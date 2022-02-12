openbase logo
chart.js-modder

by chartjs
2.6.1

Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

Readme

https://www.chartjs.org/
 Simple yet flexible JavaScript charting for designers & developers

Downloads GitHub Workflow Status Coverage Awesome Slack

Documentation

All the links point to the new version 3 of the lib.

In case you are looking for the docs of version 2, you will have to specify the specific version in the url like this: https://www.chartjs.org/docs/2.9.4/

Contributing

Instructions on building and testing Chart.js can be found in the documentation. Before submitting an issue or a pull request, please take a moment to look over the contributing guidelines first. For support, please post questions on Stack Overflow with the chartjs tag.

License

Chart.js is available under the MIT license.

