }, { label : 'Reality' , data : [ 0 , 1 , 30 , 70 , 80 , 100 , 50 , 80 , 40 , 150 ], }] }, options : {} }); </ script >

