cx

chart.xkcd

by Tim Qian
1.1.13 (see all)

xkcd styled chart lib

Popularity

Downloads/wk

359

GitHub Stars

7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5

5.0/51
1 review

Readme

Who is using chart.xkcd?

About

Chart.xkcd is a chart library that plots “sketchy”, “cartoony” or “hand-drawn” styled charts.

Check out the documentation for more instructions and links, or try out the examples, or chat with us in Slack

Sponsors

Madao | Become a sponsor

Quick start

It’s easy to get started with chart.xkcd. All that’s required is the script included in your page along with a single <svg> node to render the chart.

In the following example we create a line chart.

Preview and edit on codepen

<svg class="line-chart"></svg>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.xkcd@1/dist/chart.xkcd.min.js"></script>
<script>
  const svg = document.querySelector('.line-chart')

  new chartXkcd.Line(svg, {
    title: 'Monthly income of an indie developer',
    xLabel: 'Month',
    yLabel: '$ Dollars',
    data: {
      labels:['1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6','7', '8', '9', '10'],
      datasets: [{
        label: 'Plan',
        data: [30, 70, 200, 300, 500 ,800, 1500, 2900, 5000, 8000],
      }, {
        label: 'Reality',
        data: [0, 1, 30, 70, 80, 100, 50, 80, 40, 150],
      }]
    },
    options: {}
  });
</script>

Contributing

  • Code: read the contributing.md file
  • Financial:
    • Become a patron - chart.xkcd is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of my patrons. If you like this tool, please consider supporting my work by becoming a patron.
    • Fund issues on issuehunt - Issues on chart.xkcd can be funded by anyone and the money will be distributed to contributors.

100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings0 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago

Alternatives

Tutorials

